'Dismissing chest pain to eating bacon': Cardiologist Dr Nicole Harkin shares 5 things a heart doctor will never do

A healthy heart is the key to a healthy life. However, there are common lifestyle mistakes we all make that may silently harm one of the most vital organs in our bodies.

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While we all know a few things that might improve our heart health, hearing from a cardiologist about what they do has a greater impact. In August 2022, Dr Nicole Harkin, a board-certified cardiologist, had listed five key things she absolutely avoids doing as a heart doctor.

5 things a cardiologist would never do In the post, Dr Nicole outlined essential preventive measures a cardiologist recommends to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system. She identified avoiding nicotine products, limiting processed meats, never ignoring chest pain or a genetic predisposition to heart issues, and not taking restful sleep as critical lifestyle choices that harm arterial health.

She also explained why cardiologists avoid these habits, highlighting that people can significantly reduce their risk of a sudden heart attack by following them. Her concise guide serves as a warning against common health oversights that lead to serious illness.