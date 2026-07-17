Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext

    NEET UG results 2026: Full list of 138 candidates who scored 690 marks or above

    Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

    Updated on: Jul 17, 2026, 24:21:38 IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday.

    The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 were announced on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)
    The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 were announced on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

    A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

    Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages.

    The NTA said more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. Candidates from every state and union territory secured qualifying marks.

    It also said 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720. More than 93 per cent of them were first-time NEET (UG) candidates.

    The NTA released the final answer key before announcing the results.

    Toppers

    Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly topped the exam. Both scored 715 out of 720.

    The NTA said the results were announced in time to keep the medical admission and counselling schedule on track.

    Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NEET website.

    The agency also released the list of 138 candidates who scored 690 marks or above.

    Full list

    Aryan Gupta, Punjab

    Panshul Bansal, Haryana

    Uplakshya Goyal, Rajasthan

    Ayush Bhalotia, Bihar

    Kudale Shravani Krishna, Maharashtra

    Riya Ranjan, Bihar

    Aryan Dubey, Uttar Pradesh

    Geetansh Sarin, Punjab

    Gaurav Singh, Rajasthan

    Mohanish Maruti Bhosale, Maharashtra

    Abhilash, Rajasthan

    Venkatapathi Velayutham V A, Tamil Nadu

    Veeriahgari Sahyu, Telangana

    Patil Sarthak Mahesh, Maharashtra

    Krish Gupta, Punjab

    Kartik Chaudhary, Rajasthan

    Mansha Garg, Haryana

    Kritik Jain, Rajasthan

    Bura Sai Sharan, Telangana

    Vaishnavi Das, Karnataka

    Kandagatla Haneesh, Telangana

    Harshil Gupta, Rajasthan

    Manasvi Kulshrestha, Haryana

    Kashvi Dhall, Delhi

    Taha Samun Bhatia, Gujarat

    Patel Shaurya Bhavesh, Gujarat

    Srinika V, Tamil Nadu

    Sanidhya Kshitij Dongre, Maharashtra

    Ashi Goyal, Punjab

    Akshit Kumar Gaur, Gujarat

    Prakhar Bansal, Rajasthan

    Arnav Lahoti, Maharashtra

    Tembhurne Pranav Puranlal, Maharashtra

    Raushmit Gupta, Maharashtra

    Sabyasachi Laskar, West Bengal

    Namala Prerana, Andhra Pradesh

    Rudraksha Kochar, Haryana

    Andem Sai Charan Reddy, Telangana

    Ranveer Kumar, Rajasthan

    Satwik Patnaik, Odisha

    Aanvi Saxena, Haryana

    Mayuk Jayasimha, Telangana

    Hiya Jasmin Vasavada, Gujarat

    Madhvan Mahajan, Chandigarh (Ut)

    Sudar A M, Tamil Nadu

    Aryaman Singh Solanki, Madhya Pradesh

    Daivik Middha, Rajasthan

    Suchita M, Karnataka

    Thejas Varun Reddy, Delhi

    Arnav Jindal, Punjab

    Vanisha Satish, Tamil Nadu

    Gunjan, Uttar Pradesh

    Patil Soham Nishikant, Maharashtra

    Yash, Rajasthan

    Ravi Kant Diwakar, Bihar

    Bhavika Gupta, Punjab

    Saumya Patel, Gujarat

    Anushka Choudhary, Rajasthan

    Sabaree G N, Tamil Nadu

    Hanshika, Delhi

    Ankur Kumar, Delhi

    Ravikiran Kini, Karnataka

    Prakul Garg, Punjab

    Diganth B S, Karnataka

    Kushagra Mittal, Delhi

    Harshul Garg, Chandigarh (Ut)

    Sagar Rajesh Karikar, Maharashtra

    Vansham Raj Singh, Uttar Pradesh

    Johann Job, Karnataka

    Samarth Saini, Chandigarh (Ut)

    Bhav yaa Gunwal, Rajasthan

    Krish Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh

    Aditya Kumar, Bihar

    Grandhi Haneesh, Andhra Pradesh

    R Jaikrishna, Tamil Nadu

    Aditya Sharma, Rajasthan

    Saumya Badole, Maharashtra

    Thanth Khushal Vijaybhai, Gujarat

    Divit Jain, Punjab

    Amaan Kumar Nayak, Odisha

    Mohammad Fawwaz, Delhi

    Samvitha P, Tamil Nadu

    Kompella Sai Gayathri Tejoarunima, Telangana

    Ananya Sinha, Delhi

    Thorat Anushri Ajay, Maharashtra

    Relangi Jayashanmukhi, Andhra Pradesh

    Saurabh Agrawal, Rajasthan

    Navithana B, Tamil Nadu

    Neeraj B, Kerala

    Arya Abhijit Divekar, Maharashtra

    Rutumbika Mohanty, Telangana

    Nikhil Sivananthan S, Tamil Nadu

    Patel Premal, Gujarat

    Shreyankh J, Karnataka

    Chetanya Kumar, Haryana

    Aditya Banerjee, Delhi

    Vinayak Garg, Punjab

    Daksh Maggu, Haryana

    Hadiya Nisar, Jk

    Rishit Singla, Punjab

    Shukla Dhyan Anand, Gujarat

    Nabhya Mohan Mehta, Delhi

    Kondreddi Harika Devi Sri Anuhya, Andhra Pradesh

    Ekagra Yadav, Uttar Pradesh

    Srin Narayan Hari Mishra, Uttar Pradesh

    Patwegar Sahim Sadiq, Maharashtra

    Arima Jha, Uttar Pradesh

    Priyanshu Lamba, Rajasthan

    Sampreeth J, Karnataka

    Aaradhya Garg, Madhya Pradesh

    Himanshu Kumar, Rajasthan

    Janani Swethaa D R, Tamil Nadu

    Rajdeep Gupta, Rajasthan

    Mihir Narendrabhai Patel, Gujarat

    Rohit Mathew Rabindrarajan E, Tamil Nadu

    Suhan Salim Shaikh, Maharashtra

    Shiprak Goyal, Chhattisgarh

    Abhiram M, Karnataka

    Amir Fidaequaem Varawalla, Maharashtra

    Sarthak Pethkar, Maharashtra

    Prince Nehra, Rajasthan

    Shriwallabha Vishnupant Gawade, Maharashtra

    Devesh Shreegopal Agrawal, Telangana

    Zaidan Wani, Jk

    Vanga Srinivasa Reddy, Andhra Pradesh

    Vaddepalli Dushyant, Andhra Pradesh

    Panav Sukhija, Haryana

    Aakarsh Gupta, Himachal Pradesh

    Mayank Kumar Singh, Rajasthan

    Panav Saharan, Delhi

    Krishna Yadav, Uttar Pradesh

    Arsh Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh

    Shubh Prasad, Assam

    J Jayakrishna, Tamil Nadu

    Yash, Haryana

    Charvi Agrawal, Chhattisgarh

    Gopal Vijay Patil, Maharashtra

    Md Ahmadullah Shamim, Delhi

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE and more across India.
    Home/India News/NEET UG Results 2026: Full List Of 138 Candidates Who Scored 690 Marks Or Above
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes