Gynaecologist decodes the biggest causes of male infertility in India and how technology is transforming fertility care

Dr Richika highlighted that the causes are a combination of lifestyle, medical, and environmental factors. Lifestyle-related issues play a significant role, including smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, stress, and poor overall health habits. Apart from these, urban stress, long working hours, and changing lifestyles are increasingly impacting male fertility, often without early symptoms.

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Male infertility in India continues to remain under-recognised, largely due to social stigma and low awareness. It is still commonly perceived as a “woman’s issue,” which leads to delayed testing and evaluation of men. Many men hesitate to seek medical help due to embarrassment or fear of being judged, and even when couples approach clinics, the woman is often evaluated first. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Richika Sahay, co-founder and medical director, India IVF Fertility, decoded common causes and the latest technological advances improving treatment outcomes .

Medical factors include hormonal imbalances, infections, and other underlying conditions that may affect sperm production or quality. However, awareness around these conditions remains limited, leading to delayed diagnosis.

She further mentioned that environmental factors are also emerging as a concern. “Urbanisation, along with exposure to pollution and changing living conditions, is contributing to a gradual decline in male reproductive health,” said Dr Richika.

According to Dr Richika, a key challenge is a lack of awareness. Many men are not aware that everyday lifestyle choices can directly impact fertility. As a result, medical help is often sought late, when the condition has progressed.

There is, however, a gradual shift. Awareness campaigns and increasing conversations around fertility are beginning to change perceptions, especially in urban areas. At the same time, stigma continues to persist in many communities.

How has technology improved success rates? India today offers a wide range of treatment options for male infertility, starting from basic lifestyle and medical management to advanced assisted reproductive techniques. In many cases, the first step involves lifestyle and medical management, including nutritional counselling, stress reduction, and improving overall health. Medical treatment may include hormonal therapy for imbalances, antioxidant support, and treatment of infections where required.

According to Dr Richika, for more complex cases, surgical interventions are available. Techniques such as testicular sperm aspiration, testicular sperm extraction, and microsurgical sperm retrieval help obtain sperm directly from the testes in cases where sperm are not present in semen. Testicular PRP is also being explored as a rejuvenation approach in select cases.