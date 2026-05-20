This mistake almost cost me my GST refund at Changi Airport; Buy these Charles & Keith handbags in India instead

Shopping in Singapore is one of my favourite parts of a trip to the Lion City, and Charles & Keith is always on my list. The designs are stylish, the prices are better than in India, and the GST refund makes the purchase even sweeter. On our recent visit, we spent the day shopping, eating, and making the most of Changi Airport's unusual flexibility. We checked in our luggage, left the airport, and returned hours later for our flight. Everything seemed perfect until we reached the GST refund kiosks. One airport officer asked a question that instantly made me nervous. Where was the luggage carrying our purchases? That one question made me realise how easily a shopping win can turn into a very expensive mistake. Charles and Keith shopping in Singapore feels rewarding, but claiming your GST refund correctly is just as important as choosing the right bag. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

We told him we had already checked it in. He explained that we could still try the kiosk, but if the system failed to pull up our purchase record, he would not be able to approve the refund just by looking at our receipt. He needed to see the actual items, which were sitting somewhere in the baggage system.

At that point, all we could do was hope for the best. Luckily, the kiosk located our transaction, and our refund went through. The person at the kiosk next to us was not as fortunate. Their purchase did not appear in the system, and without access to their luggage, they could not complete the claim. Lesson learnt.