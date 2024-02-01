Valentine's day: Give the gift of fresh air with best air purifier
Valentine's day: Express your love with a thoughtful gesture by gifting an air purifier that marks commitment to a shared environment of clean and fresh air.
This Valentine's Day, transcend traditional gifts and express your love with a unique and thoughtful gesture with an air purifier. Showcasing your care for your partner's well-being, this practical and health-conscious gift signifies a commitment to a shared environment of clean and fresh air. The air we breathe profoundly influences our overall well-being, and what better way to express love than by gifting an appliance that contributes to a cleaner, healthier living space? An air purifier is more than a household appliance, it is a promise of fresh, purified air, contributing to a serene environment that nurtures well-being.
In our comprehensive guide, we unveil the top 10 air purifiers, carefully selected based on their features, effectiveness, and user-friendly design. Each purifier in our line-up is a testament to our dedication to providing you with informed choices that prioritize not just the sentiment behind the gift, but also the tangible benefits it brings.
As you explore our guide, you'll discover not just products but a curated selection that ensures your gift stands out, becoming a symbol of love, consideration, and the shared pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. Celebrate love with a present that echoes through the air, creating a lasting impact on your partner's daily life and underscoring the significance of a thoughtful and health-conscious gesture.
1. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2
Create a clean and healthy living environment with the Honeywell Air Purifier. Boasting a 4-stage filtration system, including a high-efficiency pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, it efficiently eliminates 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. With a coverage of 388 sq.ft, this Air Touch V2 purifier combines performance and reliability for fresher, breathable air in your home.
Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2
Coverage: 388 sq.ft
Filtration Stages: 4 (Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter)
Pollutant Removal Efficiency: 99.99%
Filter types: High-Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter
Model: Air Touch V2
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Comprehensive filtration
|Higher price
|Large coverage
|Noise level concerns
|High pollutant removal
|Ongoing filter replacement cost
2. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers with 360° Air Inlet, 3 Speeds, Auto Air Quality Monitoring, Removes Dust, Pet Dander, Smoke - Portable Small Low Noise for Bedroom, Pet, Office
Enhance your living space with the FULMINARE Air Purifier. This compact and portable device boasts efficient HEPA H13 filtration, capturing up to 99.97% of dust, pet dander, and more. With three fan speeds, LED lighting, and auto air quality monitoring, it adapts to your needs. The whisper-quiet operation at 24 dB ensures peaceful, undisturbed environments. Lightweight and equipped with a carrying strap, it's perfect for both home and on-the-go use.
Specifications of FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers with 360° Air Inlet, 3 Speeds, Auto Air Quality Monitoring, Removes Dust, Pet Dander, Smoke - Portable Small Low Noise for Bedroom, Pet, Office
Brand: FULMINARE
Colour: White-01
Floor Area: 215 sq.ft
Power source: USB
Weight: 1.78 Pounds
Control method: Touch
Filter type: HEPA
Certification: C
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Efficient filtration
|Limited coverage
|Customizable settings
|USB power requirement
|Auto air quality monitoring
|No Specialized Filter Options
|Portable design
|Solely HEPA Filtration
|Whisper-quiet operation
3. Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, 2023 New Launch, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years
Improve your indoor air quality with the Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier. Boasting a 2023 new launch, it features a Green True HEPA Filter that captures 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. With the longest filter life of 8500 hours and a 7-year manufacturer warranty, it offers reliable and durable performance. The purifier's auto-oscillation up to 80 degrees and multi-angle vertical tilting up to 90 degrees ensure comprehensive air purification.
Specifications of Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home, 2023 New Launch, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty of 7 Years
Brand: Coway
Color: White
Floor area: 355 sq.ft
Power source: Corded electric
Weight: 3 Kilograms
Control method: Remote
Filter type: Anti virus HEPA filter
Certification: Certified HEPA
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Advanced filtration
|Weight (3 kilograms)
|Long filter life
|Corded electric power source
|Wide coverage
|Manufacturer warranty
|Convenient Control
Also read: Best home air purifiers for clean air: Top 10 picks to consider before purchase
4. Honeywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4
Ensure a safe indoor environment for your loved ones with the Honeywell Air Purifier. Featuring a 5-stage filtration system, including UV LED, ionizer, and H13 HEPA filter, it removes 99.99% of pollutants and micro allergens. With a CADR of up to 350 m3/h and coverage area of 543 sq.ft, enjoy efficient purification. The real-time PM2.5 indicator, sleep mode, and low noise level add convenience to your clean air experience.
Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4
Brand: Honeywell
Color: White
Floor area: 543 sq.ft
Power source: Corded electric
Weight: 4.7 Kilograms
Control method: Touch
Filter type: HEPA
Certification: HEPA
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Comprehensive filtration
|Weight (4.7 kilograms)
|Large coverage
|Filter replacement frequency
|Real-time monitoring
|Convenient controls
|Low Noise
5. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise
The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 employs surround 360-degree air intake technology, capturing impurities swiftly from all directions. Its advanced 3-stage purification, including a True HEPA H13 filter, eliminates 99.97% of dust and particles as small as 0.1 μm. With an activated carbon filter, it absorbs odours and VOCs. Ideal for up to 200 sq. ft, this purifier operates silently, ensuring clean and quiet air. Enjoy adjustable fan speed, timer settings, and minimal noise for a personalized and peaceful experience.
Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise
Brand: Eureka Forbes
Colour: White
Floor area: 200 sq.ft
Noise level: 55 dB
Power source: Corded electric
Weight: 2.14 Kilograms
Control method: Touch
Filter type: HEPA
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|360° air intake technology
|Limited coverage (200 sq. ft.)
|Advanced purification
|Weight (2.14 kilograms)
|Activated carbon filter
|Silent operation
6. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch)
The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1, in sleek silver, introduces the latest in air purification technology. Utilizing HEPA and activated carbon filtration, it removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, capturing gases and ultrafine particles. The Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the room, providing a cool breeze in summer. With 350 degree oscillation, night mode, and a remote control, it operates quietly, ensuring clean and comfortable air, day or night.
Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch)
Brand: Dyson
Colour: Silver
Control method: Remote
Specification met: HEPA
Particle Retention Size: 0.1 Micron
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|HEPA and activated carbon filtration
|Premium price
|Air multiplier technology
|Weight (May be heavier)
|Cooling functionality
|Complex features (Advanced)
|Night mode
|Power consumption (Cooling features)
|350 degree oscillation
|Remote control
7. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)
The Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier in pristine White offers advanced 6-stage filtration for pure and clean air. With a combination of Pre-Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, and Ionizer, it ensures comprehensive purification. The multicolour LED and digital PM 2.5 indicator display real-time air quality. Featuring a CADR of 200 m³/hour, it covers an area of 24m². The dust sensor, 3-step speed control, and filter change indicator enhance user convenience.
Specifications of Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)
Brand: Voltas
Color: White
Control method: Touch
Specification met: CE Certified
Floor area: 24 Square Meters
Power source: Electric
Weight: 4.6 Kilograms
Filter type: HEPA
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|6 stage filtration
|Size (for larger rooms)
|AQI indicator
|Weight (Slightly heavier)
|High CADR
|Electric Power Source
|Applicable coverage area
|Advanced features
|User-friendly controls
|Filter change indicator
8. CUCKOO Air Purifier with 3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter for Bedroom and Office (227 sq. ft.), Activated Carbon Filters 99.97% Odors, Smoke, Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Modes, LED, White, CAC-10510FW
The CUCKOO Air Purifier in elegant white is a compact solution for clean indoor air. Its 3-stage filtration system, including a pre-filter, H13 true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, effectively removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles. Perfect for personal spaces, it covers up to 227 sq. ft. Auto fan control adjusts speed based on air quality, and the quiet operation in sleep mode ensures a peaceful environment. The filter replacement alert adds to user convenience.
Specifications of CUCKOO Air Purifier with 3-Stage H13 True HEPA Filter for Bedroom and Office (227 sq. ft.), Activated Carbon Filters 99.97% Odors, Smoke, Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Modes, LED, White, CAC-10510FW
Brand: CUCKOO
Colour: White
Control method: Touch
Specification Met: Certified HEPA
Floor area: 227 Square Feet
Power source: AC
Weight: 1.91 Kilograms
Filter type: Pre-filter
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|3-in-1 filtration
|Limited coverage area
|Optimal circulation reach
|Filter replacement costs
|Auto fan control
|Touch control preference
|Quiet operation
|Filter replacement alert
Also read: Air Purifier Shopping Guide: 10 must-know factors for a wise choice
9. MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, High Efficiency Filter, Removes 99.97% Airpollutants, Bacteria & Viruses & Odor, Large Coverage Area Up To 462 Sq. Ft, App, Wi-Fi & Voice Control-Alexa/Ga
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite in sleek white offers triple-layer filtration, including a True HEPA filter, for 99.99% particle removal. Its 360-degree air intake covers 462 sq. ft., providing a CADR of 360m³/h. Certified allergy care, odour elimination, and low noise (33.4dB) ensure a healthy environment. Smart features include app control, voice command compatibility with Alexa/Google Assistant, and an LED display showing real-time air quality, temperature, and humidity.
Specifications of MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, High Efficiency Filter, Removes 99.97% Airpollutants, Bacteria & Viruses & Odor, Large Coverage Area Up To 462 Sq. Ft, App, Wi-Fi & Voice Control-Alexa/Ga
Brand: MI
Color: White
Control method: Remote
Specification met: RoHS Certified
Floor area: 462 Square Feet
Power source: Corded Electric
Weight: 4800 Grams
Filter type: HEPA
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Triple-layer filtration
|Remote control preference
|360° filtration
|weight
|Large coverage area
|Wi-Fi dependency
|Odor Elimination
|Allergy Care Certified
10. Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier offers intelligent purification with Vitashield technology, automatically removing 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns. Rapid purification, with a CADR of 270 m3/hour, cleans a standard room in just 12 minutes. The 4-stage filtration process includes a double-layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA Filter. With a 4-color air quality indicator, it ensures real-time feedback. Proven to remove bacteria, viruses, pollen, and dust mites, it's a top choice with Philips, India's No.1 air purifier brand.
Specifications of Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
Brand: PHILIPS
Color: White
Control method: Touch
Floor area: 333 Square Feet
Noise level: 32 dB
Power Source: Electric
Weight: 5.25 Kilograms
Filter type: HEPA
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Removes 99.97% airborne pollutants
|Heaver compared to some other models.
|Cleans a standard room in 12 minutes
|some may prefer remote control.
|4-color air quality indicator for instant air quality assessment
|Higher price point compared to basic models.
|Allergy-Friendly
Top 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Floor coverage
|Filter type
|Control method
|Honeywell Air Touch V2
|388 sq.ft
|High-Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
|Touch
|FULMINARE Air Purifier
|215 sq.ft
|HEPA
|Touch
|Coway AirMega Aim Professional
|355 sq.ft
|Anti-virus HEPA
|Remote
|Honeywell Air Touch V4
|543 sq.ft
|H13 HEPA, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon
|Touch
|Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150
|200 sq.ft
|True HEPA H13
|Touch
|Dyson Air Purifier TP10
|-
|HEPA, Activated Carbon
|Remote
|Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier
|24 sq. meters
|HEPA, UVC LED, Ionizer
|Touch
|CUCKOO Air Purifier
|227 sq.ft
|Pre-Filter, H13 True HEPA, Activated Carbon
|Touch
|MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
|462 sq.ft
|Triple Layer (Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon)
|Remote
|Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier
|333 sq.ft
|4-Stage (Pre-filter, Activated Carbon, Double-layered H13 Grade TRUE HEPA)
|Touch
Best value for money
The FULMINARE Air Purifier offers efficient HEPA H13 filtration, compact design, and auto air quality monitoring. It is an affordable option with essential features, making it a great value for money.
Best overall product
The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 stands out as the best overall product with its advanced HEPA and activated carbon filtration, Air Multiplier technology, 350° oscillation, and quiet operation. It ensures comprehensive air purification and comfort.
How to find the best air purifier
To find the best air purifier, consider the following factors:
Room Size: Choose a purifier with adequate coverage for your room size.
Filtration Technology: Look for HEPA or equivalent filters for effective particle removal.
CADR: Check the clean Air Delivery Rate for efficient air purification.
Noise Level: Consider noise levels for quiet operation, especially during sleep.
Additional Features: Evaluate features like air quality indicators, control methods, and energy efficiency.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.