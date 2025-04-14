Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Up to 80% off on trolley bags! Gear up for your vacations with our top picks for suitcase sets, cabin suitcases and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 14, 2025 11:35 AM IST

Bitten by the travel bug? Get moving with the best trolley bags in 2025. Find suitcase sets and cabin bags at up to 80% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Pentagon 55 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage/Speed_Wheel Suitcase/Trolley Bag, Cyan Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Polycarbonate TSA Lock & Wide Telescopic Handle Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment Purple 20 inch |55cm Trolley Bag View Details checkDetails

₹6,189

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,381.38

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swiss Military Rhombus Black 55 Cms Small Cabin Polycarbonate Hardshell Sided 8-360 Degree Rotatable Wheels Luggage/Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹2,676

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 2.0, 55 CM Small Hard Polypropylene Spinner Wheel Cabin Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock & Smooth Sliding Wheels for Women & Men - Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Paratrip Cabin Hardshell Luggage (55 Cm) | Polypropylene Luggage 4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag with 8 Wheels | Bumblebee | Unisex, Small, Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Trolley Bag Set, 55 cm and 65 cm Polypropylene Hardside Cabin and Check in Luggage, 4 Wheel Cyan Travel Suitcase - Small and Medium View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 2 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small & Medium Sets (55Cm + 68 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set - 55 cms & 68 cms Small & Medium Polypropylene Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Carrot) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (We Meet Again Sunray (Limited Edition), Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 2 (S+M)|Hardsided Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Printed Trolley Bag|8 Wheel Speed_Wheel Suitcase For Men & Women|2000 Days Warranty (Teal Blue), 65.5 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹6,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage,4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bags,Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American TouristerHarrier Spinner Polypropylene (PP) 3 Pc Set Iron Grey Hard Luggage Small, Medium & Large (56 Cm+68Cm+78Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff 3PC Set Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage 49cms/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Berry Blast), Pink View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms View Details checkDetails

₹11,048

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built to Last Wheels and Trolley View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Poler Wheel 55 cms Navy Travel Duffle Strolley Bag (FW8 (0) 41 001) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

You're not alone if you're feeling the itch to pack your bags and escape. That familiar travel bug has a way of showing up uninvited, pushing us to book that weekend getaway or plan a long-overdue trip. And let's be honest, dragging around a clunky old suitcase can spoil the fun. The right trolley bag makes all the difference, keeping your packing stress-free and your airport strolls smoother.

Top trolley bags in 2025 with major Amazon offers. Upgrade your travel style with up to 80% off suitcase sets.
Top trolley bags in 2025 with major Amazon offers. Upgrade your travel style with up to 80% off suitcase sets.

With the Amazon sale live now, exploring the best trolley bags in 2025 is no better time. Cabin suitcases, spacious sets or sleek hard-shell designs, this list has something for every kind of traveller. Plus, with Amazon deals offering up to 80% off, it’s practically calling your name.

 

Cabin suitcases for the light traveller

For those who pack smart and skip the baggage queues, cabin trolley bags are a game-changer. Compact yet roomy enough for essentials, these are perfect for short breaks or quick business trips. Glide through airports with ease and skip the wait at the carousel. With the Amazon sale on, now’s the time to grab the best trolley bags in 2025 with exciting Amazon offers and trolley bag deals.

 

Best cabin suitcases on Amazon

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley suitcases set of 2 for the practical traveller

A trolley suitcase set of two hits the sweet spot between packing space and travel convenience. Ideal for couples or solo travellers who like options, this duo offers flexibility on short and long trips alike. Designed to fit in overhead compartments or checked in comfortably, they’re a must-have. Check out the best trolley bags in 2025 on Amazon with up to 80% off in the latest Amazon sale.

 

Best trolley bag set of 2 on Amazon

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley suitcases set of 3 for travelling with family

Travelling with family means more to carry, and that’s where a set of three trolley suitcases comes in. Spacious, stackable and easy to manage, these are built for families who travel without the fuss. From weekend holidays to long vacations, you’ll have room for everyone’s essentials. Don’t miss the top trolley bag offers and Amazon deals on the best trolley bags in 2025. It’s all part of the Amazon sale.

Best trolley bag set of 3 on Amazon

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley duffle bags for taking it easy on your shoulders

Trolley duffle bags blend the casual ease of a duffle with the convenience of wheels. Great for short getaways or unplanned trips, these bags are soft, roomy and easy to manoeuvre. No more aching shoulders or struggling with bulky luggage. Shop the best trolley bags in 2025 on Amazon and make use of limited-time Amazon offers, Amazon deals and discounts on stylish trolley bags during the Amazon sale.

Best trolley duffle bag on Amazon

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Grab furniture at up to 60% off at the Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Amazon Special Brand Days! Office chairs at up to 65% off

Grab trolley and luggage Bags at up to 60% off; Get set to wanderlust on a budget

Best trolley bags for travel: FAQs

  • What size trolley bag is best for air travel?

    For most airlines, a 20 to 22-inch cabin trolley bag works well for short trips, while a 24 to 28-inch bag is ideal for check-in on longer travels. Look for lightweight options with spacious interiors available in the best trolley bags in 2025 during the Amazon sale.

  • Are hard-shell or soft-shell trolley bags better?

    Hard-shell trolley bags offer better protection for fragile items and are usually water-resistant. Soft-shell bags offer more flexibility and external pockets. Your choice depends on the type of travel. Grab both varieties now under the Amazon offers and Amazon deals on top trolley bags in 2025.

  • What features should I look for in a good trolley bag?

    Check for 360-degree spinner wheels, a strong telescopic handle, TSA-approved locks, and durable zips. All these features are available in many of the best trolley bags in 2025. Don't forget to explore trolley bag offers during the Amazon sale for the best value.

  • Are trolley bag sets worth buying?

    Yes, trolley suitcase sets offer better value and give you size flexibility for different types of trips. From cabin bags to large check-ins, you’ll always be covered. Explore Amazon deals on the best trolley bags in 2025 and grab up to 80% off while the Amazon offers last.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Up to 80% off on trolley bags! Gear up for your vacations with our top picks for suitcase sets, cabin suitcases and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On