Gynaecologist explains which everyday habits affect fertility in men: ‘Your laptop, your tight jeans, all hurting’

Male infertility has been a growing concern across the world, with various factors like lifestyle habits and daily routine affecting it. Some of the most common factors of declining sperm count and male fertility hide in plain sight. The clothes you wear, the way you sit with your laptop, even what you carry in your pocket, could be playing a bigger role than most think. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and director at Indira IVF Hospital, revealed reasons behind male infertility. Everyday habits which affect fertility in men. (Pexel)

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Heat is the cause Dr Kshitiz highlighted that the testicles sit outside the body for a biological reason. For optimal sperm production, the testes need to remain around 2 to 4°C cooler than core body temperature. When that temperature gap closes, even slightly, it starts affecting fertility. “Elevated scrotal temperature triggers a process where sperm-producing cells begin to die.

Oxidative stress increases, and sperm DNA gets damaged,” said Dr Kshitiz. He mentioned that the ICMR has identified heat exposure, tight clothing, and similar everyday habits as significant contributors to declining sperm counts among Indian men.