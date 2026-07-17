NEET UG results 2026: Full list of 138 candidates who scored 690 marks or above

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday. The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 were announced on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages.

The NTA said more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. Candidates from every state and union territory secured qualifying marks.

It also said 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720. More than 93 per cent of them were first-time NEET (UG) candidates.

The NTA released the final answer key before announcing the results.

Toppers Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly topped the exam. Both scored 715 out of 720.

The NTA said the results were announced in time to keep the medical admission and counselling schedule on track.

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NEET website.

The agency also released the list of 138 candidates who scored 690 marks or above.

Full list Aryan Gupta, Punjab

Panshul Bansal, Haryana

Uplakshya Goyal, Rajasthan

Ayush Bhalotia, Bihar

Kudale Shravani Krishna, Maharashtra

Riya Ranjan, Bihar

Aryan Dubey, Uttar Pradesh

Geetansh Sarin, Punjab

Gaurav Singh, Rajasthan

Mohanish Maruti Bhosale, Maharashtra

Abhilash, Rajasthan

Venkatapathi Velayutham V A, Tamil Nadu

Veeriahgari Sahyu, Telangana

Patil Sarthak Mahesh, Maharashtra

Krish Gupta, Punjab

Kartik Chaudhary, Rajasthan

Mansha Garg, Haryana

Kritik Jain, Rajasthan

Bura Sai Sharan, Telangana

Vaishnavi Das, Karnataka

Kandagatla Haneesh, Telangana

Harshil Gupta, Rajasthan

Manasvi Kulshrestha, Haryana

Kashvi Dhall, Delhi

Taha Samun Bhatia, Gujarat

Patel Shaurya Bhavesh, Gujarat

Srinika V, Tamil Nadu

Sanidhya Kshitij Dongre, Maharashtra

Ashi Goyal, Punjab

Akshit Kumar Gaur, Gujarat

Prakhar Bansal, Rajasthan

Arnav Lahoti, Maharashtra

Tembhurne Pranav Puranlal, Maharashtra

Raushmit Gupta, Maharashtra

Sabyasachi Laskar, West Bengal

Namala Prerana, Andhra Pradesh

Rudraksha Kochar, Haryana

Andem Sai Charan Reddy, Telangana

Ranveer Kumar, Rajasthan

Satwik Patnaik, Odisha

Aanvi Saxena, Haryana

Mayuk Jayasimha, Telangana

Hiya Jasmin Vasavada, Gujarat

Madhvan Mahajan, Chandigarh (Ut)

Sudar A M, Tamil Nadu

Aryaman Singh Solanki, Madhya Pradesh

Daivik Middha, Rajasthan

Suchita M, Karnataka

Thejas Varun Reddy, Delhi

Arnav Jindal, Punjab

Vanisha Satish, Tamil Nadu

Gunjan, Uttar Pradesh

Patil Soham Nishikant, Maharashtra

Yash, Rajasthan

Ravi Kant Diwakar, Bihar

Bhavika Gupta, Punjab

Saumya Patel, Gujarat

Anushka Choudhary, Rajasthan

Sabaree G N, Tamil Nadu

Hanshika, Delhi

Ankur Kumar, Delhi

Ravikiran Kini, Karnataka

Prakul Garg, Punjab

Diganth B S, Karnataka

Kushagra Mittal, Delhi

Harshul Garg, Chandigarh (Ut)

Sagar Rajesh Karikar, Maharashtra

Vansham Raj Singh, Uttar Pradesh

Johann Job, Karnataka

Samarth Saini, Chandigarh (Ut)

Bhav yaa Gunwal, Rajasthan

Krish Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh

Aditya Kumar, Bihar

Grandhi Haneesh, Andhra Pradesh

R Jaikrishna, Tamil Nadu

Aditya Sharma, Rajasthan

Saumya Badole, Maharashtra

Thanth Khushal Vijaybhai, Gujarat

Divit Jain, Punjab

Amaan Kumar Nayak, Odisha

Mohammad Fawwaz, Delhi

Samvitha P, Tamil Nadu

Kompella Sai Gayathri Tejoarunima, Telangana

Ananya Sinha, Delhi

Thorat Anushri Ajay, Maharashtra

Relangi Jayashanmukhi, Andhra Pradesh

Saurabh Agrawal, Rajasthan

Navithana B, Tamil Nadu

Neeraj B, Kerala

Arya Abhijit Divekar, Maharashtra

Rutumbika Mohanty, Telangana

Nikhil Sivananthan S, Tamil Nadu

Patel Premal, Gujarat

Shreyankh J, Karnataka

Chetanya Kumar, Haryana

Aditya Banerjee, Delhi

Vinayak Garg, Punjab

Daksh Maggu, Haryana

Hadiya Nisar, Jk

Rishit Singla, Punjab

Shukla Dhyan Anand, Gujarat

Nabhya Mohan Mehta, Delhi

Kondreddi Harika Devi Sri Anuhya, Andhra Pradesh

Ekagra Yadav, Uttar Pradesh

Srin Narayan Hari Mishra, Uttar Pradesh

Patwegar Sahim Sadiq, Maharashtra

Arima Jha, Uttar Pradesh

Priyanshu Lamba, Rajasthan

Sampreeth J, Karnataka

Aaradhya Garg, Madhya Pradesh

Himanshu Kumar, Rajasthan

Janani Swethaa D R, Tamil Nadu

Rajdeep Gupta, Rajasthan

Mihir Narendrabhai Patel, Gujarat

Rohit Mathew Rabindrarajan E, Tamil Nadu

Suhan Salim Shaikh, Maharashtra

Shiprak Goyal, Chhattisgarh

Abhiram M, Karnataka

Amir Fidaequaem Varawalla, Maharashtra

Sarthak Pethkar, Maharashtra

Prince Nehra, Rajasthan

Shriwallabha Vishnupant Gawade, Maharashtra

Devesh Shreegopal Agrawal, Telangana

Zaidan Wani, Jk

Vanga Srinivasa Reddy, Andhra Pradesh

Vaddepalli Dushyant, Andhra Pradesh

Panav Sukhija, Haryana

Aakarsh Gupta, Himachal Pradesh

Mayank Kumar Singh, Rajasthan

Panav Saharan, Delhi

Krishna Yadav, Uttar Pradesh

Arsh Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh

Shubh Prasad, Assam

J Jayakrishna, Tamil Nadu

Yash, Haryana

Charvi Agrawal, Chhattisgarh

Gopal Vijay Patil, Maharashtra

Md Ahmadullah Shamim, Delhi