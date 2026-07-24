Can hanging upside down improve blood flow to your scalp? Celebrity hair transplant surgeon explains if it works
Before you try the upside-down hair growth hack, here's what a celebrity hair transplant surgeon wants you to know.
The internet is rife with hair loss quick fixes, and the latest viral craze involves spending five minutes each day hanging your head upside down to stimulate hair growth. The theory, called the inversion method, states that blood flow to the scalp revitalizes resting hair follicles and stimulates blooming of new hair. While this sounds simple and benign, the science says otherwise. Dr Mayank Singh, celebrity hair transplant surgeon and founder of The CROWN, is also a Diplomate of ABHRS and a Fellow of ISHRS (FISHRS), explains whether hanging upside down actually works or it’s just a passing trend.
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Does hanging upside down work?
Dr Mayank said, “This assumption is wrong because hair follicles get an adequate supply of blood even when one is in the best of health.” Moreover, there are various other factors that influence hair growth, such as genetic predisposition, the production of hormones, and the state of one’s follicles.
He also highlighted that there is currently no substantial evidence that would prove that hanging upside down for five minutes could improve any aspect of one’s baldness or patterned hair loss. While it could be possible that the process of “inversion” could have improved the blood circulation in the patient’s scalp, thus giving him the impression of thicker hair, such a hypothesis would only explain the role of massage in the growth of one’s hair.
According to Dr Mayank, at best, inversion would only serve as a tool for massage that would stimulate the scalp and temporarily make one’s hair look thicker. However, this does not mean that massaging one’s scalp on a regular basis will lead to a substantial increase in the thickness of one’s hair or the creation of new hair follicles.
Risks of inversion
Dr Mayank highlighted that one should also consider the potential risks of inversion that have not been discussed by content creators. The process of suspension upside down leads to an additional load on the spine, a decrease in the pressure in the skull, and a narrowing of the eye movements, which results in jumps in blood pressure.
Inversion therapy is recommended only for people who have glaucoma, hypertension, heart problems, and spine problems. For other people, it would be safer to turn to the experts about their alopecia concerns rather than attempting to solve the issue themselves.
In most cases, hanging yourself upside down for five minutes will not help you regrow your hair. If you are experiencing hair loss or male or female pattern baldness, the wisest choice is to consult a qualified doctor who is able to offer you a sensible treatment plan. It may involve various types of medication (topical serum, oral medication, or PRP injection) or a surgical intervention, such as a hair transplant, depending on the case.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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