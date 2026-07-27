Neurologist Dr Praveen Gupta warns of a brain and spine condition that is often 'misdiagnosed' in young women
Learn from an expert why multiple sclerosis' signs are mistaken for a common lifestyle problem, when it is a serious neurological issue!
Misinterpreting the signs of a disease can have serious, devastating consequences. Life is usually riddled with stress, sleep problems, anxiety and work pressure, so sometimes certain symptoms may be mistaken for the body's response to these everyday challenges. Since lifestyle-related concerns are generally deemed to be manageable, many may think that the body's response to those will go by itself.
ALSO READ: Not drinking enough water at work? Neurologist reveals how it affects your brain, shares 7 signs of dehydration
But sometimes, these signs persist because of an underlying condition. One condition that is frequently misunderstood is multiple sclerosis (MS), which affects the brain and spinal cord but may begin with symptoms that are easily confused with stress or exhaustion.
Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, weighed in to help decode the early signs of MS, which are seen in young women.
What is Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
The neurologist described MS as a condition that affects the brain, body and immune system.
“MS is a disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the protective sheath covering the nerves. This affects the communication between the brain and the body.”
Who is most commonly diagnosed with MS? Dr Gupta stated that it is diagnosed among young Indians, particularly women between the ages of 20 and 40.
How is MS misdiagnosed?
The problem with MS is that it may be misdiagnosed, as its initial symptoms can resemble everyday concerns, ranging from stress to nutritional deficiencies. People may not realise that these symptoms could be linked to a condition affecting the brain and spinal cord.
Dr Gupta highlighted several factors that can lead to delayed or incorrect diagnosis, especially among women in India.
“Many women first see general physicians or even a gynaecologist, complaining of fatigue, body pain or tingling sensations, and are treated for stress, vitamin deficiencies, cervical problems, or anxiety. Since symptoms may come and go, patients often wait before consulting a neurologist,” Dr Gupta showed how the complaints can have many possible causes, and one may go to other unrelated specialists.
The neurologist also mentioned social reasons why the diagnosis is delayed. “Women in Indian families also tend to neglect their own health in the face of family and work demands. Working professionals, students and even homemakers often dismiss neurological symptoms as ‘normal stress’,” he mentioned how women sometimes deprioritise their health because of family responsibilities.
MS awareness is limited in smaller towns and rural areas, and Dr Gupta reasoned that this makes recognising the condition even more difficult, and subsequently delay diagnosis.
What are the early signs?
As per the expert, when the signs persist. They should not be ignored. MS may show up in different ways. Dr Gupta shared these signs:
- Blurred vision in one eye
- Numbness
- Weakness in the limbs
- Difficulty in walking
- Imbalance
- Slurred speech
- Extreme tiredness
“Early diagnosis is very important because treatment today can help control the progress of the disease, reduce relapses, and slow the progression of disability. Many patients treated early can continue to study, work and carry out daily activities with a good quality of life,” Dr Gupta highlighted the importance of early detection.
More about the expert
Dr Praveen Gupta is a neurologist with over 20 years of experience in neurology and internal medicine. His DM (Neurology) is from AIIMS, New Delhi, and an MD from Maulana Azad Medical College. He is also a pioneer in procedures like brain pacemakers, DBS, and stroke thrombectomy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.