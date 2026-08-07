Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to prepare an integrated youth policy aligned with the aspirations and expectations of the state's young population, with a focus on education, skill development, employment, health and leadership. UP CM directs officials to prepare integrated youth policy with focus on education, employment

Chairing a review meeting, Adityanath said the policy should be drafted after assessing the needs and aspirations of people in the 16-35 age group, according to a press statement.

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He also called for the constitution of an independent commission of experts to monitor the holistic development of youth.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite the establishment of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zone, consider expanding the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme to every university and college, and accelerate the development of sports infrastructure, saying sporting activities are an effective means of keeping young people away from drug abuse.

Adityanath said the policy formulation process should involve students, sportspersons, research scholars, start-up entrepreneurs, young professionals and youth from different sections of society. He also directed officials to invite suggestions from the public so that the policy reflects the actual needs of young people and addresses future challenges.

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The chief minister said the policy should also focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, digital empowerment, culture and heritage, while giving priority to skill development in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cyber security, drones and semiconductors to prepare youth for future employment.

He directed officials to promote youth incubation centres and start-up promotion and employment generation, and develop an integrated digital platform offering services such as career guidance, scholarships and job matching at a single place.

Adityanath also asked officials to ensure better coordination among departments for effective implementation of youth welfare schemes and directed that modern libraries, study centres and reading spaces be expanded to support students preparing for competitive examinations.

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He further called for the development of a playground in every gram panchayat, a mini sports complex in every development block, a centre of excellence for sports in every district and a high performance centre in every division.