Nita Ambani’s beautiful hand-painted saree for Independence Day is a ‘living canvas’ of Odisha’s Pattachitra art. Watch
Nita Ambani marked India’s 80th Independence Day in a hand-painted Pattachitra saree, celebrating Odisha’s rich craft heritage and Indian artistry.
Nita Ambani marked India’s 80th Independence Day in a saree that celebrated the country’s rich artistic heritage. For the occasion, the Founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) chose a handcrafted creation, showcasing the traditional Pattachitra art of Odisha.
The saree was designed exclusively by Swadesh and features artwork by renowned Pattachitra artist Prashanta Moharana. The artwork was painted on luminous Tussar silk woven by master weavers from Raghurajpur, Odisha, bringing together the region’s celebrated textile and painting traditions. (Also read: Radhika Merchant goes soft in yellow kurta, Nita Ambani turns heads in red at Independence Day celebration in London )
Nita Ambani’s saree features the Tree of Life
At the heart of the saree is the Tree of Life, inspired by the Vedic Ashvattha. The motif represents creation, continuity and the interconnectedness of life. Its branches, leaves and birds are rendered in the distinctive Pattachitra style, turning the saree into what Swadesh describes as a “living canvas” of Odisha’s artistic heritage.
The intricate artwork gives the otherwise elegant saree a deeply cultural character, while the Tussar silk provides a luminous base that allows the hand-painted details to stand out.
Nita paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring a red-and-black border, keeping the styling classic and allowing the artwork to remain the centrepiece. She accessorised with layered traditional necklaces, statement earrings, bangles and a ring. Her long, softly curled hair was left open, while a red bindi and defined eye makeup completed the look.
A saree that celebrates Indian craftsmanship
Nita Ambani’s Independence Day look goes beyond traditional festive dressing, placing Indian craftsmanship at the forefront. The saree brings together the work of Odisha’s artisans, from the Pattachitra artist who hand-painted its central motif to the master weavers of Raghurajpur who created the Tussar silk base.
The look comes as The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation returns to the Grand Theatre at NMACC. The production traces India’s extraordinary journey from civilisation to nation through music, dance and drama.
With its intricate Pattachitra artwork and symbolic Tree of Life, Nita’s saree makes a strong statement about preserving India’s living craft traditions while presenting them in a contemporary cultural setting.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves as a board member of Reliance Industries. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children—Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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