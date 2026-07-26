Hate chia water? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares 6 healthy ways to have it: Chia muffins to berry smoothie
Instead of chia water, Dr Joseph Salhab suggests enjoying chia seeds in various ways, like in yoghurt, smoothies, and baked goods, to enhance fibre.
Chia water is a health hack many have adopted in their daily routine for its immense benefits, including its fibre content. However, it is not the only way you can consume chia seeds. On July 24, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist from Davenport, Florida, highlighted six ways you can consume it, especially if you hate chia water.
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In the post, the gastroenterologist explores creative culinary alternatives for individuals who wish to consume chia seeds without drinking them in water. He also highlights several nutritious combinations, such as mixing the seeds into yoghurt, overnight oats, or fruit-based smoothies.
Try these if you hate chia water
In a post captioned, “Hate chia water? Try these instead,” the gastroenterologist highlighted that he is not a big fan of chia water. “You don’t have to drink chia water to get the benefits of chia seeds,” he stated.
To eat more chia seeds, the gastroenterologist goes for options like chia yoghurt and overnight oats. “I put grounded chia in my berry smoothies, in nut butter, you can melt some frozen fruit and add some chia seeds, and you get a healthy chia jelly,” he shared, highlighting ways to have chia seeds other than chia water.
Here are some of Dr Salhab's favourite ways to fibre-max your meals:
Blueberry chia yoghurt
Mix 1 cup Greek yoghurt, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, ½ cup blueberries, and 1 teaspoon honey. Refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes or enjoy right away.
Strawberry chia overnight oats
Combine ½ cup oats, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, ½ cup milk, and ½ cup chopped strawberries. Refrigerate overnight.
Berry kefir smoothie
Blend 1 cup kefir, 1 cup mixed berries, and 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds until smooth.
Nut butter sandwich
Stir 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds into peanut butter or almond butter before spreading it on your favourite bread.
Chia muffins
Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of chia seeds to your favourite muffin batter before baking for an easy fibre boost.
Stuffed dates
Fill dates with chopped walnuts and sprinkle or mix in ground chia seeds for a naturally sweet, fibre-rich snack.
“Chia seeds are packed with fibre, healthy fats, plant-based omega-3s, and nutrients that can support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, fullness, satiety, and your gut microbiome. If you don’t like the texture of whole chia seeds, try using ground chia seeds – they’re practically invisible once mixed into foods and are one of the easiest ways to add more fibre to your day,” Dr Salhab underlined in the end.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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