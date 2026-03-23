US‑Iran war: Could US troops enter Iran’s Kharg Island? Bessent says ‘all options are on the table’
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that military deployment to Iran's Kharg Island is a possibility amid rising tensions.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that “all options are on the table” when asked whether American troops could be deployed to Iran's Kharg Island.
Bessent's remarks came as the United States ramps up military operations against Iran following weeks of strikes and retaliatory attacks. He did not confirm any decision but indicated that ground deployment remains a possibility under consideration.
In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump announced a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, asking to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and threatening to destroy Tehran's power plants if it did nothing.
Read more: Iran wants a deal but ‘I won’t accept': Trump after Kharg Island bombed
“All options” signals potential escalation in Kharg Island
Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s primary oil export hub, handling a significant share of the country’s crude shipments.
According to The Guardian, to put pressure on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US is allegedly mulling preparations to invade or blockade Iran's strategically important Kharg Island.
Despite Trump's earlier claims that he was not inclined to put "boots on the ground," there are indications that Washington is thinking about plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island.
In his interview with NBC News, Bessent's remarks about “all options on the table” stop short of confirming any current military activity on the island; however, his comments signal a US posture that keeps military options open. He said, “Sometimes you have to escalate to de-escalate.”
In an interview with Fox Business, he stated that military equipment on the island had been destroyed and that it remains to be seen if the US will finally gain control of it.
Bessent further backed Trump's 48-hour ultimatum and said that Iran only responds to this type of communication.
Read more: US war secretary warns of 'most intense day of strikes' against Iran
What would occupying Kharg Island entail?
The Kharg Island is situated 16 miles (25 km) from the Iranian city of Bushehr at the northern end of the Gulf. It is only 8 square miles (20 sq km) in size.
There would likely be significant hazards associated with any attempt to physically take Kharg Island, as American forces there would be subject to Iranian rocket and drone fire in a small area, per the Guardian.
According to the same report, due to Iran's heavy reliance on fossil fuel revenue, any attempt to take control of such a crucial strategic asset would almost surely be met with resistance.
In the light, a White House official stated, “As President Trump said, he has no plans to send troops anywhere – but he wisely does not broadcast his military strategy to the media, and he retains all options as commander-in-chief. The United States military can take out Kharg Island at any time."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More