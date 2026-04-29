Trump's photo to appear on limited US passports; niece Mary Trump says she's 'relieved' she renewed hers

The US State Department is set to issue a special edition passport featuring a large image of President Donald Trump on the inside cover. This would mark the first time a sitting president has appeared on an official US travel document. The US State Department is releasing a limited-edition passport featuring President Trump's image. (REUTERS)

Why is this happening? The move is tied to the country's 250th anniversary of independence which is celebrated in July.

The White House has framed the move as a celebration of national pride. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement that Trump's "new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America's 250th birthday" and that Trump "continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration."

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And “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told NBC News.

Additionally, this all seems like a part of the bigger plan as this is not the only place where Trump's name and image have been showing up. Trump's signature is also being added to US dollar bills, making him the first sitting president to have his signature on paper currency.

Also, a federal commission made up solely of Trump-appointed members also voted in March to approve a 24-karat commemorative gold coin bearing his image.

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What lawmakers are saying? Democratic California Congressman Mike Levin was more direct, writing on X that Trump's signature being placed over the Declaration of Independence was especially jarring, given that the document was "literally written to get away from this exact behavior."

"No sitting president has ever done this. Coins, park passes, battleships, and now your passport," Levin wrote. "The man cannot find a surface he will not slap his name or face on. This is not patriotism. It is vanity."

Rep Brendan Boyle wrote on X that, “If Trump cared about lowering costs as much as he does putting his face and name on everything, gas would be $1, and we'd be paying $25 a month for groceries.”

“This guy is only president for himself, and everyone knows it,” he added/

Additionally, Trump's niece, Mary Trump also reacted on X with a one-liner that, "I've never been so relieved to have already renewed my passport."