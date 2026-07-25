‘Period pains equivalent to heart attack’: Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains why menstrual pain must be taken seriously

Most people experience mild pain or discomfort during their periods. However, for some, the cramping can become so severe that it may impact their daily ability to function normally. Highlighting this, a content creator shared a video comparing period pains to a heart attack.

Also Read | Do you get breathless while walking? Cardiologist Dr Viveka Kumar explains how it may not be just a sign of ageing

She said, “Doctors are now saying that the pain we feel when we experience period cramps is equivalent to the pain we feel when we have a heart attack.” The video was shared by Dr Kunal Sood, a double board-certified physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, on Instagram in a July 25 post.

Period cramps as painful as a heart attack! Dr Kunal said that this is actually true, highlighting that a professor at the University College of London did research which showed that the “cramping abdominal pain that women feel during their period is just as painful as having a heart attack.”

He explained, “Menstrual pain is due to contraction of the uterus and is broken down into primary or secondary dysmenorrhea. Primary does not have a cause, but secondary does.”