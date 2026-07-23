Are painful periods normal? Gynaecologist shares when menstrual cramps are concerning: 'Endometriosis can cause…

Period pain is normalised as something women are simply expected to deal with. However, this is a problematic narrative, as it may lead women to tolerate severe discomfort every month without questioning whether it warrants medical attention.



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We asked gynaecologist Dr Siddesh Iyer at Saukhyam Hospital, Borivali East, Mumbai, to discuss why period pain occurs, when it may mean an underlying condition and how it can be managed.

Are period pains normal? The first doubt, which the gynaecologist addressed, was whether period pain is normal. He described that it is normal and common during menstruation to experience some form of discomfort. It typically feels like mild to moderate cramping. Duration-wise, he said that it begins at the start of a period and can last for about two to three days.

Why does period pain occur? Dr Iyer then clinically described the biological process behind this monthly discomfort: “This pain occurs because the uterus becomes congested and has an increased blood supply. As the uterine lining sheds, it triggers spasms in the uterus. This process releases substances called prostaglandins, which are responsible for the pain. This condition is known as dysmenorrhea.”

The gynaecologist further classified dysmenorrhea into two types:

Primary dysmenorrhea: Menstrual pain that occurs without an underlying medical condition.

Menstrual pain that occurs without an underlying medical condition. Secondary dysmenorrhea: Period pain that develops or worsens over time due to a condition affecting the pelvic organs. When should you be alarmed? Not every period pain is a cause of worry. But Dr Iyer cautioned that if the pain is really intense, you should not ignore it. “If the pain is severe, interferes with daily activities, leads to missed school or work, and impacts quality of life, it may indicate an underlying issue and should not be ignored.”

What can be done to manage period pain? Managing period pain involves a combination of lifestyle changes, self-care, and medical support when needed. Here are some of the tips from the expert:

1. Hydration Staying well-hydrated is essential. Aim for at least two litres of water daily.

If you feel weak or low on energy during your periods, you may also include electrolyte-rich fluids such as coconut water or oral rehydration solutions to help maintain energy levels. 2. Nutrition Focus on home-cooked, balanced meals that are easy to digest.

Include foods rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins such as leafy greens, fruits, whole grains, and lentils.

It is advisable to avoid junk and processed foods, as well as excessively spicy meals, as these may aggravate bloating and discomfort. 3. Heat therapy Using a heating pad on the lower abdomen or back can significantly help relieve cramps by relaxing the uterine muscles.

A warm water bath can also provide overall relaxation and pain relief. 4. Exercise and movement You can continue your regular exercise routine if you feel comfortable.

Gentle stretching exercises, yoga, and light movement can help reduce cramps and improve blood circulation.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach, so it is important to listen to your body and choose what works best for you. 5. Lifestyle habits Reducing the intake of alcohol, caffeine, sugar, and processed foods can help manage symptoms better.

If you smoke, consider quitting, as smoking can worsen menstrual pain. 6. Medical support If required, your doctor may prescribe anti-inflammatory medications to help manage the pain effectively. What are the other signs during periods? Apart from cramps, the doctor said that some women may experience other physical and emotional symptoms around their periods. Dr Iyer outlined that these may be associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and include:

Breast heaviness

Irritability

Mood swings

Bloating

Feeling of fullness in the lower abdomen If these symptoms are severe or regularly interfere with your daily life, consult a doctor for appropriate management.

Dr Iyer mentioned a ruling that reinforced menstrual health is a matter of health, and it should be taken seriously: “In February 2026, the Supreme Court of India also recognised menstrual health as a fundamental right under Article 21, which includes the right to life and dignity. Pain should not be dismissed as something that is simply ‘normal.’”