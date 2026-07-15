Fitness coach Raj Ganpath breaks down the basics of fitness; shares tips on how to achieve your goals sustainably
Fitness cannot be achieved overnight – it takes time and consistent effort. Raj shares how you can make the process easier and less overwhelming.
Scroll through social media and it's easy to believe that fitness is something you can achieve in a matter of days. From seven-day transformation challenges and crash diets to rapid weight loss programmes promising dramatic results, the internet is full of shortcuts that often leave people feeling discouraged when reality doesn't match the hype. The truth, however, is far less glamorous: lasting fitness is built through small, consistent habits repeated over time. Progress doesn't happen overnight, and giving your body the time it needs is just as important as the effort you put in.
Also Read | Struggling to lose weight? Chennai fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 7 habits that may be getting in the way of progress
Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is breaking down the fundamentals of sustainable fitness. In an Instagram video shared on July 15, he explains how small, consistent changes to your daily habits can help you achieve your fitness goals without resorting to extreme diets or workout routines.
How many grams of protein should you eat per day?
According to Raj, the ideal daily protein intake is around 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, he says there's no need to obsess over tracking every gram. Instead, focus on gradually increasing your protein intake each day by adding a little more than you normally would. Over time, these small, consistent changes can help you naturally reach your protein target.
The fitness coach explains, “The ideal amount is 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight. But you don't have to worry about that. What you need to do is to eat a little more protein than you're eating right now. That's it. That's your only focus. That's your next step. The 1.5 gram of protein per kilo of body weight is your eventual goal. You want to gradually get there.”
How many steps should you walk every day?
Raj recommends aiming for 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, but says there's no need to fixate on hitting that number immediately. Instead, make it a habit to walk a little more than you did the day before. By gradually increasing your daily step count, you'll steadily move closer to your goal without feeling overwhelmed.
He notes, “10,000 to 12,000 steps is the ideal range, but you need to just worry about walking a little more than you're walking right now. The 10 to 12,000 steps, that's the eventual goal. You need to gradually make your way up there.”
How many days a week should you exercise?
While exercising five to six days a week may be the ideal goal, Raj says it can feel intimidating if you're just getting started. Rather than diving in at full intensity, he recommends beginning at a pace that feels manageable, listening to your body, and gradually increasing both the frequency and intensity of your workouts over time.
The fitness coach suggests, “How many days a week should you exercise? Again, the ideal zone is about five to six days every week, but what you need to focus on is exercising a little more regularly than you're doing right now.”
How many hours of sleep do you need per day?
Raj says the ideal target is seven to eight hours of sleep each night, but stresses that, like the other habits, it's not something you need to perfect overnight. If you're currently falling short, focus on improving your sleep little by little. Gradually working towards the recommended amount is more sustainable and will help you build healthier sleep habits in the long run.
He highlights, “Same deal with sleep. The ideal zone is about seven to eight hours every single night. You may not be able to do that tomorrow and you don't have to. What you need to focus on is sleeping a little more than you do right now.”
“This is how lifestyle change works. Doing a little more than you're doing right now, little by little, gradually making your way up to the ideal zone. If you can do that, you can rest assured that you will improve your fitness, you will improve your body composition, and you will improve your health,” the fitness coach concludes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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