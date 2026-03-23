US‑Iran war: Could US troops enter Iran’s Kharg Island? Bessent says ‘all options are on the table’

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that “all options are on the table” when asked whether American troops could be deployed to Iran's Kharg Island. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that military deployment to Iran's Kharg Island is a possibility amid rising tensions. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo (REUTERS)

Bessent's remarks came as the United States ramps up military operations against Iran following weeks of strikes and retaliatory attacks. He did not confirm any decision but indicated that ground deployment remains a possibility under consideration.

In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump announced a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, asking to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and threatening to destroy Tehran's power plants if it did nothing.

Read more: Iran wants a deal but ‘I won’t accept': Trump after Kharg Island bombed

“All options” signals potential escalation in Kharg Island Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s primary oil export hub, handling a significant share of the country’s crude shipments.

According to The Guardian, to put pressure on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US is allegedly mulling preparations to invade or blockade Iran's strategically important Kharg Island.

Despite Trump's earlier claims that he was not inclined to put "boots on the ground," there are indications that Washington is thinking about plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island.

In his interview with NBC News, Bessent's remarks about “all options on the table” stop short of confirming any current military activity on the island; however, his comments signal a US posture that keeps military options open. He said, “Sometimes you have to escalate to de-escalate.”

In an interview with Fox Business, he stated that military equipment on the island had been destroyed and that it remains to be seen if the US will finally gain control of it.

Bessent further backed Trump's 48-hour ultimatum and said that Iran only responds to this type of communication.

Read more: US war secretary warns of 'most intense day of strikes' against Iran

What would occupying Kharg Island entail? The Kharg Island is situated 16 miles (25 km) from the Iranian city of Bushehr at the northern end of the Gulf. It is only 8 square miles (20 sq km) in size.

There would likely be significant hazards associated with any attempt to physically take Kharg Island, as American forces there would be subject to Iranian rocket and drone fire in a small area, per the Guardian.

According to the same report, due to Iran's heavy reliance on fossil fuel revenue, any attempt to take control of such a crucial strategic asset would almost surely be met with resistance.

In the light, a White House official stated, “As President Trump said, he has no plans to send troops anywhere – but he wisely does not broadcast his military strategy to the media, and he retains all options as commander-in-chief. The United States military can take out Kharg Island at any time."