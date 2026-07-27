Neurologist Dr Praveen Gupta warns of a brain and spine condition that is often 'misdiagnosed' in young women

Misinterpreting the signs of a disease can have serious, devastating consequences. Life is usually riddled with stress, sleep problems, anxiety and work pressure, so sometimes certain symptoms may be mistaken for the body's response to these everyday challenges. Since lifestyle-related concerns are generally deemed to be manageable, many may think that the body's response to those will go by itself.



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But sometimes, these signs persist because of an underlying condition. One condition that is frequently misunderstood is multiple sclerosis (MS), which affects the brain and spinal cord but may begin with symptoms that are easily confused with stress or exhaustion.

Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, weighed in to help decode the early signs of MS, which are seen in young women.

What is Multiple Sclerosis (MS)? The neurologist described MS as a condition that affects the brain, body and immune system.

“MS is a disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the protective sheath covering the nerves. This affects the communication between the brain and the body.”

Who is most commonly diagnosed with MS? Dr Gupta stated that it is diagnosed among young Indians, particularly women between the ages of 20 and 40.

How is MS misdiagnosed? The problem with MS is that it may be misdiagnosed, as its initial symptoms can resemble everyday concerns, ranging from stress to nutritional deficiencies. People may not realise that these symptoms could be linked to a condition affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Dr Gupta highlighted several factors that can lead to delayed or incorrect diagnosis, especially among women in India.

“Many women first see general physicians or even a gynaecologist, complaining of fatigue, body pain or tingling sensations, and are treated for stress, vitamin deficiencies, cervical problems, or anxiety. Since symptoms may come and go, patients often wait before consulting a neurologist,” Dr Gupta showed how the complaints can have many possible causes, and one may go to other unrelated specialists.

The neurologist also mentioned social reasons why the diagnosis is delayed. “Women in Indian families also tend to neglect their own health in the face of family and work demands. Working professionals, students and even homemakers often dismiss neurological symptoms as ‘normal stress’,” he mentioned how women sometimes deprioritise their health because of family responsibilities.

MS awareness is limited in smaller towns and rural areas, and Dr Gupta reasoned that this makes recognising the condition even more difficult, and subsequently delay diagnosis.