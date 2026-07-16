NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET results, scorecards to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA NEET results, scorecard will be available on the official website after declaration. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the NEET UG 2026 Result soon. When released, candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The re-NEET was conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak....Read More
The answer key was released on July 13, 2026 and the objection window was closed on July 15, 2026. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay a processing fee of ₹200/- for each response challenge. The payment of the processing fee was made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Challenges to be verified by subject experts
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: What was the processing fee to raise objection?
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay a processing fee of ₹200/- for each response challenge. The payment of the processing fee was made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: When was answer key released?
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The answer key was released on July 13, 2026 and the objection window was closed on July 15, 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Exam held for 20 lakh students
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The re-NEET was conducted after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: When was re-exam held?
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Where to check results?
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Date and time
NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: The exact date and time of the release of NTA NEET results have not been announced yet. However senior official of NEET has informed that the results will be declared by July 20.