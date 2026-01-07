Doctors explain why folic acid matters for a healthy pregnancy: From improving egg quality to avoiding complications

Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate (vitamin B9) that plays a vital role in cell growth, DNA formation, and red blood cell production. During pregnancy, it helps prevent serious birth defects affecting the brain and spine, such as neural tube defects. Its importance begins even before pregnancy is confirmed, making early awareness essential. As Folic Acid Awareness Week is underway, it is important to stay informed and to spread awareness about the crucial role that folic acid plays in supporting a healthy pregnancy from the preconception stage itself. Why folic acid is crucial before pregnancy(Freepik)

Awareness often begins with recognizing the symptoms, which may include megaloblastic anemia (a condition in which red blood cells become abnormally large and inefficient), leading to reduced oxygen delivery in the body. Other signs may include a swollen or painful tongue, mood changes, and forgetfulness. In pregnant women, untreated folic acid deficiency can result in serious birth defects, affecting the newborn. These findings are supported by the National Library of Medicine.

Dr Mannan Gupta, Chairman and Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Elantis Healthcare, tells Health Shots: “Folic acid is one nutrition factor that is worth highlighting. Proper intake of folic acid before conceiving is a determining factor in the successful outcome of the pregnancy.”

Why does folic acid intake matter before pregnancy?

According to Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and certified diabetes educator, folic acid is essential for proper cell division and DNA formation. Ensuring an accurate folic acid level may help to prevent neural tube defects (NTDs), which can affect the developing baby's brain and spinal cord. The neural tube develops within the first 21-28 days after conception, which occurs before a woman realizes she is pregnant. Furthermore, being aware of the importance of getting enough folic acid can help prevent conditions like spina bifida and anencephaly (NTDs).

Folate promotes healthy ovulation, improves egg quality, and reduces the risk of early pregnancy complications like miscarriage and preterm birth.

How much folate is required before pregnancy?

Women who are planning a pregnancy are advised to take 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid daily at least a month prior to conception and throughout the first trimester of pregnancy, says the obstetrician. In certain high-risk cases, higher doses may be advised, but only under medical supervision.

How does folic acid help with fetal growth?

During early pregnancy, the fetus grows rapidly, and cells divide quickly to support the formation of organs and tissues. Folic acid plays a key role in the synthesis of DNA and RNA, which are essential for proper cell development. Without adequate folate levels, fetal growth and development may be restricted, according to the Biomed Pharma Journal.

Natural food sources of folate

As per the dietician, While supplements are important, dietary folate also contributes to overall levels. Natural sources include:

Dark leafy greens (spinach, methi, kale)

Lentils, chickpeas, and beans

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons

Avocado

Beets

Broccoli and asparagus

However, food alone may not consistently provide sufficient amounts, which is why supplementation is often recommended.

Who should take folic acid, and who should avoid it?

Women planning pregnancy, those not using reliable contraception, and women of reproductive age are generally advised to take folic acid, says the dietician.

Also, she reveals, It is especially important for individuals with a history of pregnancy loss, PCOS, diabetes, obesity, or poor dietary intake. Those with vitamin B12 deficiency or certain medical conditions should not self-prescribe high doses, as excess folic acid can mask B12 deficiency symptoms. However, consultation with a healthcare professional is essential before starting higher-dose supplements.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)