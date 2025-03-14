Menu Explore
Grab trolley and luggage bags at up to 60% off; Get set to wanderlust on a budget and start packing in style

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 14, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Travel smart with up to 60% off on grab trolleys and luggage bags. Pack in style, stay organised, and enjoy hassle-free trips with durable and spacious options.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshellsided 4 Wheels Spinner Printed Luggage/Inline Suitcase/Trolley Back (Pale Green), Large

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Navy) (Double Wheel), Blue

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy Polypropylene 55 cms Black Hardsided Check-in Luggage (FO1 (0) 09 001) with TSA Lock

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Aisle Trunk Cabin Luggage | 40L Capacity |Polycarbonate Shell & YKK Zippers | TSA-Approved Lock & Super Silent Ninja Wheels |Ideal for Short Trips | Black | Crypto

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 66 Cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 2.0, 68 CM Medium Hard Polypropylene Check-in Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock & Smooth Sliding Wheels for Women & Men - Tan Orange

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Check-in 66 Cm(Medium) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Teal Blue)

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Medium Size Check-in Spinner Luggage Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color, 66Cm

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cm |Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag|Suitcase for Men & Women |(Denim Blue)

₹3,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 68 Cms Medium Check-in (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Military Olive) (Double Wheel)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 65 cms- Small and Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan-Blue)

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 2 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small & Medium Sets (55Cm + 68 Cm)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mokobara The Aisle Trunk Set of Luggages | Cabin & Medium 40L + 70L Capacity | Durable Polycarbonate Shell | TSA Lock & YKK Zippers (Crypto, Set of 2)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 2 (S+M), Hardsided Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Trolley Bag, Combination Lock, 8 Wheel Suitcase, 2000 Days Warranty (Denim Blue, 28.5 X 46 X 65.5 Cm, Spinner)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 3 Pc Set 55, 65 & 75 Cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Speed_Wheel Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan Blue)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 3 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small, Medium & Large (55Cm + 68 Cm + 77Cm)

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Assembly Hard Luggage Set of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-in Trolley Bags with Wide Handle & Noise-Free Wheels - RoverPro

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (S+M+L) Hardsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin & Check-In Luggage, Combination Lock, 8 Wheel Trolley Bag, 2000 Days Warranty (Denim Blue, 31 X 53 X 75.5 Cm, Spinner)

₹10,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Dubai TSA Lock Hard-Sided Polypropylene Wide Telescopic Handle Luggage Set of 3 Pastel Green Navy Blue Trolley Bags (55, 65 & 75 cm)

₹20,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 cms Blue Travel Duffle (FJ9 (0) 01 002)

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polyester 63 Cms Teal Blue Travel Duffle (Rookie)

₹1,244

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Polyester Jfk 52 Duffle Trolley Bag|Dust Resistant Travel Bag|Spacious Main Compartment|Smooth Wheels|Quick Front Pocket Access|Duffle Bag For Women & Men|1500 Days Warranty (Denim Blue)

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Bootcamp Duffle|28L Nylon Gym&Travel Bag With Detachable Sling|Perfect For Weekend Trips,Overnight Stays,&Sports|Lightweight,Durable Duffle For Men&Women (Crypto),21 Cm,Black

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wildcraft Travel Classic Trolley Duffle Luggage Bag (13481) - Cabin 57 cms

₹1,698

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

A great trip starts with the right luggage. Packing well can make your journey smooth, keeping everything organised and easy to carry. A sturdy trolley or spacious luggage bag helps you move around without stress. With up to 60% off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your travel gear. Find stylish and practical options that fit all your needs from short trips and long vacations, to business travel.

Pack light, travel far! Grab trolley and luggage bags at up to 60% off. Perfect for stylish, stress-free adventures on any budget.
Pack light, travel far! Grab trolley and luggage bags at up to 60% off. Perfect for stylish, stress-free adventures on any budget.

Lightweight designs, strong wheels, and smart compartments make packing a breeze. Travel with ease, knowing your belongings are safe and secure. No more last-minute struggles or messy packing. Get the best deals now and start planning your next trip without worrying about your bags. Grab yours today and hit the road in style!

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

Cabin trolley bags
Perfect for quick getaways or business trips, cabin trolley bags keep your essentials close without weighing you down. With Amazon’s amazing sale, grab compact, stylish bags at unbeatable prices. Built for convenience, they fit in overhead compartments, glide smoothly, and keep your belongings safe. Budget-friendly and travel-ready, these bags make short trips stress-free and full of style.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Medium trolley bags
Planning a longer trip? Medium trolley bags are the perfect travel companion. Spacious enough for extended stays, yet easy to carry, they balance size and practicality. Amazon’s sale offers huge discounts, so you can travel smart on a budget. With sturdy wheels and organised compartments, these bags are ideal for vacations, family visits, or even work travel.

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags set of 2
For couples, siblings, or friends who love traveling, a set of 2 trolley bags is a great choice. Amazon’s deals make it affordable to buy matching bags with plenty of space. Travel light with the smaller one or pack more with the bigger option. Versatile and stylish, these sets cover everything from weekend escapes to long adventures.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags set of 3
Families and group travelers, this one's for you! A set of 3 trolley bags means no more luggage struggles. With Amazon’s discounts, buy a complete set for all your travel needs. Perfect for short, medium, and long trips, these bags offer endless flexibility. Smooth wheels, durable designs, and roomy compartments keep packing simple and organised.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Duffle bags with trolley
For flexible, grab-and-go travel, duffle bags with trolleys are a game-changer. Perfect for gym-goers, weekend travelers, or spontaneous trips, they combine style and practicality. Amazon’s sale makes them even better with budget-friendly deals. Easy to carry, roll, or sling over your shoulder, these bags offer enough space for essentials without slowing you down.

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on trolley and luggage bags: FAQs

  • What types of luggage are on sale?

    Amazon offers discounts on cabin bags, medium trolleys, duffle bags, and luggage sets — perfect for every kind of traveler!

  • How much can I save during the sale?

    You can save up to 60% on luggage and trolley bags, with extra deals on combo sets and top-rated brands.

  • Are there discounts on luggage sets?

    Yes! Amazon has amazing offers on sets of 2 or 3 trolley bags, ideal for family trips or longer vacations.

  • What features should I look for in a trolley bag?

    Look for sturdy wheels, lightweight materials, spacious compartments, and TSA locks for stress-free, organised travel.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

