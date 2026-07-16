Who is Gabriel Perez? Veteran Trump teleprompter operator accused of making over $100,000 from Kalshi bets

Gabriel Perez, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides, is facing scrutiny after a new ABC News report alleged that he made more than $100,000 by betting on prediction markets using advance knowledge of Trump’s speeches. Perez, who has operated Trump’s teleprompter since 2016, reportedly had access to prepared remarks before several major addresses, including the State of the Union. Gabriel Perez, a longtime Trump aide, is accused of profiting from prediction market bets tied to speeches he saw early.. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

According to ABC News, Kalshi flagged unusual activity on its “Mentions” market, where users can bet on whether certain words or topics will appear in a speech. The report says a federal review followed, and Perez has since been placed on unpaid leave.

Gabriel Perez’s role in the Trump administration Gabriel Perez joined Trump’s team in 2016 after Trump’s staff searched for teleprompter services and found the New York company where Perez worked, according to a 2020 Politico profile.

Over the years, he became one of Trump’s most trusted behind-the-scenes aides, handling the teleprompter during speeches and often receiving last-minute edits directly from the president.

Perez currently serves as Deputy Assistant to the President and Technical Adviser. ABC News reported that he was among the small group of people who received copies of Trump’s prepared speeches before they were delivered.

Politico previously wrote, “Perez has become the one person Trump trusts to manage his oratorical acrobatics, embellishments, and ad-libs during even the most scripted appearances.”

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Report details Kalshi betting allegations against Gabriel Perez According to ABC News, Perez allegedly profited from more than a dozen Trump speeches over a three-month period, including the State of the Union, a January World Economic Forum address and remarks at a Medal of Honor ceremony in March.

Sources told the network that he sometimes adjusted or exited bets while speeches were underway when Trump skipped parts of prepared remarks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Thursday briefing that Perez had been placed on unpaid leave. She said the move was made by Trump, who “believes it’s deeply unfortunate and frankly a disgrace.”

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ABC News also reported that Perez admitted making some trades during meetings with regulators. However, federal prosecutors reportedly declined to open a criminal investigation into the matter. The White House has placed Perez on unpaid leave, and officials say the matter is now being handled through internal procedures.