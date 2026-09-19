Sadhguru on spirituality: Why does he say the inner experience matters more than belief?

What does it really mean to be spiritual? For some people, spirituality means prayer or religion. For others, it can mean meditation, self-reflection or looking for a deeper sense of purpose.

Sadhguru offers a different way of looking at the subject. In his teachings, he draws a distinction between believing something because someone told you it is true and seeking an experience for yourself. He describes the spiritual path as a process of seeking rather than simply accepting a set of beliefs.

His more recent Isha Foundation content also continues to focus on the idea of the spiritual seeker. In an article published on September 15, 2026, by Isha Foundation, Sadhguru discusses what he considers important for someone who wants to remain genuinely committed to seeking.

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What does Sadhguru mean by a spiritual seeker? In his Isha Foundation teachings, he distinguishes between a believer and a seeker. A believer may accept a conclusion about something that they have not personally experienced. A seeker, on the other hand, remains open to exploring the question.

This does not necessarily mean rejecting religion or traditional wisdom. Instead, Sadhguru's approach asks people not to confuse information with personal experience. For someone exploring spirituality, that can mean asking questions rather than immediately looking for fixed answers.

Sadhguru separate belief from experience Sadhguru argues that belief can give a person an answer without requiring them to explore the question personally.

He says faith is not the same as belief and describes faith as something connected to inner experience. This distinction is central to his view of a spiritual process.

Instead of asking only, “What should I believe?” the question becomes, “What can I actually experience and understand for myself?” That shift from accepting information to exploring experience is what Sadhguru presents as part of seeking.

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Is spirituality the same as religion? Sadhguru does not use spirituality and organized religion as interchangeable ideas.

In his Isha Foundation article, he discusses religion as a set of beliefs and contrasts it with what he calls a spiritual path of seeking. That distinction matters because spirituality can mean different things to different people.

Someone can be religious and spiritual. Someone else may describe themselves as spiritual without following an organized religion. Others may simply be interested in questions about consciousness, purpose and human existence.

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What does inner experience have to do with faith? For Sadhguru, inner experience is important because he does not describe faith as merely accepting a doctrine. He describes it as an inner experience and connects it with a person's ability to move beyond a purely intellectual understanding of life.

This is where his idea of spirituality moves beyond simply collecting spiritual information.

Why might this idea of spirituality resonate today? Many people encounter spirituality through social media, podcasts, books and wellness content. It is easy to collect advice, quotes and practices without spending much time exploring what they mean personally.

Sadhguru's approach puts the emphasis on seeking rather than simply collecting beliefs. That does not mean every person needs to follow Sadhguru's approach. Spirituality has many traditions and interpretations, and his views represent one particular yogic perspective.

Disclaimer: This article discusses Sadhguru's views on spirituality and does not present them as scientific facts. Reader's discretion is advised.