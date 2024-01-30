Best gaming smartphones under 35000: Top 10 picks to consider

Gaming phones are getting cheaper with the generational updates and advancements in smartphone hardware. There are multiple brands in the smartphone section offering dedicated gaming smartphones with top-tier gaming hardware. It doesn't matter if you are a casual gamer or a professional gamer, there is a gaming smartphone for all. If you are looking for one then don't miss this guide about the best gaming smartphones under ₹35,000. Best gaming smartphones under ₹ 35000: Find the perfect smartphone for yourself with powerful hardware and large battery

There are a number of things to consider when looking for a gaming smartphone. A nice AMOLED display makes the gaming experience better by providing vibrant visuals. There must be ample RAM for smooth multitasking and a fast UFS storage ensures fast load times during games and other tasks.

Processor is the heart of the smartphone and the gaming performance depends on it. A few smartphone brands provide dedicated cooling solutions with adequate overclocking to enhance gaming. This squeezes out more frames per second to take advantage of the high refresh rate display and to get an edge during online games.

Another considerable factor is battery and fast charging because a large battery offers long gaming sessions. A fast charger ensures that you can top up your smartphone to quickly get back in the game. Apart from the curated list, we also added a small guide for you with things to keep in mind when looking for a good gaming smartphone for you.

1. Honor 90

Honor 90 is the latest offering from the Honor Tech brand that recently made a comeback to the Indian market. The smartphone brings the power of a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset which is a bit overclocked to yield better performance. The gorgeous display is curved from four sides and brings secure eye protection tech to keep your eyes safe from prolonged gaming sessions. A large battery ensures you can game during the commute or even on a long ride.

Specifications of HONOR 90

Brand: HONOR

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy
Powerful processor
Quad-curved AMOLED

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers an impressive smartphone experience. Its standout features include a 108 MP main camera with various modes, a 16 MP front camera, and a vibrant 6.72-inch display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, it ensures smooth performance. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it provides ample space for apps and files. The device boasts a powerful 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging for quick and long-lasting use.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 6.72 inches, FHD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy
Impressive 108 MP camera
120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers a vivid 6.5-inch 120Hz sAMOLED display, showcasing clear visuals protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Capture moments with a 50MP Triple No Shake Camera setup and a 13MP front camera. Enjoy a long-lasting experience with a powerful 6000mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with 16GB RAM and 128GB storage, supported by an Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor for a true 5G experience. It prioritizes security with 5 years of updates and offers a sleek design without a charger.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz

RAM and ROM: 16GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Battery: 6000mAh Lithium-ion

Reasons to buy
Vibrant 120Hz sAMOLED display
Massive battery

4. Iqoo Neo 7

The iQOO Neo 7 5G boasts a powerful Dimensity 8200 processor, delivering swift performance with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its standout feature is the 120W FlashCharge, juicing up 50% in 10 minutes. Enjoy responsive gaming with Motion Control and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Capture moments with a 64MP OIS camera. The device includes Dual Stereo Speakers and an innovative X-Axis Linear Motor. With a sleek Interstellar Black design, this smartphone combines speed, gaming prowess, and multimedia excellence.

Specifications of Iqoo Neo 7

Brand: iQOO

Display: 6.78 inches, FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

RAM and ROM: 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy
Powerful Dimensity 8200 processor
Ultra-fast 120W FlashCharge

5. Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S smartphone comes in a stylish Deep Sea Blue colour. It features a vibrant 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Dot display for clear visuals. The impressive 64 MP Quad Camera setup, including an 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and Portrait lens, ensures stunning photography. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core processor, it delivers smooth performance. The phone boasts a large 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger, ensuring long-lasting usage. With 6GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), it provides ample storage for your games.

Specifications of Redmi Note 10S

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.43 inches FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 64GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy
Stunning 64 MP Quad Camera
Vibrant FHD+ Super AMOLED

6. Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G boasts India's inaugural Dimensity 7050 Processor, ensuring superior performance. Its 120Hz FHD+ Curved Amoled Display, powered by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, offers a vivid viewing experience. Capture moments with a 50MP Quad Camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone supports 13 5G bands for fast connectivity and features a Superfast 66W Charger for quick top-ups. Running on Clean Android 13 OS, the device has a 3D Curved Glass back and an In-Display Fingerprint Unlock.

Specifications of Lava Agni 2 5G

Brand: Lava

Display: 6.78 inches, 120Hz FHD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy
India's First Dimensity 7050 Processor
120Hz Curved Amoled Display

7. Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Mi 11X smartphone boasts a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB ROM storage. Its 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, rated A+ by DisplayMate, offers stunning visuals. The triple-camera setup includes a 48MP Sony sensor for sharp photos. The device features a 4520mAh battery with a 33W fast charger. With 5G connectivity and a sleek design, it provides a smooth and efficient user experience. The phone also supports HDR 10+, MEMC technology, and has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. For inquiries, customer support is available on WhatsApp.

Specifications of Mi 11X Cosmic Black

Brand: Mi

Display: 6.67 inches, FHD+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 4520mAh

Reasons to buy
Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor
Stunning 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

8. Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 is a powerful smartphone with a big, clear 6.7-inch display. It has a high-resolution 50MP camera for sharp photos and a 16MP front camera for selfies. With a strong 4500mAh battery, it lasts a long time. Inside, it uses a fast MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor to run apps smoothly. The phone has 12GB of RAM for multitasking and a spacious 256GB storage for your apps and files. The display is an OLED type, ensuring vibrant colours. The Realme GT Neo 3 is a reliable and efficient smartphone for everyday use.

Specifications of Realme GT Neo 3

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.7 inches Full HD+ OLED

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8100

RAM: 12 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Large 6.7-inch OLED display Dated hardware
Powerful 50MP camera

9. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G is a powerful smartphone featuring India's first Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface and Segment 1st 68W ultra-fast charging. With a 50MP AI Dual Camera and a 6.78 inches FHD+ Dot-in Display, it offers a vibrant visual experience. The Dimensity 6080 5G Processor ensures efficient performance, while the 5000mAh battery supports quick charging and reverse charging. The device boasts up to 16GB expandable RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a dedicated SD card slot.

Specifications of Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.78 inches FHD+

Processor: Dimensity 6080 5G Processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
68W Ultra Fast Charging Bulky design
RGB back lights

10. Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is a powerful and stylish smartphone featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor for smooth performance. Its 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display, measuring 6.7 inches, offers vibrant visuals. The phone boasts a remarkable 100 MP OIS Camera for stunning photography, along with a 16 MP Front Camera. With 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, it provides ample storage and efficient multitasking. The device is powered by a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, ensuring extended usage.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 Pro

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.7 inches OLED Display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy
Powerful processor
Stunning 100 MP camera

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Processor Battery HONOR 90 6.7-inch FHD+ Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 5000 mAh OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 6.72 inches, FHD+ Snapdragon 695 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M34 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ Exynos 1280 Octa Core 6000mAh Iqoo Neo 7 6.78 inches, FHD+ MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5000 mAh Redmi Note 10S 6.43 inches FHD+ Helio G95 Octa-core 5000mAh Lava Agni 2 5G 6.78 inches, 120Hz FHD+ Dimensity 7050 5000mAh Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6.67 inches, FHD+ Snapdragon 870 5G 4520mAh Realme GT Neo 3 6.7 inches Full HD+ OLED Dimensity 8100 4500 mAh Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G 6.78 inches FHD+ Dimensity 6080 5G 5000mAh Realme Narzo 60 Pro 6.7 inches OLED Display Dimensity 7050 5000 mAh

Best value for money

Among the listed options, the Redmi Note 10S stands out as the best value for money. It offers a balanced set of features, including a good AMOLED display with vibrant visuals. The processor is powerful enough to run any modern game including PUBG or any other battle royal game. A fast charger paired with a massive battery offers long gaming sessions.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy M34 takes the lead as the best overall product. It combines a vibrant Super AMOLED display and a powerful Exynos processor for beautiful gaming visuals. Ample RAM and ROM ensure seamless multitasking and quick app loads. And a substantial 6000mAh battery with fast charging support makes it a well-rounded choice for gaming enthusiasts.

How to find the best gaming phone?

To find the best gaming phone, consider key factors such as processor performance, display quality, and battery capacity. Look for devices with top-tier gaming processors like Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity series, ensuring smooth gameplay. Opt for phones with high-refresh-rate displays, preferably FHD or higher, for a more immersive gaming experience. A large battery capacity, such as 5000mAh or above, ensures extended gaming sessions without frequent charging interruptions. Additionally, check for features like advanced cooling systems and optimized gaming modes. Reading reviews from reputable tech websites, considering user feedback, and comparing benchmark scores will help in making an informed decision tailored to your gaming preferences.

