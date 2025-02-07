Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Valentine's Day gift ideas for her: Give her your love in form of perfume, jewellery, smartwatch, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 07, 2025 04:33 PM IST

Valentine's Day gift ideas for her: Impress your lady love with these Valentine’s Day gifts and make her day more special.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch Bq3181, Rose Gold Band View Details checkDetails

₹8,396

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Purple Glam It Up Brown Dial Analog with Date Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NS2634QM01 View Details checkDetails

₹4,436

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Ruffles Quartz Analog with Date Beige Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Girls-NS6216QM01 View Details checkDetails

₹3,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Michael Kors Resin Analog Rose Dial Women Watch-Mk5896, Gold Band View Details checkDetails

₹23,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Rose Gold Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781922 View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armani Exchange Lola Analog Silver Dial and Band Womens Stainless Steel Watch-AX5542 View Details checkDetails

₹8,697

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹24,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Dezire FX1 PRO Fashion Smart Watch, 1.43 AMOLED, 466 * 466 Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, Upto 5 Day Battery, IP68 (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

iClever Girls Headphones, Kids Wireless Headphones with 74/85/94dB Volume Limited Over Ear, 40H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, Kids Headphones with Mic for School/Tablet/PC/Airplane, Purple View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50H Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, BT v5.3, Wireless TWS in Ear Earbuds with mic (Lavender Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 32dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water Resistance View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boult Audio Z20 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ear buds with 60 Hours Playtime, 4 Mics Clear Calling, 45ms Low Latency, Rich Bass Drivers, ouch Controls, IPX5,TWS earbuds bluetooth wireless (Candy Cane) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone with Up to 60h Backup, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), LED Lights, Deep Bass, Voice Assistant Support (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Klikk Rock On 101 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playback, Aux & Sd Card, Voice Assistant Support with Foldable & Rotatable Compact Design (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 60hrs Playback with Mic (Neon Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Nirvana Space, 360 Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Pink Punch) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. KYLIE Women Tote Bag View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Women Polyester Stylish Trendy Sestri Luxury Satchel Bag (Taupe) View Details checkDetails

₹11,899.3

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABELARDO DE MODA Womens Stella Premium Full Grain Leather Sling Bag with Detachable Shoulder Strap (28.5cm x 20cm x 10.5cm) | Ladies Purse Handbag | Special & Luxury Gift View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HYATT Leather Accessories Full-Grain Cro Leather Top-Handle satchels Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Size- L-13.5 X H-10.5 x W- 4.6 Inch (BROWN) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Full-Grain Natural Cro Leather Top-Handle satchel Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Stylish Latest Size- L-12 X H-10 x W- 5 Inch (CHERRY BROWN) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Mono Ushawu Medium Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹2,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Isle Locada by Hidesign Womens Sling bag (Marsala) View Details checkDetails

₹2,719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ROLANDO Maya Womens Top-Handle Leather Handbag (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹3,333

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LIFEWISH Womens Unique Luxury Sequins Beaded Evening Bag Wedding Bridal Party Prom Clutch Purse tote Handbag（Peacock blue） (style E) View Details checkDetails

₹5,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MKF Collection Shoulder Handbag For Women: Vegan Leather Satchel-Tote Bag, Top-Handle Purse, Ladies Pocketbook, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,144

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Gentlemens Gift Box | Luxuriously Scented Sandalwood & Orange Peel Gift Set for Men with Face Wash, Shaving Cream, After Shave Spray & Facial Moisturizer | Birthday & Anniversary Gift for Him | 5 Piece Gift Set View Details checkDetails

₹5,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Oriflame Hydra Radiance Skincare Set with Deep Cleansing Gel, Facial Toner, Eye Cream and Brown Wallet View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Earth Matters Lavender Land Gift Set (Pack of 5) | Valentine’s Day Special | Luxurious Natural Skincare with Body Oil | Handmade Soap | Body Scrub | Body Butter | Body Mist | Calming Self-Care Gift for Women and Men | Gift Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹2,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kama Ayurveda Daily Skincare Ritual Gift Box View Details checkDetails

₹2,933

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Skincare Kit - Gift Set with Ceramide Facial Cleanser, BHA Toner, Vitamin C Eye Cream, Hyaluronic Acid Cream & Niacinamide Dew Drops (5 Count) View Details checkDetails

₹6,160

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CLAYCO. Mochi-Mochi Hydrating Ritual | Japanese Skincare Routine | Advanced Beauty Serum, Sake Glass-Glow Essence, Rice & Sake Sleep Mask & Tsubaki+Matcha Moisturizer View Details checkDetails

₹3,230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Nectar Beauty Gift Box for Friends | Premium Skincare Combo of Vanilla Lotion, Body Wash & Scrub & Body Mist | Gift for Birthday & Anniversary | Pack of 3 View Details checkDetails

₹2,135

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Must-Have Coffee Skincare Set for Face and Body | Exfoliates, Moisturizes, Hydrates | Face Mask, Body Scrub, Body Oil, Face Serum | Pack of 4 View Details checkDetails

₹2,113

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils 10-piece Glow Essentials Miniature Set | Helps Cleanse, Brighten & Calms Skin | Keeps Skin Nourished & Hydrated | Contains Rice Powder, 24-K Gold, Aloe & Niacinamide, Pack of 10 View Details checkDetails

₹2,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ohria Ayurveda The Desi Gulab Collection | Luxurious Rose-Infused Skincare Gift Set | Hydrating & Nourishing Daily Ritual | Ideal for Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹8,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GIVA 925 Silver Anushkas Classic Rose Gold Set With Earrings, Pendant & Chain | Sets Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty* View Details checkDetails

₹5,159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clara 925 Sterling Silver Sky Blue Eye Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rhodium Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹4,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peora Cubic Zirconia Studded Silver Plated Necklace Dangle Earrings Set Western Fashion Jewellery for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹3,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VOYLLA Before Sunrise Statement Necklace Set|Necklace Set For Women|American Diamond|Party|Wedding|Festive|Gift For Women| (Indra) View Details checkDetails

₹4,660.97

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clara 925 Sterling Silver Pink Heart Pendant Earring Chain Jewellery Set | Rose Gold Plated, Swiss Zirconia | Gift for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GIVA 925 Silver Rose Gold Dual Entangle Bracelet, Adjustable | Valentine Gift for Girlfriend Wife Women & Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Months Warranty* View Details checkDetails

₹3,009

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Geometric Family Ionic Plated Gold Steel Womens Bracelet - 35000244 View Details checkDetails

₹6,048

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Peacock Rose Gold Cuff Bracelet | Cubic Zirconia | Valentine Gift for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Hallmark View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swarovski Womens Idyllia Bracelet, Mixed Cuts, Clover, Green, Gold-Tone Plated View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daniel Wellington Womens Emalie Bracelet Small Double Plated Stainless Steel (316L)?And Enamel Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹3,060

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Oriental Womens Eau De Parfum 30Ml (Liquid) View Details checkDetails

₹5,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹8,060

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details checkDetails

₹4,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS Seductive Noir Eau De Toilette - 75 ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹2,905

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CHANEL No 5 Floral Spray For Women, 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹12,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skinn By Titan Nude Long Lasting Everyday Floral Scent Eau De Parfum Spray For Women - 100 Ml Womens Fragrance Premium Fragrance Womens Perfume Gift For Women View Details checkDetails

₹2,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferragamo Signorina Misteriosa Eau de Parfum - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹8,060

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Choko La Celebration Large Basket | Premium Assorted Milk & Dark Chocolates Collection Box| Experience Luxury of Gifting - 2260g View Details checkDetails

₹6,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SMOOR Festive Fiesta Box Chocolates Gift Box | Luxury Gift Hamper For Birthday, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Valentines Day Gift & Special Occasions | 1035gm (Festive Fiesta Hamper) View Details checkDetails

₹5,003

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godiva Belgium 1926 Assorted Chocolate Creations 27 Pieces, 272g Box (Imported-USA) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Valentines Day Love Sandook Gift Hamper With Assorted Milk Dark Chocolates, Dry Fruits, Cookies, Nut Butter, Candle For Girlfriend Boyfriend Husband Wife Loverday Online Gifts View Details checkDetails

₹3,015

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DeArco Chocolatier Valentine Chocolate for Girl Friend, Valentines Day Chocolates, Valentines Day Gift Hamper, Premium Valentine Chocolate, 200G + Free - Furr Heart and Rose View Details checkDetails

₹2,228

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolates 24 Pieces, 300 gm (Pack of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹3,420

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Prink Heart Hamper Chocolate Love Gift Box Valentine for WomenMen Valentines Day Gift View Details checkDetails

₹2,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Velvet Fine Chocolates Sweetheart Serenade Selection Gift Box | Assorted Chocolates | Perfect Valentines Gift | Elegant Packaging | Handcrafted Treats | Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love, is the perfect excuse to shower her with love and a gift as special as her. Skip the cliché and go for something uniquely heartfelt- a love note in a bottle, or a surprise dinner date for her. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner and Valentine’s Week beginning, the search for the perfect gift for your beloved begins. In case, you are looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her, we are here to help. We have curated a list of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her that will make her feel special and loved.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her(Pexels)
Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her(Pexels)

Our list includes almost everything that she loves and trust us, she is going to love you even more for these thoughtful, yet heart melting gifts!

Stylish watches:

Timeless love deserves a timeless gift—this Valentine's Day, surprise her with a stylish smartwatch that blends elegance with innovation. Whether she’s tracking her fitness goals, staying on top of her schedule, or simply accessorizing with flair, a smartwatch adds a touch of sophistication to her daily routine. Choose one in rose gold or a sleek modern design to match her personality. Every glance at her wrist will remind her of your love, keeping you close even when miles apart. A perfect fusion of fashion and function, this is more than just a watch—it’s a symbol of your timeless connection.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Handy headphones:

Give her the gift of immersive sound this Valentine's Day with a pair of high-quality headphones that match her rhythm. Whether she’s lost in a podcast, vibing to her favourite tunes, or taking important calls on the go, a sleek and comfortable pair of headphones ensures she hears every note with crystal clarity. Choose noise-cancelling options for a serene escape or stylish wireless earbuds for convenience. Every song she listens to will be a melody of your love, wrapping her in a world where it’s just her, the music, and the thought of you.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Valentines day: Top 8 humidifiers to gift that foster a healthier living space


Luxury Handbags:

For the woman who carries your heart, a luxury handbag is the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Let her step out in confidence with an exquisite designer piece that complements her elegance and grace. Whether it’s a chic clutch for romantic evenings or a spacious tote for her daily adventures, a handbag is more than an accessory—it’s a statement. Every time she reaches for her essentials, she’ll be reminded of your thoughtful love, knowing that just like a perfect bag, you’re always there to support and uplift her.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Valentines Day: Mixing love and flavour with these 10 top-notch hand blenders

Skincare Sets:

Pamper her with the ultimate indulgence this Valentine's Day—a luxurious skincare set that radiates love as much as she does. From hydrating serums to soothing masks, give her the gift of self-care, wrapped in elegance and affection. Each product will be a step in her ritual of relaxation, a reminder that she deserves to be cherished. As she glows with renewed confidence, she’ll know that your love isn’t just skin deep—it’s thoughtful, nurturing, and endlessly beautiful, just like her.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best deals on Valentines Day: Discover ideal projectors for your special someone


Jewellery Sets:

A love that shines deserves a gift that sparkles—this Valentine's Day, surprise her with an exquisite jewellery set that captures the brilliance of your bond. Whether it’s a delicate necklace, a dazzling bracelet, or elegant earrings, let every piece be a testament to your devotion. Choose timeless diamonds, romantic rose gold, or classic pearls to match her style. As she wears them close to her heart, she’ll carry a piece of your love wherever she goes, shining just as brightly as the connection you share.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Exotic Perfumes:

Wrap your love in a bottle with an exotic perfume that lingers as beautifully as your presence. This Valentine's Day, gift her a scent that defines her essence—whether it’s a sensual floral, a mysterious musk, or a fresh citrus blend. Every spritz will be a whisper of romance, a fragrant memory of your love filling the air. The right perfume isn’t just a fragrance—it’s an invisible love letter, a lingering touch, and an unforgettable impression. With every breath, she’ll be reminded of you, making your love an everlasting aroma in her life.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also Read: Best Deals on Valentines Day: Capture special moments with top 8 Polaroid cameras

 

Chocolates:

Chocolates are a timeless and delightful gift for Valentine’s Day, symbolizing love, affection, and sweetness. Their rich, indulgent taste makes them the perfect treat to express heartfelt emotions. From luxurious truffles to classic milk chocolates, there is a variety to suit every preference. Gifting chocolates not only brings joy but also creates moments of warmth and connection between loved ones. Many chocolates come in beautifully crafted heart-shaped boxes, enhancing their romantic appeal. Whether paired with flowers, a heartfelt note, or given alone, chocolates remain a cherished Valentine’s tradition, making the day extra special for couples and loved ones alike.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Valentine Day gifts ideas: Smoothie blenders are easy winners, top 8 picks

Valentine Day gifts ideas: Headphones and speakers are sure to charm

Valentine's day: Give the gift of fresh air with best air purifier

Valentines Day: Mixing love and flavour with these 10 top-notch hand blenders

Valentine's Day Gifts FAQ

  • 1. What are the best Valentine's Day gifts?

    The best gift depends on your partner's preferences. Some popular choices include: Romantic gifts: Flowers, chocolates, love letters, or personalized gifts. Experiences: Dinner dates, spa days, or a weekend getaway. Sentimental gifts: Customized jewelry, photo albums, or handwritten notes. Tech & gadgets: Smartwatches, headphones, or customized phone cases.

  • 2. What are some budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift ideas?

    A handwritten love letter or poem A homemade candlelight dinner A DIY scrapbook of memories A heartfelt playlist of songs A movie night with their favorite films

  • What are some creative ways to present a Valentine’s Day gift?

    A scavenger hunt leading to the gift Wrapping it in multiple layers for fun suspense Hiding it in a place they’ll discover unexpectedly Presenting it during a romantic dinner or picnic

  • What should I avoid as a Valentine's Day gift?

    Generic or thoughtless gifts (e.g., random store-bought items) Overly practical gifts (e.g., household cleaning supplies) Re-gifting or low-effort presents Anything your partner has expressed dislike for

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On