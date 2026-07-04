How a Democratic report alleges Trump hijacked America's 250th birthday to enrich himself: Explained

A Democratic congressional report has accused Donald Trump of taking over America's 250th birthday celebrations. According to a report released by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman, Donald Trump turned what was supposed to be a national, bipartisan celebration into an event centred on himself. The report is titled "From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People Out of Their 250th Birthday." America's 250th Independence Day celebrations (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Committee Democrats spent several months investigating the planning of America's 250th birthday celebrations. The investigation used whistleblower accounts, internal documents, confidential sources, hearing testimony and written responses from government organisations.

Congress originally created the America250 Commission to organise a national celebration that would stay above politics. The celebration was meant to unite Americans regardless of political beliefs. Trump allegedly turned the anniversary into an event promoting his political agenda, personal projects and business interests.

Why does the report say Trump created Freedom 250? The America250 Commission did not agree to the White House's demands. The White House then created Freedom 250 LLC to become the main organisation running the national celebrations.

According to Huffman's report, Freedom 250 was placed inside the National Park Foundation, allowing it to use the charity's reputation and donor network. The report alleges this structure allowed Freedom 250 to avoid some transparency rules that applied to America250.

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What are the biggest allegations in the report? Trump signed an executive order making himself Chair of the White House task force for America's 250th birthday.

The report says two events also celebrated Trump personally. Trump's birthday on June 14, 2025 was marked with the Army's 250th military parade. The report also points to the June 14, 2026 UFC event on the White House South Lawn, held under the Freedom 250 banner.

Freedom 250 allegedly misled donors Some donors believed they were donating to the bipartisan America250 organisation but were instead given Freedom 250's bank details. According to the report, if these allegations are true, they could amount to wire fraud and charitable solicitation fraud under US federal and Washington DC law.

The report alleges access to Trump was sold Freedom 250 offered sponsorship packages starting at $500,000 and going above $10 million. The report says sponsorship packages included a "historic photo opportunity" with President Trump.

Foreign money allegations Freedom 250's CEO approached foreign governments, companies and wealthy individuals at the World Economic Forum in Davos for financial support. If foreign money ultimately benefited Trump's projects, it could violate the US Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause.

The report says Trump's allies benefited financially Event Strategies Inc., which helped organise the January 6 rally, received tens of millions of dollars in contracts connected to America250. The report says one contract could be worth up to $100 million. Trump traded shares in companies that donated to Freedom 250. The report also claims the White House UFC event promoted Trump's own investments and business interests.

Data collection concerns Freedom 250's event registration system used Campaign Nucleus, a company founded by former Trump campaign adviser Brad Parscale. Campaign Nucleus uses artificial intelligence to score visitors and identify persuadable voters.

According to the report, thousands of people attending a free FIFA World Cup Fan Zone on the National Mall unknowingly shared personal information through the registration system.

Interior Department allegations Interior Department employees were encouraged to wear Freedom 250 pins. The report says employees who refused to wear the pins were allegedly threatened with disciplinary action. Anonymous employees called them "Vichy pins," comparing them to loyalty badges used during World War II.

What does the report say about Republicans? Republican members of the House committee refused to investigate Freedom 250 despite repeated requests from Democrats. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum testified he was "not aware of the final decisionmaker" behind Freedom 250. The report says the Interior Department has still not identified who made that decision.

Therefore, according to Jared Huffman's congressional report, the Trump administration replaced the bipartisan America250 Commission with Freedom 250 and used the anniversary to advance Trump's political, financial and personal interests. The report reflects the findings and allegations of Democratic investigators. Based on the material provided, no court has ruled on these allegations, and no response from the Trump administration is included.