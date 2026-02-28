I tried and tested the Uppercase Serendipity luggage: Stylish enough for Paris, but can it survive an Indian road trip?

Out of the box, the finish felt considered. Colour-matched wheels, contrast zips, clean lines. Not random design decisions. Not the generic hard shell monotony that most reliable brands have whittled down to. It looked stylish. And yes, that matters to me just as much as build quality.

When the Serendipity set from uppercase arrived at my door, I was genuinely excited. A coordinated pair in turquoise and apricot is not exactly subtle, and I like my luggage to have presence. If I am standing at an airport belt, I want zero confusion and at least a few second glances and heads turning when my suitcase rolls out.

First impressions The minute I lifted it, I knew this was not your typical bulky medium trolley. It felt noticeably lighter than what I am used to, yet sturdy. Visually, it looked stylish and edgy, not safe and boring. The kind of suitcase that does not blend into a luggage belt.

• Lighter than my previous Samsonite medium, which sat closer to 3.8 kg. This one feels comfortably in the mid 3 kg range.

• The turquoise and Apricot pairing looks bold but balanced, not childish.

• Colour-matched wheels instantly give it a designer finish.

• The contrast zip detailing makes the shell feel intentional.

• The interior layout looks spacious and practical at first glance, not over-engineered.

The eco angle that everyone should mindfully consider The brand has pulled something off that is not the usual vague “sustainable” but irrelevant storyline just for clickbaiting you into a purchase.

The lining in the suitcases uses recycled PET fabric, which means post-consumer plastic bottles are being repurposed instead of entering the landfill. That is the kind of detail I appreciate. If you are going to claim sustainability, show the receipts!

Add to that the fact that it is made in India. In a category dominated by imported luggage, that is not a small thing. Responsible sourcing, recycled components and local manufacturing in one product is rare in this price segment, where it will cost you approximately ₹12000 only for a set of 2 medium-sized suitcases.

And then there is the Paris Fashion Week launch. It sounds glamorous, but what I liked was how that fashion influence shows up in the design language. The unified motif across both suitcases, the way the colour blocking flows, and the matching wheel accents. It feels styled as a collection, not just coloured plastic shells.

Using the suitcase: Road trip and street test I took the set with me to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh on a road trip. Not an airport lounge situation. Proper car boot loading, unloading, lifting and dragging across uneven ground.

We each used one suitcase and packed it fully. The interior swallowed clothing easily, and the packing cubes made a noticeable difference. They are not flimsy add-ons. The stitching is solid, the fabric feels durable, and the shoe bag is something I now expect from every brand.

The wheels handled cobbled streets near the hotel and rough tar roads without a single wobble. After a few days of being pushed around and shoved in and out of the car, they still look close to new. That, for me, says more than any feature list.

The telescopic handle stayed smooth. The side handles were genuinely useful when lifting the suitcase solo. If you drive yourself and manage your own luggage, you will value that detail.

The surprise factor What genuinely caught me off guard was not the colour or the exterior. It was what came inside. The packing cubes felt like a thoughtful addition rather than a token extra. Good quality, well-stitched, and actually useful. The shoe bag, too, was a welcome detail.

Usually, you buy packing cubes separately and pay a fair bit for something that feels premium. Here, they came as part of the set. That small decision made the whole experience feel considered. Do not give me a discount code. Give me something I will actually use on every trip. This did exactly that.