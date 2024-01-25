Best gaming smartphones under 15000: Top 10 options to consider

Gaming smartphones are getting cheaper, thanks to the ever-evolving processor technologies. The processors are getting new features and more refined fabrication technologies. This also helps make affordable versions of the hardware to fulfil the demand in the budget section. Hence, budget smartphones are getting more powerful and more battery-efficient to give you a seamless gaming experience with the latest features. If you are seeking a good option then we organised a list of the best gaming smartphones under ₹15,000. Best gaming smartphones under ₹ 15000: Discover the unbeatable performance and immersive gaming experience

From a high refresh rate display to a large vapour chamber cooling system, you get a whole new set of features to look for in modern gaming smartphones. We will also discuss how you can choose a gaming smartphone yourself for future purchases. This guide will also show you which option is the best among all these and which one you should go for if you are looking for a complete value for your money.

Gaming smartphones are more than a mere pastime now, they upgraded from a subculture to professional gaming equipment. Whether you are looking for a smartphone for casual gaming or professional gaming, the right smartphone will enhance your experience. However with the plethora of options available don't the market, it is not easy to choose the best option for yourself. This guide will help you through that by giving you a wide number of options to choose from.

1. Realme Narzo 50

Experience powerful performance and stunning visuals with the Realme narzo 50. Packed with a Helio G96 gaming processor, a 120Hz Full HD+ display, and a versatile 50MP AI triple camera, it ensures a seamless gaming experience and impressive photography capabilities. The 5000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support keeps you powered up, while the sleek design adds a touch of style. Unleash your creativity with features like Ultra Steady Video and Night Mode, and enjoy crystal-clear selfies with the 16MP front camera. Get ready for a dynamic and immersive mobile experience.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 50

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.6 inches FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 120Hz Full HD+ Display Limited RAM Powerful Helio G96 Processor

2. TECNO Spark 10 5G

The TECNO Spark 10 5G in Meta Blue boasts a powerful Dimensity 6020 7nm processor, supporting 10 5G bands for high-speed connectivity. With 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB) and 256GB internal storage, it ensures fast responses and ample space for files. The 6.6-inch HD+ dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate enhances visual fluency. Capture stunning photos with the 50MP superior rear camera, featuring a larger aperture for vivid Super Night shots. A massive 5000mAh battery, coupled with an 18W Flash Charger, ensures long-lasting usage.

Specifications of TECNO Spark 10 5G

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.6 inches, HD+

Refresh rate: 90Hz

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 7nm processor None Ample storage capacity

3. Redmi Note 10S

Experience powerful performance with the Redmi Note 10S featuring a stunning FHD+ AMOLED Dot display and a 64 MP Quad Camera setup. The MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core processor ensures smooth operation, coupled with a 5000 mAh large battery supported by a 33W fast charger. Capture detailed shots with the 64 MP main camera and enjoy immersive visuals on the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. Expandable storage up to 512GB, dual SIM capabilities, and USB Type-C connectivity complete this feature-packed smartphone.

Specifications of Redmi Note 10S

Brand: Redmi

Display: 6.43 inches, FHD+

Refresh rate: 60Hz

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Super Amoled Display 60 Hz refresh rate 64 MP Quad Camera

4. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro boasts cutting-edge features, including India's first Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface and a powerful Dimensity 6080 5G processor. Its standout features include a Segment 1st 68W Ultra Fast Charging, achieving 50% battery in just 15 minutes, and a 6.78-inch FHD+ Dot-in Display. With a 50MP AI Dual Camera, 5000mAh battery, and customizable multi-colour light effects, it promises a high-performance, visually immersive experience for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.78 inches, FHD+

Refresh rate: 120Hz

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 68W Fast Charging None 120Hz refresh rate

5. Iqoo Z6 Lite 5G

The Iqoo Z6 Lite 5G in Stellar Green offers an unparalleled mobile experience. Powered by the world's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, it ensures efficient performance with its 6nm process. The 120Hz FHD+ display guarantees lag-free scrolling and vivid detailing for gaming and content consumption. With a substantial 5000mAh battery, it provides extended usage for gaming and video streaming. The 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera ensures clear and stable focus on moving subjects.

Specifications of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Brand: Iqoo

Display: 6.58 inches FHD+ display

Refresh rate: 120Hz

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor None 120Hz refresh rate display

6. Tecno Spark 9

The Tecno Spark 9 boasts impressive features, including a 7GB RAM capacity with memory fusion technology, Helio G37 Gaming Processor, and 64GB storage. Its 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate enhance the 6.6-inch HD+ Dot Notch display. The device excels in photography with a 13MP dual rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and various AI modes. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and running on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12, it ensures smooth performance. The 5000mAh battery offers extended usage, supported by Ultra Battery Saver mode for extreme backup.

Specifications of Tecno Spark 9

Brand: Tecno

Display: 6.6 inches HD+

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 7GB RAM inclusing virtual RAM HD+ display Helio G37 Gaming Processor

7. Realme Narzo 60X 5G

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G in Nebula Purple boasts a 6GB/128GB configuration with up to 2TB external memory support. Equipped with a 50MP AI primary camera, it excels in street photography, capturing intricate details. The 33W fast charge ensures a 50% battery boost in just 30 minutes, while the 5000mAh battery guarantees extended usage. The phone prioritizes an immersive display with a high screen-to-body ratio for an optimal movie-watching experience. Additionally, the side fingerprint placement offers convenient unlocking without lifting the phone.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60X 5G

Brand: Realme

Display: 6.72 inches FHD+

Refresh rate: 120Hz

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast 33W charging None High-resolution 50MP AI camera

8. Lava Storm 5G

Introducing the Lava Storm 5G, a powerhouse smartphone featuring Thunder Black aesthetics, 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. Capture stunning moments with its 50MP+8MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP front camera, supporting 2K video recording. Immerse yourself in a 6.78-inch FHD+ punch-hole display at 120Hz, powered by a solid MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. The device boasts a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and up to 16GB expandable RAM. With Clean Android, enjoy a seamless user experience. The premium glass back design adds a touch of elegance to this high-performance device.

Specifications of Lava Storm 5G

Brand: Lava

Display: 6.78 inches, FHD+

Refresh rate: 120Hz

RAM: 8GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning camera setup None High-resolution display with 120 Hz refresh rate

9. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G boasts cutting-edge features, including a 50MP triple camera setup, a massive 6000mAh battery, and a Superfast 5G experience. With a 5nm processor and Android 13, it ensures seamless performance and promises 2 generations of OS updates along with 4 years of security updates. Despite omitting a charger, it compensates with RAM Plus technology, offering 12GB RAM. The device stands out with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a sleek ICY Silver design.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.6 inches, FHD+ resolution

Refresh rate: Not specified

RAM: 12GB

Battery: 6000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 6000mAh battery 60Hz refresh rate 50MP Triple Cam

10. Vivo Y27

The Vivo Y27 combines style with performance, featuring a dual 50MP+2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera with night mode. The 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD Sunlight Display enhances outdoor visibility, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, powered by Helio G85 processor, ensures seamless multitasking. Its 44W FlashCharge with a 5000mAh battery promises quick and long-lasting power. Security is prioritized with Face Access and a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor. The device supports various camera features and boasts next-gen extended RAM technology 3.0 for an optimized experience.

Specifications of Vivo Y27

Brand: Vivo

Display: 6.64 inches, FHD+

Refresh rate: 60Hz

RAM: 6GB

Battery: 5000mAh, 44W FlashCharge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual 50MP+2MP camera 60 Hz refresh rate FHD+ display

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Processor Battery Realme narzo 50 6.6 inch FHD+, 120Hz MediaTek Helio G96 5000 mAh TECNO Spark 10 5G 6.6 HD+-, 90Hz Dimensity 6020 7nm 5000 mAh Redmi Note 10S 6.43 inch Super AMOLED, 60Hz MediaTek Helio G95 5000 mAh TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G 6.78 inches FHD+, 120Hz Dimensity 6080 5000 mAh iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 6.58 inches FHD+, 120Hz Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5000 mAh TECNO Spark 9 6.6 inches HD+, 90Hz MediaTek Helio G37 5000 mAh realme narzo 60X 5G 6.72 inches FHD+, 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5000 mAh Lava Storm 5G 6.78 inches FHD+, 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M14 5G 6.6-inch FHD+, 60Hz Exynos 1330 6000 mAh vivo Y27 6.64 inch FHD+, 60Hz MediaTek Helio G85 5000 mAh

Best value for money

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G stands out as the best value for money with its impressive features like a 68W Ultra Fast Charging, a vibrant display, and a powerful gaming processor. This device offers a compelling package at a competitive price, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.

Best overall smartphone

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G emerges as the best overall product, combining a 120Hz FHD+ display, a top-tier Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and a thoughtful inclusion of a charger in the box. With a focus on delivering a well-rounded gaming experience, this smartphone excels in key areas, making it the top choice for gamers looking for a premium gaming device.

How to find the best gaming smartphones?

Finding the best gaming smartphones involves considering crucial factors. Firstly, prioritize the processor; a powerful chipset ensures smooth gaming performance. Look for high refresh rate displays (preferably 120Hz or more) for a responsive gaming experience. Battery life is vital; a large capacity ensures extended gaming sessions. Additionally, assess cooling systems to prevent overheating during intensive gameplay. Check for ample RAM and storage for seamless multitasking and game installations. Reviews from reputable sources and user feedback provide insights into real-world performance. Consider brands known for gaming-focused devices and reliable after-sales support. Lastly, factor in your budget, ensuring the chosen device offers the best features within your price range.

