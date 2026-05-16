These suitcases survived 4 flights, a cruise and extreme overpacking without a scratch: My tried and tested review

I have always had a slightly complicated relationship with suitcases. And number 14 already had me feeling skeptical about being surprised at this point. Was there anything new left to discover? I was clearly not anticipating what followed. The Swiss Military Lithane cabin and medium suitcases, after a demanding international trip, still look remarkably fresh and ready for more. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Some suitcases are wonderfully light until an airline handler handles them a little too firmly and you lose a wheel or all four (It has happened to me before!). Others are so heavy when empty that they eat into your baggage allowance before you have packed your first pair of socks.

This set changed my thinking. I travelled with the Swiss Military Lithane Cabin and Medium suitcases on a fairly punishing route. Bhopal to Delhi, Delhi to Singapore, onto a cruise, and then through hotels, taxis, airports, and then the entire process in reverse. They were lifted onto carts, shoved into car boots, packed and repacked, and on one memorable occasion, stuffed to a degree that felt mildly irresponsible.

At the end of it all, they looked almost exactly as they did when I first opened the box.