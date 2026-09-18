Travel Watch: Planning a South Korea trip? Visa services now available across four indian cities
South Korea expands visa application services through VFS Global across India, with a new Delhi centre joining existing facilities.
Planning a South Korea holiday just got a little more convenient for travellers applying for their visas in India. VFS Global has expanded its Korea visa application services across South Asia, with six centres now operating across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
For Indian travellers, the network currently covers New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. The latest development is the opening of a new Korea Visa Application Centre in New Delhi, which was inaugurated on 15 September 2026 by Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.
The new centre is located at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place. For anyone familiar with Delhi, the metro location should make reaching the centre fairly straightforward, especially for applicants coming in from different parts of the city.
Four Korea visa centres across India
VFS Global has been handling visa application services for the Republic of Korea in India since 2011. Its existing centres are located in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, alongside the new Delhi facility.
The four Indian centres are:
|City
|Korea Visa Application Centre
|New Delhi
|Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
|Bengaluru
|Gopalan Innovation Mall, Bannerghatta Main Road, J P Nagar
|Chennai
|Ramee Mall, Anna Salai, Teynampet
|Kolkata
|Rene Tower, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba
The expansion is not limited to India. New Korea Visa Application Centres have also opened in Dhaka and Colombo, taking VFS Global's total to six centres across three South Asian countries. Globally, the company now operates nine Korea Visa Application Centres across six countries.
What does VFS Global actually handle?
There is one important point to keep in mind before applying. VFS Global does not decide who gets a Korean visa. Its role is administrative. This includes accepting visa application forms and supporting documents according to the required checklist and collecting biometric information. The final decision to approve or refuse a visa rests entirely with the relevant Embassy.
For travellers, that means the new centre is mainly about making the submission stage easier and more accessible. It does not change the visa eligibility rules or guarantee approval.
Check the latest Korea visa requirements before applying
Visa requirements, fees and available services can change, so applicants should check the latest information directly through the official Embassy of the Republic of Korea and VFS Global websites before making an appointment or preparing documents. The expansion comes as VFS Global marks 25 years of providing visa, passport and citizen services. The company says the South Asian expansion reflects increasing demand for Korea visas in the region and its plans to improve the application experience with updated facilities and trained teams.
For Indian travellers planning a Seoul break, a food-focused holiday, a K-drama-inspired trip or a longer South Korea itinerary, having four application centres across the country gives applicants more locations to choose from when submitting their paperwork.
*With information from VFS Global.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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