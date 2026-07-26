Hate chia water? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares 6 healthy ways to have it: Chia muffins to berry smoothie

Chia water is a health hack many have adopted in their daily routine for its immense benefits, including its fibre content. However, it is not the only way you can consume chia seeds. On July 24, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist from Davenport, Florida, highlighted six ways you can consume it, especially if you hate chia water.

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In the post, the gastroenterologist explores creative culinary alternatives for individuals who wish to consume chia seeds without drinking them in water. He also highlights several nutritious combinations, such as mixing the seeds into yoghurt, overnight oats, or fruit-based smoothies.

Try these if you hate chia water In a post captioned, “Hate chia water? Try these instead,” the gastroenterologist highlighted that he is not a big fan of chia water. “You don’t have to drink chia water to get the benefits of chia seeds,” he stated.

To eat more chia seeds, the gastroenterologist goes for options like chia yoghurt and overnight oats. “I put grounded chia in my berry smoothies, in nut butter, you can melt some frozen fruit and add some chia seeds, and you get a healthy chia jelly,” he shared, highlighting ways to have chia seeds other than chia water.

Here are some of Dr Salhab's favourite ways to fibre-max your meals: