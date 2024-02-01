Valentine's day: Give the gift of fresh air with best air purifier

This Valentine's Day, transcend traditional gifts and express your love with a unique and thoughtful gesture with an air purifier. Showcasing your care for your partner's well-being, this practical and health-conscious gift signifies a commitment to a shared environment of clean and fresh air. The air we breathe profoundly influences our overall well-being, and what better way to express love than by gifting an appliance that contributes to a cleaner, healthier living space? An air purifier is more than a household appliance, it is a promise of fresh, purified air, contributing to a serene environment that nurtures well-being. Valentine's day: Gift an air purifier that contributes to a healthier and more enjoyable home environment.

In our comprehensive guide, we unveil the top 10 air purifiers, carefully selected based on their features, effectiveness, and user-friendly design. Each purifier in our line-up is a testament to our dedication to providing you with informed choices that prioritize not just the sentiment behind the gift, but also the tangible benefits it brings.

As you explore our guide, you'll discover not just products but a curated selection that ensures your gift stands out, becoming a symbol of love, consideration, and the shared pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. Celebrate love with a present that echoes through the air, creating a lasting impact on your partner's daily life and underscoring the significance of a thoughtful and health-conscious gesture.

1. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2

Create a clean and healthy living environment with the Honeywell Air Purifier. Boasting a 4-stage filtration system, including a high-efficiency pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, it efficiently eliminates 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. With a coverage of 388 sq.ft, this Air Touch V2 purifier combines performance and reliability for fresher, breathable air in your home.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2

Coverage: 388 sq.ft

Filtration Stages: 4 (Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter)

Pollutant Removal Efficiency: 99.99%

Filter types: High-Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter

Model: Air Touch V2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive filtration Higher price Large coverage Noise level concerns High pollutant removal Ongoing filter replacement cost

2. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers with 360° Air Inlet, 3 Speeds, Auto Air Quality Monitoring, Removes Dust, Pet Dander, Smoke - Portable Small Low Noise for Bedroom, Pet, Office

Enhance your living space with the FULMINARE Air Purifier. This compact and portable device boasts efficient HEPA H13 filtration, capturing up to 99.97% of dust, pet dander, and more. With three fan speeds, LED lighting, and auto air quality monitoring, it adapts to your needs. The whisper-quiet operation at 24 dB ensures peaceful, undisturbed environments. Lightweight and equipped with a carrying strap, it's perfect for both home and on-the-go use.

Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers with 360° Air Inlet, 3 Speeds, Auto Air Quality Monitoring, Removes Dust, Pet Dander, Smoke - Portable Small Low Noise for Bedroom, Pet, Office

Brand: FULMINARE

Colour: White-01

Floor Area: 215 sq.ft

Power source: USB

Weight: 1.78 Pounds

Control method: Touch

Filter type: HEPA

Certification: C

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient filtration Limited coverage Customizable settings USB power requirement Auto air quality monitoring No Specialized Filter Options Portable design Solely HEPA Filtration Whisper-quiet operation

3. Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, 2023 New Launch, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years

Improve your indoor air quality with the Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier. Boasting a 2023 new launch, it features a Green True HEPA Filter that captures 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. With the longest filter life of 8500 hours and a 7-year manufacturer warranty, it offers reliable and durable performance. The purifier's auto-oscillation up to 80 degrees and multi-angle vertical tilting up to 90 degrees ensure comprehensive air purification.

Specifications of Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, 2023 New Launch, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years

Brand: Coway

Color: White

Floor area: 355 sq.ft

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 3 Kilograms

Control method: Remote

Filter type: Anti virus HEPA filter

Certification: Certified HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced filtration Weight (3 kilograms) Long filter life Corded electric power source Wide coverage Manufacturer warranty Convenient Control



4. Honeywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4

Ensure a safe indoor environment for your loved ones with the Honeywell Air Purifier. Featuring a 5-stage filtration system, including UV LED, ionizer, and H13 HEPA filter, it removes 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. With a CADR of up to 350 m3/h and coverage area of 543 sq.ft, enjoy efficient purification. The real-time PM2.5 indicator, sleep mode, and low noise level add convenience to your clean air experience.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4

Brand: Honeywell

Color: White

Floor area: 543 sq.ft

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 4.7 Kilograms

Control method: Touch

Filter type: HEPA

Certification: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive filtration Weight (4.7 kilograms) Large coverage Filter replacement frequency Real-time monitoring Convenient controls Low Noise



5. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 employs surround 360-degree air intake technology, capturing impurities swiftly from all directions. Its advanced 3-stage purification, including a True HEPA H13 filter, eliminates 99.97% of dust and particles as small as 0.1 μm. With an activated carbon filter, it absorbs odours and VOCs. Ideal for up to 200 sq. ft, this purifier operates silently, ensuring clean and quiet air. Enjoy adjustable fan speed, timer settings, and minimal noise for a personalized and peaceful experience.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Colour: White

Floor area: 200 sq.ft

Noise level: 55 dB

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 2.14 Kilograms

Control method: Touch

Filter type: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 360° air intake technology Limited coverage (200 sq. ft.) Advanced purification Weight (2.14 kilograms) Activated carbon filter Silent operation



6. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch)

The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1, in sleek silver, introduces the latest in air purification technology. Utilizing HEPA and activated carbon filtration, it removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, capturing gases and ultrafine particles. The Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the room, providing a cool breeze in summer. With 350 degree oscillation, night mode, and a remote control, it operates quietly, ensuring clean and comfortable air, day or night.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch)

Brand: Dyson

Colour: Silver

Control method: Remote

Specification met: HEPA

Particle Retention Size: 0.1 Micron

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HEPA and activated carbon filtration Premium price Air multiplier technology Weight (May be heavier) Cooling functionality Complex features (Advanced) Night mode Power consumption (Cooling features) 350 degree oscillation Remote control



7. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)

The Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier in pristine White offers advanced 6-stage filtration for pure and clean air. With a combination of Pre-Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, and Ionizer, it ensures comprehensive purification. The multicolour LED and digital PM 2.5 indicator display real-time air quality. Featuring a CADR of 200 m³/hour, it covers an area of 24m². The dust sensor, 3-step speed control, and filter change indicator enhance user convenience.

Specifications of Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)

Brand: Voltas

Color: White

Control method: Touch

Specification met: CE Certified

Floor area: 24 Square Meters

Power source: Electric

Weight: 4.6 Kilograms

Filter type: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 6 stage filtration Size (for larger rooms) AQI indicator Weight (Slightly heavier) High CADR Electric Power Source Applicable coverage area Advanced features User-friendly controls Filter change indicator



8. CUCKOO Air Purifier with 3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter for Bedroom and Office (227 sq. ft.), Activated Carbon Filters 99.97% Odors, Smoke, Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Modes, LED, White, CAC-10510FW

The CUCKOO Air Purifier in elegant white is a compact solution for clean indoor air. Its 3-stage filtration system, including a pre-filter, H13 true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, effectively removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles. Perfect for personal spaces, it covers up to 227 sq. ft. Auto fan control adjusts speed based on air quality, and the quiet operation in sleep mode ensures a peaceful environment. The filter replacement alert adds to user convenience.

Specifications of CUCKOO Air Purifier with 3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter for Bedroom and Office (227 sq. ft.), Activated Carbon Filters 99.97% Odors, Smoke, Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Modes, LED, White, CAC-10510FW

Brand: CUCKOO

Colour: White

Control method: Touch

Specification Met: Certified HEPA

Floor area: 227 Square Feet

Power source: AC

Weight: 1.91 Kilograms

Filter type: Pre-filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-in-1 filtration Limited coverage area Optimal circulation reach Filter replacement costs Auto fan control Touch control preference Quiet operation Filter replacement alert

9. MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, High Efficiency Filter, Removes 99.97% Airpollutants, Bacteria & Viruses & Odor, Large Coverage Area Up To 462 Sq. Ft, App, Wi-Fi & Voice Control-Alexa/Ga

MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in sleek white offers triple-layer filtration, including a True HEPA filter, for 99.99% particle removal. Its 360-degree air intake covers 462 sq. ft., providing a CADR of 360m³/h. Certified allergy care, odour elimination, and low noise (33.4dB) ensure a healthy environment. Smart features include app control, voice command compatibility with Alexa/Google Assistant, and an LED display showing real-time air quality, temperature, and humidity.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, High Efficiency Filter, Removes 99.97% Airpollutants, Bacteria & Viruses & Odor, Large Coverage Area Up To 462 Sq. Ft, App, Wi-Fi & Voice Control-Alexa/Ga

Brand: MI

Color: White

Control method: Remote

Specification met: RoHS Certified

Floor area: 462 Square Feet

Power source: Corded Electric

Weight: 4800 Grams

Filter type: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Triple-layer filtration Remote control preference 360° filtration weight Large coverage area Wi-Fi dependency Odor Elimination Allergy Care Certified



10. Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier offers intelligent purification with Vitashield technology, automatically removing 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. Rapid purification, with a CADR of 270 m3/hour, cleans a standard room in just 12 minutes. The 4-stage filtration process includes a double-layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA Filter. With a 4-color air quality indicator, it ensures real-time feedback. Proven to remove bacteria, viruses, pollen, and dust mites, it's a top choice with Philips, India's No.1 air purifier brand.

Specifications of Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

Brand: PHILIPS

Color: White

Control method: Touch

Floor area: 333 Square Feet

Noise level: 32 dB

Power Source: Electric

Weight: 5.25 Kilograms

Filter type: HEPA

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Removes 99.97% airborne pollutants Heaver compared to some other models. Cleans a standard room in 12 minutes some may prefer remote control. 4-color air quality indicator for instant air quality assessment Higher price point compared to basic models. Allergy-Friendly

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Floor coverage Filter type Control method Honeywell Air Touch V2 388 sq.ft High-Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Touch FULMINARE Air Purifier 215 sq.ft HEPA Touch Coway AirMega Aim Professional 355 sq.ft Anti-virus HEPA Remote Honeywell Air Touch V4 543 sq.ft H13 HEPA, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon Touch Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 200 sq.ft True HEPA H13 Touch Dyson Air Purifier TP10 - HEPA, Activated Carbon Remote Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier 24 sq. meters HEPA, UVC LED, Ionizer Touch CUCKOO Air Purifier 227 sq.ft Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon Touch MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite 462 sq.ft Triple Layer (Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon) Remote Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier 333 sq.ft 4-Stage (Pre-filter, Activated Carbon, Double-layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA) Touch

Best value for money

The FULMINARE Air Purifier offers efficient HEPA H13 filtration, compact design, and auto air quality monitoring. It is an affordable option with essential features, making it a great value for money.

Best overall product

The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 stands out as the best overall product with its advanced HEPA and activated carbon filtration, Air Multiplier technology, 350° oscillation, and quiet operation. It ensures comprehensive air purification and comfort.

How to find the best air purifier

To find the best air purifier, consider the following factors:

Room Size: Choose a purifier with adequate coverage for your room size.

Filtration Technology: Look for HEPA or equivalent filters for effective particle removal.

CADR: Check the clean Air Delivery Rate for efficient air purification.

Noise Level: Consider noise levels for quiet operation, especially during sleep.

Additional Features: Evaluate features like air quality indicators, control methods, and energy efficiency.

