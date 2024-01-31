Valentine's Day gift ideas: Smartphones with best cameras to preserve moments

A smartphone could be a great gift for Valentine's Day; if we are on the same page, you are in luck. We created this list just for you that includes the top 10 best smartphones to give your loved ones this Valentine's Day. These smartphones are tailored to give you the best experience including a large vibrant display, a powerful processor and a long-running battery. Explore this buying guide about the best camera smartphones to gift without breaking the bank. Valentine's Day gift ideas: Explore the best smartphones to gift without draining your wallet

Modern smartphones usually come with a good camera but megapixels do not tell the whole story. You need to check if the camera features special modes to take better pictures. The selfie camera should also be good enough to offer vibrant pictures. This makes the whole package a delight and can preserve your best moments together.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Apart from the camera, it should feature a large vibrant display with an AMOLED panel. You can easily get a high refresh rate display for smooth visuals. A good amount of RAM and storage ensures smooth multitasking and quick app launch. You can also capture a lot of videos and pictures without worrying about storage running out.

If you are still sceptical because of these intricate specifications then do read our small guide about it. It will help you make an informed decision every time you go out to buy a smartphone. Along with that, we included our best pick from these ten smartphones helping you to make a firm decision.

1. Lava Storm 5G

B0CHM745CT

The Lava Storm 5G smartphone boasts a powerful 2.4 GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor for solid performance. Its 6.78-inch FHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, offers a vibrant viewing experience. The device features a 50MP+8MP Ultrawide Dual Camera setup for impressive photography and supports 2K video recording with EIS. With 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps you powered up. The sleek design with a premium glass back adds a touch of sophistication.

Specifications of Lava Storm 5G

Brand: Lava

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive camera setup None Large high refresh rate display

Also read: Best gaming smartphones under ₹35000: Top 10 picks to consider

2. Redmi Note 13 5G

B0CQPGG8KG

The Redmi Note 13 5G in Arctic White boasts a sleek 7.6mm profile, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor for swift performance. Its 6.67" FHD+ pOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels dazzles at 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. Capture stunning moments with a 108MP AI Triple Camera and enjoy a 5000mAh battery, supported by a 33W fast charger. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it's a 5G-ready powerhouse in a slim design.

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 5G

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.67 inches FHD+ pOLED

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6080

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design and slim profile Less RAM Impressive 108MP AI Triple Camera

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, in Black Dusk, boasts a 6.59-inch display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Its 64MP main camera, coupled with AI enhancements, supports various modes including Dual-View Video and Night Portrait. The 16MP front camera ensures crisp selfies. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it provides ample space for apps and media. The 5000 mAh battery, supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging, keeps you going. Dark mode enhances the display experience.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 6.59 inches, 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth 120 Hz display Limited RAM Versatile camera features

4. Redmi 13C

B0CMTWQYFM

The Redmi 13C smartphone, in Stardust Black, boasts a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 for enhanced gaming with a 1GHz GPU. With 8GB RAM (16GB virtual) and 256GB storage, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 6.74" HD+ 90Hz display, fortified by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, delivers vibrant visuals. Capture moments with precision using the 50MP AI Triple Camera, offering various modes. A quick and secure Side Fingerprint, coupled with a robust 5000mAh battery, completes this feature-packed device.

Specifications of Redmi 13C

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.74 inches HD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful MediaTek G85 HD display Large 90Hz display

5. Samsung Galaxy M34

B0C7BZX934

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in Midnight Blue offers a 120Hz sAMOLED 6.5-inch display, a 50MP Triple No Shake Camera, and a powerful 6000mAh battery. It boasts a 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update commitment, 12GB RAM with RAM+, and runs on Android 13. The device skips the charger but features a 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup and a 13MP Front Camera. With an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor, it ensures a True 5G Experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+

Processor: Exynos 1280

RAM and ROM: 12GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Battery: 6000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 120Hz sAMOLED Display None 50MP Triple Camera

6. IQOO Z7s 5G

B07WFP331D

The IQOO Z7s 5G by vivo is a powerful smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 695 5G processor for energy efficiency, a vibrant 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera. The device boasts impressive features like 44W FlashCharge for quick charging, Ultra Game Mode, Motion Control, and a 1200Hz Instant touch sampling rate for immersive gaming. With a sleek Pacific Night design, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage, this smartphone offers a blend of performance and style.

Specifications of IQOO Z7s 5G

Brand: Vivo

Display: 6.38 inches FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Battery: 4500mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor Comparatively smaller battery Ultra Bright AMOLED Display

7. TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

B0CC2Z4GMN

The TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G boasts cutting-edge features, including India's first Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface and Segment 1st 68W Ultra Fast Charging. With a 50MP AI Dual Camera and a 6.78 inches FHD+ Dot-in Display, it promises a vibrant visual experience. Powered by the Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G Processor, it supports 10 5G bands and features the HyperEngine 3.0 Lite Game Engine. The device offers up to 16GB Expandable RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a 5000mAh battery. Notably, it has a dedicated SD Card slot and NFC for quick contactless operations, backed by a robust service network.

Specifications of TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+

Processor: Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G Processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 68W Ultra Fast Charging None RGB lights at the back

8. Realme Narzo 60 5G

B0C787P8BV

The Realme Narzo 60 5G smartphone boasts a vibrant 6.4 inches 90Hz Super AMOLED display for a smooth visual experience. With an ultra-slim 7.93mm design featuring premium vegan leather, it combines style and comfort. The 64 MP camera excels in urban photography, capturing details and vibrant colours. Equipped with a 33W fast Charger, this device ensures quick charging for uninterrupted usage.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 5G

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.4 inches 90Hz Super AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 90Hz AMOLED display None Ultra-slim design with premium leather

Also read: 10 best phones under Rs. 25000: Here are top choices for you

9. Realme 11 5G

B0CGF21RCY

The Realme 11 5G is a powerful smartphone with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display, fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset for efficient performance. It boasts an impressive 108MP + 3x Zoom camera setup and a 16MP front camera, capturing vivid details. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), it ensures swift multitasking and ample space for your data. The device features a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charge, offering lightning-fast charging. Running on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13, it provides enhanced customization and improved features.

Specifications of Realme 11 5G

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.72 inches Full HD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G

RAM: 8GB + 8GB Dynamic RAM

ROM: 256GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dynamic high refresh rate display None Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset

10. Samsung Galaxy A15

B0CP7WM3ZQ

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a powerful smartphone with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and Android 14 with One UI 6.0. It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The device features a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Capture vivid photos with the 50MP main camera and enjoy a sleek interface on the Android 14 platform. Benefit from up to 4 generations of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. The phone comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months for in-box accessories.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.5 inches, FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 50MP Main Camera None Large 6.5-inch AMOLED

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Processor Battery Lava Storm 5G 6.78 inches FHD+ MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5000mAh Redmi Note 13 5G 6.67 inches FHD+ pOLED Mediatek Dimensity 6080 5000mAh OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 6.59 inches, 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution Snapdragon 695 5G 5000mAh Samsung Galaxy M34 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ Exynos 1280 6000mAh IQOO Z7s 5G 6.38 inches FHD+ Snapdragon 695 5G 4500mAh TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G 6.78 inches FHD+ Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G Processor 5000mAh Realme Narzo 60 5G 6.4 inches 90Hz Super AMOLED MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5000mAh Realme 11 5G 6.72 inches Full HD+ MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G 5000m

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 60 5G stands out as the best value for money with its impressive 90Hz Super AMOLED display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, and ample 8GB RAM coupled with a generous 256GB storage capacity. This combination of features offers an immersive gaming experience at a reasonable price, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy M34 earns the title of the best smartphone to gift anyone, featuring a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a powerful Exynos 1280 processor, and a massive 6000mAh battery. With 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM, it provides ample storage and smooth multitasking, ensuring a top-tier gaming performance. The combination of a stunning display, robust processor, and long-lasting battery makes it a comprehensive choice.

How to find the best smartphone?

Finding the best smartphone involves considering various factors to meet individual preferences and requirements. Start by determining your budget, as this will narrow down the options. Assess the display size, resolution, and technology, ensuring it aligns with your viewing preferences. Consider the processor – a crucial element for smooth performance, especially in gaming phones. Evaluate the camera specifications if photography matters to you. Battery life is essential for lasting usage, particularly for gaming sessions. Check for storage capacity and expandability for your apps and files. User reviews and expert opinions can provide insights into real-world performance. Finally, consider the brand's reputation and after-sales service. A holistic approach to these factors will guide you to the best smartphone for your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.