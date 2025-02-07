Valentine's Day gift ideas for her: Give her your love in form of perfume, jewellery, smartwatch, and more
Feb 07, 2025 04:33 PM IST
Valentine's Day gift ideas for her: Impress your lady love with these Valentine’s Day gifts and make her day more special.
Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link View Details
₹4,999
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch Bq3181, Rose Gold Band View Details
₹8,396
|
Titan Purple Glam It Up Brown Dial Analog with Date Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NS2634QM01 View Details
₹4,436
|
Fastrack Ruffles Quartz Analog with Date Beige Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Girls-NS6216QM01 View Details
₹3,495
|
Michael Kors Resin Analog Rose Dial Women Watch-Mk5896, Gold Band View Details
₹23,995
|
Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Rose Gold Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781922 View Details
₹7,499
|
Armani Exchange Lola Analog Silver Dial and Band Womens Stainless Steel Watch-AX5542 View Details
₹8,697
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink) View Details
₹7,499
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
₹24,900
|
Fastrack Dezire FX1 PRO Fashion Smart Watch, 1.43 AMOLED, 466 * 466 Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, Upto 5 Day Battery, IP68 (Rose Gold) View Details
₹3,499
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details
₹3,989
|
iClever Girls Headphones, Kids Wireless Headphones with 74/85/94dB Volume Limited Over Ear, 40H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, Kids Headphones with Mic for School/Tablet/PC/Airplane, Purple View Details
₹2,799
|
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50H Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, BT v5.3, Wireless TWS in Ear Earbuds with mic (Lavender Rush) View Details
₹1,099
|
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 32dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Purple) View Details
₹1,499
|
Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water Resistance View Details
₹1,699
|
Boult Audio Z20 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear buds with 60 Hours Playtime, 4 Mics Clear Calling, 45ms Low Latency, Rich Bass Drivers, ouch Controls, IPX5,TWS earbuds bluetooth wireless (Candy Cane) View Details
₹1,199
|
ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone with Up to 60h Backup, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), LED Lights, Deep Bass, Voice Assistant Support (Blue) View Details
₹1,199
|
Klikk Rock On 101 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playback, Aux & Sd Card, Voice Assistant Support with Foldable & Rotatable Compact Design (Rose Gold) View Details
₹2,199
|
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 60hrs Playback with Mic (Neon Yellow) View Details
₹799
|
boAt Nirvana Space, 360 Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Pink Punch) View Details
₹1,899
|
U.S. POLO ASSN. KYLIE Women Tote Bag View Details
|
|
GUESS Women Polyester Stylish Trendy Sestri Luxury Satchel Bag (Taupe) View Details
₹11,899.3
|
ABELARDO DE MODA Womens Stella Premium Full Grain Leather Sling Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap (28.5cm x 20cm x 10.5cm) | Ladies Purse Handbag | Special & Luxury Gift View Details
₹6,499
|
HYATT Leather Accessories Full-Grain Cro Leather Top-Handle satchels Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Size- L-13.5 X H-10.5 x W- 4.6 Inch (BROWN) View Details
₹2,849
|
RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Full-Grain Natural Cro Leather Top-Handle satchel Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Stylish Latest Size- L-12 X H-10 x W- 5 Inch (CHERRY BROWN) View Details
₹2,849
|
Lavie Womens Mono Ushawu Medium Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details
₹2,350
|
Isle Locada by Hidesign Womens Sling bag (Marsala) View Details
₹2,719
|
ROLANDO Maya Womens Top-Handle Leather Handbag (Yellow) View Details
₹3,333
|
LIFEWISH Womens Unique Luxury Sequins Beaded Evening Bag Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Purse tote Handbag（Peacock blue） (style E) View Details
₹5,700
|
MKF Collection Shoulder Handbag For Women: Vegan Leather Satchel-Tote Bag, Top-Handle Purse, Ladies Pocketbook, Black View Details
₹12,144
|
Forest Essentials Gentlemens Gift Box | Luxuriously Scented Sandalwood & Orange Peel Gift Set for Men with Face Wash, Shaving Cream, After Shave Spray & Facial Moisturizer | Birthday & Anniversary Gift for Him | 5 Piece Gift Set View Details
₹5,495
|
Oriflame Hydra Radiance Skincare Set with Deep Cleansing Gel, Facial Toner, Eye Cream and Brown Wallet View Details
₹4,995
|
Earth Matters Lavender Land Gift Set (Pack of 5) | Valentine’s Day Special | Luxurious Natural Skincare with Body Oil | Handmade Soap | Body Scrub | Body Butter | Body Mist | Calming Self-Care Gift for Women and Men | Gift Packaging View Details
₹2,340
|
Kama Ayurveda Daily Skincare Ritual Gift Box View Details
₹2,933
|
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Skincare Kit - Gift Set with Ceramide Facial Cleanser, BHA Toner, Vitamin C Eye Cream, Hyaluronic Acid Cream & Niacinamide Dew Drops (5 Count) View Details
₹6,160
|
CLAYCO. Mochi-Mochi Hydrating Ritual | Japanese Skincare Routine | Advanced Beauty Serum, Sake Glass-Glow Essence, Rice & Sake Sleep Mask & Tsubaki+Matcha Moisturizer View Details
₹3,230
|
Blue Nectar Beauty Gift Box for Friends | Premium Skincare Combo of Vanilla Lotion, Body Wash & Scrub & Body Mist | Gift for Birthday & Anniversary | Pack of 3 View Details
₹2,135
|
mCaffeine Must-Have Coffee Skincare Set for Face and Body | Exfoliates, Moisturizes, Hydrates | Face Mask, Body Scrub, Body Oil, Face Serum | Pack of 4 View Details
₹2,113
|
RAS Luxury Oils 10-piece Glow Essentials Miniature Set | Helps Cleanse, Brighten & Calms Skin | Keeps Skin Nourished & Hydrated | Contains Rice Powder, 24-K Gold, Aloe & Niacinamide, Pack of 10 View Details
₹2,269
|
Ohria Ayurveda The Desi Gulab Collection | Luxurious Rose-Infused Skincare Gift Set | Hydrating & Nourishing Daily Ritual | Ideal for Gifting View Details
₹8,795
|
GIVA 925 Silver Anushkas Classic Rose Gold Set With Earrings, Pendant & Chain | Sets Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty* View Details
₹5,159
|
Clara 925 Sterling Silver Sky Blue Eye Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details
₹4,049
|
Peora Cubic Zirconia Studded Silver Plated Necklace Dangle Earrings Set Western Fashion Jewellery for Women & Girls View Details
₹3,500
|
VOYLLA Before Sunrise Statement Necklace Set|Necklace Set For Women|American Diamond|Party|Wedding|Festive|Gift For Women| (Indra) View Details
₹4,660.97
|
Clara 925 Sterling Silver Pink Heart Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rose Gold Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details
₹2,699
|
GIVA 925 Silver Rose Gold Dual Entangle Bracelet, Adjustable | Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty* View Details
₹3,009
|
Calvin Klein Geometric Family Ionic Plated Gold Steel Womens Bracelet - 35000244 View Details
₹6,048
|
ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Peacock Rose Gold Cuff Bracelet | Cubic Zirconia | Valentine Gift for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark View Details
₹4,499
|
Swarovski Womens Idyllia Bracelet, Mixed Cuts, Clover, Green, Gold-Tone Plated View Details
₹8,990
|
Daniel Wellington Womens Emalie Bracelet Small Double Plated Stainless Steel (316L)?And Enamel Rose Gold View Details
|
|
Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details
₹3,060
|
Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details
₹5,175
|
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid) View Details
₹5,620
|
Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details
₹8,060
|
Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details
₹4,700
|
Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details
₹4,590
|
GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women View Details
₹2,905
|
CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml View Details
₹12,550
|
Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women View Details
₹2,595
|
Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details
₹8,060
|
Choko La Celebration Large Basket | Premium Assorted Milk & Dark Chocolates Collection Box| Experience Luxury of Gifting - 2260g View Details
₹6,995
|
SMOOR Festive Fiesta Box Chocolates Gift Box | Luxury Gift Hamper For Birthday, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Valentines Day Gift & Special Occasions | 1035gm (Festive Fiesta Hamper) View Details
₹5,003
|
Godiva Belgium 1926 Assorted Chocolate Creations 27 Pieces, 272g Box (Imported-USA) View Details
₹3,499
|
ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Valentines Day Love Sandook Gift Hamper With Assorted Milk Dark Chocolates, Dry Fruits, Cookies, Nut Butter, Candle For Girlfriend Boyfriend Husband Wife Loverday Online Gifts View Details
₹3,015
|
DeArco Chocolatier Valentine Chocolate for Girl Friend, Valentines Day Chocolates, Valentines Day Gift Hamper, Premium Valentine Chocolate, 200G + Free - Furr Heart and Rose View Details
₹2,228
|
Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolates 24 Pieces, 300 gm (Pack of 4) View Details
₹3,420
|
The Prink Heart Hamper Chocolate Love Gift Box Valentine for WomenMen Valentines Day Gift View Details
₹2,490
|
Velvet Fine Chocolates Sweetheart Serenade Selection Gift Box | Assorted Chocolates | Perfect Valentines Gift | Elegant Packaging | Handcrafted Treats | Pack of 1 View Details
₹2,199
|
