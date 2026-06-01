Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Serum Completes Second Clinical Study that Supports 90-Day Hair Growth Efficacy

Indulekha has announced the completion of its second large clinical study on the Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Serum, which marks a continuation of its clinical testing program for the product . Indulekha completes second clinical study on Bringha Hair Growth Serum, showcasing effective hair growth support. (Indulekha)

Key findings from the latest trials, conducted in 2025 following an earlier study in 2024:

11,000 new hair strands grown in 90 days validated through a rigorous scientific study. Grows 2x more hair than serums containing 3% Redensyl 74% improvement in the Anagen-to-Telogen (A:T) ratio establishing the product's ability to restore healthier hair growth cycle. The studies were conducted through registered Clinical Research Organisations under the supervision of dermatologists and Ayurvedic practitioners.

“Our approach has always been to combine authentic Ayurvedic formulations with rigorous clinical validation. By conducting two independent clinical trials across two years, we aim to give consumers complete transparency and confidence in the product’s efficacy and its ability to deliver real, measurable results,” said Sairam Subramanian, VP, Haircare, Unilever.

The findings indicate that the formulation supports the natural hair growth cycle by providing results at a follicular level. It was observed that 97% agreed that the serum increases thickness and visibly improves hair volume.

The scalp serum category within the hair growth market features numerous brands offering similar 3% Redensyl-based formulations . In the interest of the consumers we serve, it was therefore essential for us to rigorously evaluate the efficacy of 3% Redensyl through a comparative clinical study against Indulekha Hair Growth Serum, ensuring a more science-backed assessment of performance.

The dual studies were conducted during 2024 and 2025 on participants aged between 20 and 45 years, including both men and women experiencing early and moderate hair thinning. The trials evaluated multiple parameters associated with hair growth and scalp health, including new hair growth, hair shedding, follicle strength, and scalp barrier function.

Participants in the study also reported strong visible outcomes:

100% observed thicker-looking hair 97% reported a noticeable reduction in hair fall 97% experienced improvement in hair density The findings from the 2024 clinical trial have already been published, while the 2025 trial results have been submitted for publication in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology.

To ensure results are relevant to local scalp characteristics and hair density, Indulekha tests its Ayurvedic formulations on Indian participants experiencing hair fall. The brand relies on ongoing clinical trials to provide scientific validation for its products.

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