Nita Ambani’s beautiful hand-painted saree for Independence Day is a ‘living canvas’ of Odisha’s Pattachitra art. Watch

The intricate artwork gives the otherwise elegant saree a deeply cultural character, while the Tussar silk provides a luminous base that allows the hand-painted details to stand out.

At the heart of the saree is the Tree of Life, inspired by the Vedic Ashvattha. The motif represents creation, continuity and the interconnectedness of life. Its branches, leaves and birds are rendered in the distinctive Pattachitra style, turning the saree into what Swadesh describes as a “living canvas” of Odisha’s artistic heritage.

The saree was designed exclusively by Swadesh and features artwork by renowned Pattachitra artist Prashanta Moharana. The artwork was painted on luminous Tussar silk woven by master weavers from Raghurajpur, Odisha, bringing together the region’s celebrated textile and painting traditions. (Also read: Radhika Merchant goes soft in yellow kurta, Nita Ambani turns heads in red at Independence Day celebration in London )

Nita Ambani marked India’s 80th Independence Day in a saree that celebrated the country’s rich artistic heritage. For the occasion, the Founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) chose a handcrafted creation, showcasing the traditional Pattachitra art of Odisha.

Nita paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring a red-and-black border, keeping the styling classic and allowing the artwork to remain the centrepiece. She accessorised with layered traditional necklaces, statement earrings, bangles and a ring. Her long, softly curled hair was left open, while a red bindi and defined eye makeup completed the look.

A saree that celebrates Indian craftsmanship Nita Ambani’s Independence Day look goes beyond traditional festive dressing, placing Indian craftsmanship at the forefront. The saree brings together the work of Odisha’s artisans, from the Pattachitra artist who hand-painted its central motif to the master weavers of Raghurajpur who created the Tussar silk base.

The look comes as The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation returns to the Grand Theatre at NMACC. The production traces India’s extraordinary journey from civilisation to nation through music, dance and drama.

With its intricate Pattachitra artwork and symbolic Tree of Life, Nita’s saree makes a strong statement about preserving India’s living craft traditions while presenting them in a contemporary cultural setting.