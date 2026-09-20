Sadhguru on Navratri: What do the 9 days of Navratri mean for spiritual seekers?

Navratri will begin on October 11, 2026, bringing nine nights of prayers, devotion and celebration. But beyond rituals and fasting, Sadhguru says the festival carries a deeper spiritual meaning. In a recent article published by Isha Foundation, he explains Navratri through the idea of the Divine Feminine and three basic qualities of existence.

When is Navratri 2026? The Sharad Navratri begins on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and continues through October 19. Vijayadashami follows on October 20. The dates follow the Hindu almanac, so local calendars may show different ritual timings.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why does he say the inner experience matters more than belief?

Why does Navratri last nine nights? Sadhguru explains that Navratri means "nine nights." He connects these nine nights with the feminine aspect of the Divine and says the October Navratri holds special importance because it focuses on Sharada, the goddess associated with learning.

For you, this idea can turn Navratri into more than a festival. It can become a time to pause, reflect and ask what you want to learn or change in your life.

What are the 3 qualities of Navratri? According to Sadhguru, the nine days move through three qualities: tamas, rajas and sattva.

The first three days of Sharad Navratri connect with Durga and tamas. Sadhguru describes tamas as a quality linked with the Earth and stillness.

The next three days connect with Lakshmi and Rajas. Rajas represents activity, energy and passion.

The final three days connect with Saraswati and sattva. Sadhguru associates sattva with knowledge, clarity and transcendence. Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: What does it really mean to be a spiritual seeker?

What can you learn from the 9 days of Navratri? According to Sadhguru, you can use this spiritual idea as a simple reflection exercise. During the first phase, notice where you feel stuck. During the second, look at where you direct your energy. During the final phase, ask what brings more clarity to your life.

He says these three qualities exist together in everything. The focus, he explains, lies in how you balance them.

Also Read Sadhguru on meditation: Is everything we call meditation really meditation? Here’s what he says

Why does Sadhguru say you should celebrate Navratri? Sadhguru says you can approach Navratri with celebration rather than seriousness. He describes life as a mystery and presents the festival as a way to experience that mystery rather than trying to explain everything.

So, as Navratri approaches in 2026, you can look beyond the rituals and use the nine nights as a personal pause spiritually. You can reflect on your energy, your actions, your learning and the direction you want to take next.

Disclaimer: This article presents Sadhguru’s spiritual views, interpretations and does not make scientific claims about the effects of Navratri.