Worried about the one-cabin-bag rule? Check out our top picks for cabin suitcases with accessible laptop compartments

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 15, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Finding the right cabin luggage is easy with options that fit airline rules while keeping your laptop safe. Our top picks are curated here just for you!

American Tourister Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Airconic Hardside Expandable Carry-On Luggage With Spinner Wheels, Graphite, Carry-On 21 Inch, H-58.4 Centimeters

₹5,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Zorro Strolly 55Cm 360° SMS|Trolley Bag, Speed_Wheel Suitcase for Travel, 8 Wheel Luggage for Men and Women, Polycarbonate Hard Side Cabin and Check in Bag (Silver, Small)

₹4,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE ASSEMBLY Hard Sided Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage Bag 55 Cms - Premium Carry On 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bag For Flight Travel 40L - Silver-Stark

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Spinner TSA Lock & Wide Telescopic Handle Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment Maroon 20 inch |55cm Trolley Bag

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Assembly Premium Polycarbonate Overnighter Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment & Keyless TSA Lock- 16 Inches-Blue-Stark Pro

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Em Cabin Pro Luggage Small Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hardside 8 Hinimoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley For Travelling (Seize The Grey) 56 Cm

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Select Recoil 55 Cms Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Cabin Overnighter Luggage 58cms Cabin Size Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley (We Meet Again Sunray 2.0)

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Worried about the one-cabin-bag rule? A cabin suitcase with a dedicated laptop compartment keeps your essentials organised and easy to access. Whether you're a frequent flyer or just taking a short trip, the right cabin luggage makes all the difference. Airlines are getting stricter, so choosing a compact yet spacious cabin bag is key.

Upgrade your cabin bag with a sleek design and a laptop compartment; ideal for business trips and weekend getaways.(AI Generated)
Upgrade your cabin bag with a sleek design and a laptop compartment; ideal for business trips and weekend getaways.(AI Generated)

Look for lightweight options with smooth wheels, durable material, and secure zippers for stress-free travel. From business professionals to digital nomads, cabin luggage with a laptop compartment is a must-have for convenience and efficiency. Get ready to fly hassle-free with our top picks!

Did you know that a well-designed cabin suitcase can make travel stress-free? The American Tourister Airconic is crafted for effortless mobility with a sturdy polycarbonate shell and smooth spinner wheels. Its sleek design includes a front zip pocket with a dedicated laptop compartment, keeping essentials easily accessible. The ergonomic trolley grip adjusts for comfortable handling, while the spacious interior features tie tapes and mesh pockets for organised packing. Ideal for business trips or quick getaways, this stylish cabin luggage offers a balance of function and fashion, making it a great travel companion.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene
Lock Type
Zipper Closure
Compartments
Laptop & organizer pockets
Special features
Ergonomic trolley grip, lightweight design

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and easy to carry

affiliate-tick

Dedicated laptop compartment for convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Material quality may not feel premium

affiliate-cross

Not expandable

Click Here to Buy

American Tourister Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Airconic Hardside Expandable Carry-On Luggage With Spinner Wheels, Graphite, Carry-On 21 Inch, H-58.4 Centimeters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the compact design, easy handling, and laptop compartment, making it ideal for business and leisure travel. They find it stylish and well-built, but some feel the material quality could be improved.

Why choose this product?
Choose this product for its sleek design, smart laptop storage, and smooth mobility, making short trips and business travel more convenient while keeping essentials organised.

A good trolley bag keeps your travel hassle-free with smooth movement and secure storage. The VIP Zorro Strolly offers a spacious interior with organised compartments, making it easy to pack clothes, gadgets, and essentials. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, it withstands rough handling while keeping your belongings safe. The TSA lock adds extra security, while 8 smooth wheels ensure effortless 360° movement. Ideal for short trips, this stylish cabin luggage is perfect for both men and women. Whether for personal use or gifting, this sleek, lightweight travel companion ensures comfort and convenience.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Lock Type
TSA Lock
Compartments
Organised storage pockets
Special features
360° spinner wheels, scratch-resistant shell

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight yet durable

affiliate-tick

TSA lock for added security

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users find the size smaller than expected

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for long trips

Click Here to Buy

VIP Zorro Strolly 55Cm 360° SMS|Trolley Bag, Speed_Wheel Suitcase for Travel, 8 Wheel Luggage for Men and Women, Polycarbonate Hard Side Cabin and Check in Bag (Silver, Small)

A reliable cabin suitcase makes travel smoother, and THE ASSEMBLY Hard-Sided Luggage does just that. Made from 100% polycarbonate, this lightweight yet unbreakable trolley bag offers durability and protection. The TSA-approved lock keeps belongings secure, while 4 smooth spinner wheels ensure effortless mobility. Water and scratch resistance add extra convenience, making it ideal for frequent flyers. With spacious compartments, an additional laptop section, and dedicated pouches for shoes and toiletries, it’s a smart choice for organised travel.

Specifications

Material
100% Polycarbonate
Lock Type
TSA Lock
Compartments
Laptop sleeve, shoe and toiletry pouches
Special features
Scratch-resistant, water-resistant

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong polycarbonate build

affiliate-tick

Organised storage with laptop compartment

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users find it slightly heavy

affiliate-cross

Opinions vary on value for money

Click Here to Buy

THE ASSEMBLY Hard Sided Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage Bag 55 Cms - Premium Carry On 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bag For Flight Travel 40L - Silver-Stark

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the spacious compartments, sturdy design, and smooth wheels, making it a great cabin companion. The extra laptop section and pouches are loved, though some feel it could be lighter.

Why choose this product?
Choose this product for secure travel, easy organization, and stylish durability, ensuring a stress-free and comfortable journey.

A well-organised cabin bag makes travel easy, and the Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Luggage does just that. Made from durable polycarbonate, this 20-inch suitcase features a TSA-approved lock for security and a wide aluminium telescopic handle for better stability. The front padded pocket fits a 15.6-inch laptop and a tablet, ensuring quick access at security checks. The main compartment includes elastic cross straps, a privacy zip pocket, and a waterproof toiletries pouch, making it ideal for business and leisure travel.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Lock Type
TSA Lock
Compartments
Laptop sleeve, waterproof toiletries pocket
Special features
Wide telescopic handle, front padded pocket

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Secure TSA lock and spacious compartments

affiliate-tick

Laptop-friendly front pocket for easy access

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users face lock functionality issues

affiliate-cross

Stitching quality may not be consistent

Click Here to Buy

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Spinner TSA Lock & Wide Telescopic Handle Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment Maroon 20 inch |55cm Trolley Bag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the design, durability, and laptop-friendly storage, making it convenient for work trips. However, some have concerns about the lock function and stitching quality over time.

Why choose this product?
Choose this product for secure travel, smart organization, and a stable wide handle, making business and leisure trips more convenient.

A well-packed overnighter makes short trips hassle-free, and the Assembly Premium Trolley Bag is designed for just that. Made from 100% polycarbonate, it offers unbreakable durability while remaining lightweight. The 16-inch size features a front pocket for quick laptop access, fitting up to 14-inch devices. With a TSA-approved lock, your belongings stay secure. Water and scratch resistance add extra convenience, making it an ideal business or weekend travel companion.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Lock Type
TSA Lock
Compartments
Laptop sleeve, front easy-access pocket
Special features
Water resistance, scratch resistance

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact, stylish, and easy to carry

affiliate-tick

Quick-access front pocket for laptops

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users question long-term durability

affiliate-cross

May not be spacious enough for longer trips

Click Here to Buy

Assembly Premium Polycarbonate Overnighter Trolley Bag with Laptop Compartment & Keyless TSA Lock- 16 Inches-Blue-Stark Pro

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the compact size, smooth feel, and easy handling, making it perfect for short business or weekend trips. However, some have mixed opinions on the build quality.

Why choose this product?
Choose this product for a secure, lightweight overnighter with a laptop compartment, ensuring easy travel for business professionals and frequent travellers.

The MOKOBARA Em Cabin Pro is built for effortless travel with a German Makrolon polycarbonate shell, ensuring durability and water resistance. Featuring 8 Japanese Hinomoto wheels, it glides silently and smoothly. The aviation-grade telescopic handle enhances control, while the TSA number lock secures your belongings. The premium grain texture and 3D signature M deboss add a sleek touch.

Specifications

Material
German Makrolon polycarbonate
Lock Type
TSA Number Lock
Wheels
8 Hinomoto silent wheels
Special features
Water resistance, premium texture

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Durable polycarbonate shell with a stylish design

affiliate-tick

Smooth and silent movement with premium wheels

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price compared to similar options

affiliate-cross

Some users may find it slightly heavier

Click Here to Buy

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Em Cabin Pro Luggage Small Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hardside 8 Hinimoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley For Travelling (Seize The Grey) 56 Cm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it a good investment, praising the build quality, smooth wheels, and premium feel. Most consider it worth the price, but a few feel it’s slightly on the heavier side.

Why choose this product?
Choose this suitcase for its durability, silent wheels, and premium design, making it an excellent choice for frequent travellers.

The Safari Select Recoil Cabin Trolley Bag is a hard-sided polycarbonate suitcase designed for effortless travel. It features a secure TSA-approved recessed lock, an anti-theft puncture-resistant zipper, and an integrated laptop compartment to protect your electronics. The 8 smooth-rolling wheels offer 360-degree rotation, making navigation easy. Its compact size ensures hassle-free airport movement while helping save on baggage costs. With a modern, stylish design, this bag is perfect for short trips and business travel.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Lock Type
Recessed TSA Lock
Wheels
8 smooth-rolling wheels with 360° rotation
Special features
Anti-theft security zipper, integrated laptop compartment

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Secure TSA lock and anti-theft zipper for added safety

affiliate-tick

Lightweight with smooth-rolling wheels for easy travel

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

The expander feature is not available in cabin size

affiliate-cross

Some users feel the storage space could be better

Click Here to Buy

Safari Select Recoil 55 Cms Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 8 Wheels with 360 Degree Rotation, Recessed TSA Lock, Anti-Theft Zipper, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Silver

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the build quality, modern look, and convenience of the laptop compartment. The lock system, scratch resistance, and manoeuvrability are well received. Some users feel storage could be improved in the cabin size.

Why choose this product?
This stylish and secure trolley bag is ideal for business travellers and quick getaways, offering smooth mobility, laptop protection, and safety features.

The MOKOBARA The Transit Cabin Overnighter Luggage is a hard-sided polycarbonate suitcase designed for short trips. It features an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, a TSA-approved lock, and an aviation-grade telescopic handle for a seamless travel experience. The 8 Hinomoto spinner wheels provide effortless 360-degree mobility, making it easy to manoeuvre through airports. With a dedicated front laptop compartment, it ensures easy access to your electronics while reducing the need for an extra bag. Ideal for business travellers and weekend getaways.

Specifications

Material
Polycarbonate
Lock Type
TSA-approved lock
Wheels
8 Hinomoto spinner wheels
Special features
Front laptop compartment, dual zippered storage compartments

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong polycarbonate build ensures durability

affiliate-tick

Smooth 360° spinner wheels for easy movement

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users have concerns about build quality

affiliate-cross

A bit heavier than some other cabin bags

Click Here to Buy

MOKOBARA The Transit Cabin Overnighter Luggage 58cms Cabin Size Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley (We Meet Again Sunray 2.0)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the spacious compartments, stylish design, and ease of transport. The outside laptop compartment is a highlight, making it easy to access electronics. Some feel the build quality could be better for the price.

Why choose this product?
This sleek and functional overnighter is great for professionals and travellers looking for a compact, durable, and well-organised carry-on bag.

Top 3 features of cabin luggage to master the art of 1 cabin bag policy

Best Cabin Trolley With Laptop CompartmentMaterialSizeSpecial Features
American Tourister Carry-On LuggageABSCabin (55cm)Lightweight, Expandable
VIP Zorro Strolly 55Cm 360° SMSTrolley Bag, Speed_Wheel Suitcase for TravelPolycarbonateCabin (55cm)
THE ASSEMBLY Hard-Sided Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage Bag PolycarbonateCabin (55cm)TSA Lock, Durable Shell
Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Cabin LuggagePolycarbonateCabin (55cm)TSA Lock, Wide Handle
Assembly Premium Trolley Bag with Laptop CompartmentPolycarbonateCabin (55cm)Laptop Sleeve, Business Use
MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Em Cabin Pro LuggagePolycarbonateCabin (55cm)Silent Wheels, Scratch Resistant
Safari Select Recoil 55 Cms Cabin Trolley BagPolycarbonateCabin (55cm)360° Wheels, Spacious Interior
MOKOBARA The Transit Cabin Overnighter LuggagePolycarbonateCabin (58cm)Laptop Compartment, Organised Sections

Trolley bags with laptop compartments: FAQs

  • 1. Why should I choose a trolley bag with a laptop compartment?

    A trolley bag with a laptop compartment provides extra protection for your device while keeping it easily accessible. It is ideal for business travellers, frequent flyers, and professionals who need to carry both work essentials and travel gear in one bag.

  • 2. What size laptop can fit in these trolley bags?

    Most trolley bags with laptop compartments can accommodate laptops ranging from 13 to 17 inches. However, checking the specific size mentioned by the manufacturer is recommended to ensure a perfect fit.

  • 3. Are trolley bags with laptop compartments allowed as cabin luggage?

    Yes, most trolley bags with laptop compartments are designed to comply with cabin baggage size regulations. However, it's best to check airline policies as some may have restrictions on weight and dimensions.

  • 4. What additional features should I look for in a laptop trolley bag?

    Look for features like padded laptop sleeves, TSA-approved locks, USB charging ports, expandable storage, and durable materials for added convenience and security while travelling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

