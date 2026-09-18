How to make the most of a 48-hour city break: Tips to see the best of a new destination without rushing
Got just 48 hours in a new city? From what to see to where to eat, here’s how to plan your trip without trying to do too much.
In today's fast-paced world, travellers are increasingly looking for experiences that fit into shorter windows of time. Whether it's a weekend getaway, a business trip with some leisure added in, or a spontaneous escape, the 48-hour city break has become one of the fastest-growing travel trends. Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel - Vernost and Bernard Corraya, general manager (India), Wego, shared tips on how to make the most of a 48-hour city break.
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Plan in advance
According to Karthik, the key to making such trips truly memorable lies not in doing everything, but in planning smartly and travelling intentionally. A successful city break begins long before boarding a flight. Researching the destination, identifying must-visit attractions, understanding local transportation and booking accommodations in a central location can save valuable hours. “While planning is essential, setting aside time to explore local cafés, markets, or neighbourhoods often creates the most memorable experiences,” said Bernard.
Stay close to tourist attractions
Staying close to key landmarks or well-connected public transit hubs allows travellers to spend less time commuting and more time exploring.
Try meaningful experiences
Karthik advises focusing on a few meaningful experiences. Exploring local neighbourhoods, sampling regional cuisine, visiting cultural landmarks, or attending a local event often creates more memorable experiences than rushing through an extensive sightseeing checklist. Leaving room for spontaneous discoveries can also add a unique dimension to any trip. “Plan your itinerary around one or two key neighbourhoods instead of trying to see the entire city. This minimises travel time and allows for a more immersive experience,” said Bernard.
Pack light
Packing light is another important factor in maximising a short getaway. Travelling with cabin baggage allows visitors to move quickly through airports and public transport while avoiding unnecessary delays.
Opt for sustainable choices
“Sustainable travel choices are equally important, even on short trips. Walking, cycling, or using public transport not only reduces environmental impact but also provides a more authentic way to experience a city's culture and local lifestyle,” highlighted Karthik.
Leverage technology
Bernard advises using digital tools to plan ahead by booking attractions, restaurant reservations, and transport in advance to avoid queues and make the most of limited time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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