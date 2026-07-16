Can a living US president appear on a US coin? Trump's new gold $1 coin, explained

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent wrote on X.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that the US Mint would begin striking the commemorative coin, describing it as a tribute to the country's founding.

The US Treasury Department has unveiled a new gold-colored $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump to commemorate America's 250th anniversary , raising questions over whether a living US president can legally appear on US currency.

The front of the coin features Trump's profile alongside the inscriptions “In God We Trust,” “Liberty,” and the years “1776” and “2026.” The reverse side carries the presidential seal with “250” inscribed on the shield.

Can a living US president appear on a US coin? The answer is more nuanced than it may seem.

Federal law has long been understood to prohibit living people from appearing on most US currency. The 1866 law bars the likeness of any living person from appearing on paper currency, while legislation establishing the Presidential $1 Coin Program in 2007 also excluded living presidents from being featured on those coins.

However, Politico reported that the newly unveiled commemorative coin appears to rely on a separate law signed by Trump in 2020. That bipartisan legislation authorized the Treasury Secretary to issue special dollar coins during 2026.

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The law specifies that no person, living or dead, may appear on the reverse side of the commemorative coin. Some legal observers have argued that this wording leaves room for a portrait on the obverse, or front, of the coin.

Treasury officials said legal researchers at both the US Mint and the Treasury Department concluded that the proposed design does not violate existing law. The department also clarified that the coin is made from non-precious metals with a gold-like finish and will be sold in rolls and bags beginning this fall, rather than entering general circulation as standard currency.

Why is the coin controversial? The announcement has sparked criticism from some lawmakers and social media users.

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Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie questioned the move, writing, “Congratulations, we've entered the end stages. Eliminate the penny, plug the nickel, and make some commemorative gold coins nobody can afford.”

He added, “I feel sorry for the folks who will be sold worthless knockoffs of this by the usual grifters.”