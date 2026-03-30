‘US will take control of Straits over time’: US Treasury Secretary amid tensions over Iran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the global oil market remains “well supplied” despite ongoing tensions linked to the Iran conflict, noting an increase in vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said several countries have cut their deals with Iran, which is building supply of oil in the global market. (REUTERS/File)

“Over time, the U.S. is going to retake control of the Straits and there will be freedom of navigation, whether it is through U.S. escorts or a multinational escort,” Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

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He added that authorities are seeing increased oil supply as several countries have cut deals with Iran, stating that any supply will be helpful at this point. His remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, where the Strait of Hormuz – a critical oil transit chokepoint – has remained a focal point of the Iran-US standoff.

Bessent has repeatedly defended the Trump administration’s strategy in the ongoing conflict, saying the United States has “plenty of money” to fund military operations against Iran, while also seeking additional support from Congress.

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The administration has argued that maintaining strong military and naval presence is key to securing global energy routes and stabilising markets. At the same time, Bessent has backed moves to ease sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil, suggesting that increased supply from multiple buyers could prevent sharp price spikes and reduce revenue concentration.

Bessent had earlier also said President Donald Trump is “defanging the Iranian regime” and willing to escalate if necessary to secure strategic objectives, including ensuring access through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The waterway has become a flashpoint in the war, with both sides trading threats over its control, and global markets have been sensitive to any disruption in oil flows. Despite these risks, Bessent maintained that current supply levels are sufficient.

(With inputs from Reuters)