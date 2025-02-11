Menu Explore
Say no to chocolates and flowers with this Valentine’s Day gifting guide for her; Unique and romantic surprises for her

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 11, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Who needs a bunch of roses when you can blow her mind with thoughtful and unique gifts to make her love for you grow even more this Valentine’s Day?

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

BlissfulOasis Scented Candles Set, 17.6 oz 4 Pack Candles for Home Scented, 100-120 Hours Candle Gift Set for Men and Women, Scented Candles Gift Set for Birthday, Valentines Day, Christmas View Details checkDetails

₹3,402

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Scented Candles Gift Set, Aromatherapy Candles for Home, Portable Hotel Candles, Natural Soy Wax Tin Jar Candles for Yoga, Bath, 2.5 Oz Long Lasting Time Home Scented Candles Gift for Women 2 Pack View Details checkDetails

₹2,613

amazonLogo
GET THIS

8 Pack Candles for Home Scented, Aromatherapy Jar Candles Gifts for Women,Amber Candles Set, Scented Candles Set for Valentine Birthday Mothers Thanksgiving Day Present View Details checkDetails

₹11,254.17

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Confetti Gifts White Pillar & co Scented Candles Set of 4(Rose, Vanilla, Lavender, Amberwood) | Scented Candle | Pillar Candle View Details checkDetails

₹2,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Behoma Metal Pair of Swan Candle Holder & Candles Combo Gift Hamper, Festive Gifting Showpiece for Valentines Day, Anniversary (2 Metal Swans, 2 Votive Glass Scented Candles,1 Premium Gift Box) View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rad Living Floral Urli - Set of 3 Scented Candles Floral Oudh - XL, XXL, XXL Golden Metal | 50Hour Burn Time | Home Décor | Table Décor | for Dinning Table/Coffee Table/Console Table View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOUK Womens Handcrafted Floral Shoulder Tote Bag and Handbag for Office and College View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEAL BY CHUMBAK Office Tote Bag for Women | Stylish Shoulder Bags for College | Professional Canvas Tote Bag | Laptop-Friendly College Bag View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Strokes by Namrata Mehta Women Western Box Tote Bag | Vegan Leather And Relaxed Fit Canvas (Charcoal Caramel) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

United Colors Of Benetton Sayge Women Tote Handbag - Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mokobara | The Dawn Tote Shoulder Bag Fits Upto 14 Laptop, Perfect for Work & Daily Use, Crafted with Vegan Leather, Designed for Women (Coconut Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEGAL BRIBE Womens Textured Shoulder Tote Bag (Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹567

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Em Cabin Pro Luggage Small Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hardside 8 Hinimoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley For Travelling (We Meet Again Sunray) 56 Cm, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FUR JADEN The Wayfarer Polycarbonate Travel Luggage Suitcase with 8 StealthTech Silent Shock Absorbing Wheels, TSA Lock & Aviation Grade Telescopic Trolley (Oyester White, Cabin 20 (55CM)) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Teal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE ASSEMBLY Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 Cms - Premium Polycarbonate Trolley For Flight Travel |Tsa Lock Trolley Bag With 4 Spinner Wheels - Navy Blue-Stark, Small View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Hair Straightener Brush - 5X Better Frizz Free Hair In 5min I Style with 2X More Volume | Shiny and Smooth Hair I No Scalp Burns | ThermoProtect Technology I Keratin Bristles I 2 Temperature settings | BHH880/10 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Corrale Straightener,Multi View Details checkDetails

₹25,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dreame Pocket High-Speed ​​Hair Dryer, 3 Foldable Shapes, 300g, 110,000rpm Motor, 300 Million Negative Ions Per Cm, 57°C Constant Temperature, 40 Second Drying, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine 3.0 Hair Straightener Black with Advanced Professional Dual Titanium Floating Plates, Auto Shut off function, Instant Heat up, Universal Voltage View Details checkDetails

₹5,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-styler (Ceramic Platina & Topaz) | Dysons First Connected Multistyler| Intelligent Styler| Personalize Curl Sequence| 6 in 1 | Dry|Curl|Shape|Smooth|Hide Flyaways| No Heat Damage| 7 Styling Settings|3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Cold Shot|Enhanced Coanda Airflow| Versatile Styling|Intelligent Heat Control| 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹45,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dreame AirStyle, 5-in-1 Hair Drying & Styling System for Curling, Smoothing, and Volumizing, 1200 Watts, Gold View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wiselife Tru Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance Tpe Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6MM, Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹1,277

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEAD Yoga Pilates Kit | Yoga Set | Anti-Skid PVC Yoga Mat (6MM) | Yoga Block Set of 2 EVA Foam | Yoga Wheel ABS Material | Yoga Belt 8.3 Feet | Equipment for Workout - Men & Women | Improves Strength View Details checkDetails

₹4,359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bodylastics Yoga Wheel with 2 High Density EVA Foam Blocks, 6ft Stretching Strap with D-Ring & Cooling Towel for Women and Men Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wiselife Yoga Wheel Pro For Men & Women | Big Circle Wheel For Abs, Home Training, Deep Tissue Massage, Back Pain, Stretching, Back Bends, Body Posture, Sweat Resistant | 13 x 6 inch (Teal + Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹1,562

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Black Orange With Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details checkDetails

₹3,029

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Roses wilt, chocolates melt, but a thoughtful gift that matches her personality and style will make her love you even more. Whether she’s a fashion-forward diva who adores handbags, a skincare queen who’d enjoy a grooming tool, or someone who finds peace in scented candles, the perfect present is out there. For the fitness enthusiast, a yoga mat is a great pick, while the decor lover will appreciate stylish bookends. No matter her interests, we’ve got something special to make her feel truly cherished this Valentine’s Day. Find the perfect gift that shows just how well you know her!

The perfect Valentine’s Day gifting guide for her that will make you earn it back in love(AI-generated)
The perfect Valentine’s Day gifting guide for her that will make you earn it back in love(AI-generated)

Here is a list of the top picks to make her smile this Valentine’s Day

Top gifting ideas for a girl who loves scented candles

If she loves the cosy vibe of scented candles, surprise her with a luxury candle set featuring calming lavender, refreshing citrus, or romantic rose. Pair it with a stylish candle warmer or an elegant candle holder to complete the experience. These Valentine’s Day gifts for her will create the perfect relaxing atmosphere.

This Valentine’s Day surprise her with:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top gifting ideas for a girl who loves carrying tote bags

For the tote bag lover, a chic and spacious tote is always a win. Opt for a designer piece, a personalised tote with her initials, or an eco-friendly version for everyday use. Functional and stylish, it’s a Valentine’s Day unique gift she’ll carry everywhere, making it a thoughtful pick over cliché presents.

This Valentine’s Day surprise her with:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top gifting ideas for a girl who loves to travel

If she’s always planning her next getaway, travel-friendly gifts are a great idea. A stylish passport holder, a compact travel organiser, or noise-cancelling headphones will make her adventures more comfortable. Unlike flowers, which fade, these Valentine’s Day gifting ideas for her will be useful on every trip she takes.

This Valentine’s Day surprise her with:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top gifting ideas for a girl who loves to groom her hair

For the girl who never has a bad hair day, hair care gifts are a must. A high-quality styling tool, a silk pillowcase to prevent frizz, or a nourishing hair mask set will make her routine even better. These gifts for her show you appreciate her love for self-care.

This Valentine’s Day surprise her with:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top gifting ideas for a girl who loves her yoga routine

If yoga is her daily escape, enhance her practice with a premium yoga mat, a set of resistance bands, or a stylish water bottle. A relaxing essential oil blend for post-workout meditation also makes a great pick. These Valentine’s Day gifts for her will keep her motivated and feeling great.

This Valentine’s Day surprise her with:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Valentine’s Day gifting ideas for her: FAQs

  • What are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her?

    The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her are ones that match her personality and daily routine. Whether she loves scented candles, stylish handbags, or beauty essentials, a thoughtful gift will mean more than overpriced flowers or chocolates that don’t last.

  • How do I choose a Valentine’s Day unique gift for her?

    Think about what she enjoys in her daily life. If she loves fashion, a tote bag is a great choice. For a fitness lover, a yoga mat works perfectly. Personalising the gift shows effort, making it more meaningful than generic presents.

  • Are practical gifts better than expensive gifts?

    Absolutely! A useful and thoughtful gift will always beat an unnecessary pricey item she might not even appreciate. Valentine’s Day gifting ideas for her should focus on what she will love and use, making the occasion special.

  • What are some last-minute Valentine’s Day gifting ideas for her?

    If you’re short on time, go for quick but thoughtful options like a self-care kit, scented candles, or a trendy handbag. Even a subscription to her favourite magazine or service can be a great Valentine’s Day unique gift that she’ll enjoy beyond just the day.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

