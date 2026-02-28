I tried and tested the Uppercase Serendipity luggage: Stylish enough for Paris, but can it survive an Indian road trip?
Bold, lightweight, and thoughtfully made in India, this Uppercase suitcase set blends strong design with practical, road-tested durability.
When the Serendipity set from uppercase arrived at my door, I was genuinely excited. A coordinated pair in turquoise and apricot is not exactly subtle, and I like my luggage to have presence. If I am standing at an airport belt, I want zero confusion and at least a few second glances and heads turning when my suitcase rolls out.
Out of the box, the finish felt considered. Colour-matched wheels, contrast zips, clean lines. Not random design decisions. Not the generic hard shell monotony that most reliable brands have whittled down to. It looked stylish. And yes, that matters to me just as much as build quality.
First impressions
The minute I lifted it, I knew this was not your typical bulky medium trolley. It felt noticeably lighter than what I am used to, yet sturdy. Visually, it looked stylish and edgy, not safe and boring. The kind of suitcase that does not blend into a luggage belt.
• Lighter than my previous Samsonite medium, which sat closer to 3.8 kg. This one feels comfortably in the mid 3 kg range.
• The turquoise and Apricot pairing looks bold but balanced, not childish.
• Colour-matched wheels instantly give it a designer finish.
• The contrast zip detailing makes the shell feel intentional.
• The interior layout looks spacious and practical at first glance, not over-engineered.
The eco angle that everyone should mindfully consider
The brand has pulled something off that is not the usual vague “sustainable” but irrelevant storyline just for clickbaiting you into a purchase.
The lining in the suitcases uses recycled PET fabric, which means post-consumer plastic bottles are being repurposed instead of entering the landfill. That is the kind of detail I appreciate. If you are going to claim sustainability, show the receipts!
Add to that the fact that it is made in India. In a category dominated by imported luggage, that is not a small thing. Responsible sourcing, recycled components and local manufacturing in one product is rare in this price segment, where it will cost you approximately ₹12000 only for a set of 2 medium-sized suitcases.
And then there is the Paris Fashion Week launch. It sounds glamorous, but what I liked was how that fashion influence shows up in the design language. The unified motif across both suitcases, the way the colour blocking flows, and the matching wheel accents. It feels styled as a collection, not just coloured plastic shells.
Using the suitcase: Road trip and street test
I took the set with me to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh on a road trip. Not an airport lounge situation. Proper car boot loading, unloading, lifting and dragging across uneven ground.
We each used one suitcase and packed it fully. The interior swallowed clothing easily, and the packing cubes made a noticeable difference. They are not flimsy add-ons. The stitching is solid, the fabric feels durable, and the shoe bag is something I now expect from every brand.
The wheels handled cobbled streets near the hotel and rough tar roads without a single wobble. After a few days of being pushed around and shoved in and out of the car, they still look close to new. That, for me, says more than any feature list.
The telescopic handle stayed smooth. The side handles were genuinely useful when lifting the suitcase solo. If you drive yourself and manage your own luggage, you will value that detail.
The surprise factor
What genuinely caught me off guard was not the colour or the exterior. It was what came inside. The packing cubes felt like a thoughtful addition rather than a token extra. Good quality, well-stitched, and actually useful. The shoe bag, too, was a welcome detail.
Usually, you buy packing cubes separately and pay a fair bit for something that feels premium. Here, they came as part of the set. That small decision made the whole experience feel considered. Do not give me a discount code. Give me something I will actually use on every trip. This did exactly that.
What I loved
• Lightweight for a medium size, especially compared to older Samsonite and Delsey models I have owned.
• Recycled PET lining and genuine Made in India manufacturing.
• Packing cubes and a shoe bag that feel premium, not promotional.
• Wheels that survive real roads, not just polished airport floors.
• A bold colour story that makes spotting your luggage effortless.
What did not work
My only hesitation is the “set” narrative. Visually, they look fantastic together. The motif connects. The colours flow across both pieces. You can see the Paris runway thinking behind it.
But in real life, I am rarely travelling with two medium suitcases at once. Most trips involve one medium paired with a cabin trolley. When used alone, the concept of a visually connected duo becomes less relevant, even though the suitcases look great singularly as well. But I did find the matching set a little “gimmicky”
If you are a solo traveller, I would personally pair this medium with one of Uppercase’s structured cabin cases in a solid complementary tone rather than buying the full matching set in the same size. I feel a medium with a small would work better, and they do have that option as well so might be the smarter pick than 2 medium size suitcases for solo travelling.
Who should buy it
Couples who travel together, road trip regulars, and design-conscious travellers who want lightweight luggage with credible sustainability and strong visual identity.
Specifications
This set surprised me in the best way. It is not just colourful luggage. It is thoughtfully built, lighter than many comparable mid-range hard shells, and backed by real material choices like recycled PET. The road trip test sealed it for me. I may not be fully sold on the duo concept, but the quality and detailing absolutely deliver.
Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More
