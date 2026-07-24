Can regular sauna use support brain health? Physician Dr Kunal Sood reveals that it can lower risk of dementia
Sauna use is linked to improved cardiovascular health, but research also suggests it can offer brain health benefits. Dr Sood explains the mechanism behind it.
Stepping into a sauna may feel like little more than a moment of indulgence, but that intense burst of heat could be doing far more than helping you relax. Long celebrated for its heart health benefits, regular sauna use is now attracting attention for its potential to protect the brain as well. Research suggests that, when used correctly, this age-old wellness ritual may help lower the risk of dementia, offering yet another reason to embrace the heat.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the potential brain health benefits of regular sauna use, explaining how it may help lower the risk of developing dementia later in life. In an Instagram video shared on July 24, he explores the science behind this association, including the biological mechanisms involved and the optimal sauna conditions that may maximise these protective effects.
Influence of sauna on dementia risk
According to Dr Sood, regular sauna use may help lower the risk of developing dementia, and there is scientific evidence to support this claim. He cites a Finnish study that found people who spent more time using saunas had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life.
He explains, “Using the sauna has been shown to decrease your risk of dementia and there is research to support. The study was done on about 1,400 people from Finland and they were followed up about 39 years later. It was found that those who use a sauna nine to 12 times per month for an average of five to 15 minutes per session were less likely to develop dementia later in life.”
The temperature catch
One important finding from the study was that the greatest benefit was seen at sauna temperatures between 80°C and 99°C. This range was associated with a lower risk of developing dementia, whereas temperatures above it were linked to a higher risk. Based on these findings, Dr Sood advises paying close attention to the temperature setting rather than assuming that hotter is always better.
The physician highlights, “It was also found the most favorable temperature to reduce your risk of dementia was between 80 to 99°C. And if it was over 100°C, this would actually increase your risk of dementia. So, make sure you're paying attention to what the temperature is set at, if you do use a sauna.”
Mechanism behind benefits of sauna
Dr Sood explains that the benefits of sauna use stem from the release of heat shock proteins – specialised proteins that act as “molecular chaperones”, helping regulate cellular function and ensure proteins are formed and folded correctly. This response may also support healthy blood flow to the brain and improve cardiovascular function.
He notes, “The main mechanism for why using a sauna may help is because they release what is called heat shock protein, which can help regulate cell function and protein formation, maintaining protein homoeostasis in your brain. It will also help maintain adequate blood flow to your brain by decreasing your risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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