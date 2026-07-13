Kareena’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 'romantic' soup recipe that can stop monsoon hair fall: 'OG plant protein'

As the monsoon brings a welcome relief from the summer heat, it also brings a notoriously frustrating side effect: unruly hair, frizz, and sudden hair fall. To combat the rainy-season blues, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar — famous for orchestrating actor Kareena Kapoor’s 'size zero' transformation — shared 'a little bit of grandma’s wisdom for your hair in the rains' in a July 13 Instagram post. Also read | Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 rules for healthy weight loss: ‘If you eat dal-rice, idli-dosa…’ Bad hair day? Rujuta Diwekar explains why an ‘OG plant protein' soup is your monsoon hair saviour. (Instagram/ Rujuta Diwekar and Freepik)

"If your hair is creating a ruckus during the rains, do these three things," she said, breaking down a traditional, three-part approach to ancestral dietary and grooming habits that can restore volume, strength, and shine.

1. Kulith soup, the 'OG plant protein' Rujuta Diwekar's first recommendation focused on internal health, urging people to swap a daily caffeinated beverage for a warm bowl of horse gram soup: "Kulith is very easy; it’s called horse gram. You need to soak it for a little while, then pressure cook it, and after that, grind it with a little bit of chili and garlic. Then, just boil it with water. When it is boiled with water, give it a tempering (tadka) of some cumin and more garlic. Obviously, add salt."

Describing it as 'the OG plant protein that is naturally packed with iron, calcium and fibre', she noted that the soup is deliberately 'light and easy on the stomach'. She also offered an easy modification for specific dietary restrictions: "If you are a practising Jain, avoid the lasun (garlic) but add a strong spice like black pepper and a dash of hing."

According to Rujuta, beyond aiding digestion, the nutrient-dense legume works wonders for systemic fatigue and life stages associated with heavy hair shedding. She shared, "If you replace at least one of the many teas or coffees you drink during this rainy season with kulith soup, your iron and calcium assimilation will improve. In Ayurveda, Kulith is used to improve male fertility. In Indian traditional practices, we also give it to breastfeeding women because hair falls out after having a baby, and kulith arrests that."

She added that it provides vital structural support for perimenopausal and menopausal women: “Where there is a lot of bleeding, the resulting fatigue and loss of strength in the body also leads to a loss of strength in the hair; kulith helps with that too. So, drink kulith soup at least once a week. It is the most romantic drink you can ever have.”