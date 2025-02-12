Menu Explore
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here to make your Valentine’s Day extra special with discounts of up to 80%

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 12, 2025 03:22 PM IST

The Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is the perfect way to shop for him and make his Valentine's Day extra special

Symbol Premium Mens Pure Linen Solid Casual Shirt (Regular Fit) (SP-S24-M-CS-102_Natural Beige_L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Checkered Regular Fit Shirt (USSHTFX254_White, Green and Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,400

The Indian Garage Co Mens Checkered Slim Fit Shirt (1222-SHWCCPYD-04-02_Navy M) View Details checkDetails

₹697

Levis Mens Spread Collar Slim Fit Solid Shirts Blue View Details checkDetails

₹989

Louis Philippe Mens Solid Slim Fit Shirt (LYSFCSLBI62081_Black View Details checkDetails

₹989

Peter England Mens Slim Fit Full Sleeve Checkered Casual Shirt | 100% Cotton | Premium Twill Weave White View Details checkDetails

₹899

Allen Solly ASKPQRGF759748 Mens plain Regular Fit Polo Shirt (Peach L) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Symbol Premium Mens Cotton Stretch Solid Polo T-Shirt (Regular Fit | Pique Knit) (Teal Green_L) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Van Heusen Flex Mens Regular Fit Polo Shirt (VFKPARGFO68905_Light Green View Details checkDetails

₹623

Puma Mens Solid Slim Fit T-Shirt (687093_Black View Details checkDetails

₹679

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Regular Fit Polo Shirt (USTSHS2405_Navy View Details checkDetails

₹899

UNITED COLORS OF BENETTON Regular Fit Polo Neck Solid T-Shirt (Size: XL)-24P3ENDJ3344I901 Blue View Details checkDetails

₹749

Fastrack Square Shaped 100% UV Protected Lens Technology Sunglasses for Men View Details checkDetails

₹950

Ray-Ban UV Protected Pilot Sunglasses for Men( 0RB3432I|59 mm|Crystal Green) View Details checkDetails

₹4,849

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart | Full Rim Aviator | Polarized and 100% UV Protected Sunglasses | Men & Women | Medium | VC 5158/P (Color:-Black/Blue Lens)-Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹849

SUNGAIT Men Uv Protection Ultra Lightweight Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses (Gunmetal Frame Gray Lens, 62) Sgt458Qkh-In View Details checkDetails

₹1,709

Oakley Junior Boys UV Protected Red Lens Square Sunglasses - 0OJ900790070353 View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

Ray-Ban Men Polarized Green Lens Square Sunglasses - 0RB4179601S9A62 View Details checkDetails

₹14,029

Bacca Bucci® Super Rare Mens Retro Color Blocked Light Weight Chunky Fashion Sneakers | Casual Shoes for Men- White, Size UK6 View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Neemans The Exuberants Sneakers for Men | Comfortable and Flexible | Casual Shoes for Men | Stylish and Trendy | Walking, Running, Gyming Sneakers | EVA Sole Mens Sneakers | White Blue, UK10 View Details checkDetails

₹1,629

Woodland Mens Charcoal Black Leather Sneaker Casual Shoe-10 UK (44 EU) (G 40777Cma) View Details checkDetails

₹2,755

Bacca Bucci Mens Ultraforce Mid-top Athletic-Inspired Retro Fashion Casual/Outdoor Sneakers (Grey, UK9) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Woodland Mens White/Camel PU Casual Shoes -9 UK (43EURO) (OSNK 4988023) View Details checkDetails

₹1,955

Puma Mens Dazzler Black-White-Silver Sneaker - 8 UK (39178205) View Details checkDetails

₹1,584

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Sandal Navy M12 View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

Crocs Clog Mens Yukon Vista Ii Lr Flip Blk, Black, 9 View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

Crocs Modern Unisex-Adult Classic Sandal V2 Stk Sandal, 7 View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

Crocs Unisex Adult Specialist White Clogs-3 UK (36.5 EU) (205619-100) View Details checkDetails

₹2,459

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs Lmd10001-3Uh-M11, Lime View Details checkDetails

₹2,179

crocs Mens YukonVIILRCgM Brown Clog (207689-23D) View Details checkDetails

₹6,995

With Valentine’s Day at our doorsteps, it’s time to divert that attention to the man in your life. If you have had the last-minute realisation of not having gotten him anything special except for your smile, then this is the right time to start adding everything to your carts because he also deserves some gifts!

Top gifting ideas for him to make Valentine’s Day super special
Top gifting ideas for him to make Valentine’s Day super special

Make his day with these fabulous handpicked gifts for him and go beyond flowers and chocolates and teddy bears because let’s face it ladies, he’d rather have his favourite sunglasses that will remind him of you every time he brings them out in the sun.

 

Casual Shirts for Him


Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gifting ideas? Casual shirts make a great choice for any style. You could pick from a relaxed linen shirt or a smart cotton option, there’s something for every occasion. Shop now during the Amazon Sale 2025 and grab amazing discounts in the Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale!

 

Top Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Polo T-Shirts for Him


Upgrade his wardrobe with stylish polo T-shirts! They’re great for casual outings or even semi-formal looks. This Valentine’s Day, surprise him with a trendy pick from the Amazon Sale 2025. With the Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale offering discounts of up to 80%, you’ll find amazing gifts for him at unbeatable prices.

Top Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Sunglasses for Him


Nothing adds a cool touch like a pair of sunglasses! He would love a pair of classic aviators or modern frames, stylish shades make great Valentine's Day gift ideas. Shop now in the Amazon Sale 2025 and get the best deals. Don’t miss the Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale for huge discounts on top brands!

 

Top Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Sneakers for Him


Sneakers are the perfect mix of comfort and style, making them a great Valentine’s Day gift! Pick from sporty designs or trendy casuals, the Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale has it all. Grab the best deals during the Amazon Sale 2025 and surprise him with the perfect pair at amazing discounts!

 

Top Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Clogs for Him


For a laid-back, comfy gift, clogs are a great pick! They’re stylish, versatile, and perfect for everyday wear. The Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale brings huge discounts, so you can grab top-quality clogs at unbeatable prices. Shop now during the Amazon Sale 2025 and find the best gifts for him!

Top Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Exclusive Valentine's Day discounts on men’s casual wear: FAQs

  • 1. What discounts can I expect on men’s casual wear during the Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale?

    The Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 80% off on men’s casual wear, including shirts, polo T-shirts, sneakers, and more. This is the perfect chance to grab stylish gifts for him at unbeatable prices!

  • 2. Are there any special Valentine’s Day gift ideas available?

    Yes! The Amazon Valentine’s Day Sale has exclusive collections featuring trendy casual wear, making it easy to find the perfect outfit for your special someone. Whether it's smart casual shirts or comfortable sneakers, there’s something for everyone.

  • 3. How long will the Valentine’s Day discounts last?

    The Valentine's Day Sale is live for a limited time and ends on 13th Feb, so it’s best to shop early to grab the best deals. Popular sizes and styles sell out quickly, so don’t wait too long!

  • 4. Can I return or exchange items bought during the sale?

    Most purchases made during the Amazon Sale 2025 come with easy return and exchange policies. Be sure to check the product details before ordering to ensure hassle-free shopping.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
