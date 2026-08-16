Radhika Merchant goes soft in yellow kurta, Nita Ambani turns heads in red at Independence Day celebration in London

The Ambani family marked India’s 80th Independence Day in London, with Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant donning elegant ethnic looks for the celebrations. The duo joined the festivities at Stoke Park, where members of the Indian community gathered to commemorate the occasion. (Also read: Nita Ambani proves no one does saree fashion quite like her in a Krishna-inspired ivory drape for pooja at home. Watch )

Pictures from the event showed Nita participating in the flag-hoisting ceremony, while Radhika posed with a group of women at the celebrations. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and pick some fashion notes.

Nita Ambani opts for a bright red silk kurta set Nita Ambani opted for a striking red ethnic ensemble for the Independence Day 2026 celebrations. Her long kurta featured intricate embroidery around the neckline and down the front, adding a traditional touch to the vibrant outfit. The relaxed silhouette and flowing fabric kept the look elegant and effortless.

She accessorised the look with statement earrings and a small bindi, while keeping the rest of her styling understated. Her hair was worn loose, allowing the richly coloured kurta to remain the highlight of the look. A small tricolour pin added a subtle patriotic detail to the ensemble.