Not drinking enough water at work? Neurologist reveals how it affects your brain, shares 7 signs of dehydration

Work can be all-consuming. You may find yourself hopping from one meeting to another, cooped up in a conference room or spending hours at your desk chasing deadlines. Amid this chaos, drinking water can easily slip from your mind. With work pressure being so intense, you may not even notice when thirst turns into dehydration.



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While occasionally forgetting to drink water may seem tolerable, the problem arises when you let it become a habit and remain dehydrated regularly. The effect of dehydration extends to your internal organs too, including one of the most vital ones: the brain.

Dr Chinmay Kumbhar, consultant neurologist, at Manipal Hospitals, Baner, Pune, helped decode why you need to avoid the habit of drinking less water at work.

To get a complete picture, the connection between the brain and water warrants a closer look. Emphasising this relationship, the neurologist said in an interview to HT Lifestyle, "Our brain is made up of a lot of water, 75 per cent. This water helps our brain work normally and helps our blood move around, helps our nerve cells talk to each other."

Since water plays such an integral role in brain function, inadequate hydration may affect both your cognitive performance and overall brain health.

How does dehydration affect the brain? “When our body loses more water than it gets, we get dehydrated. This means our blood, so our brain gets less oxygen and nutrients. Because of this, people start to notice some symptoms that can make it hard to get work done and focus,” Dr Kumbhar shared.

From this, we can understand that inadequate hydration may prevent your brain from functioning well. And at work, you need to concentrate, think clearly and make decisions efficiently. So when these cognitive abilities are disrupted because of dehydration, your overall productivity may also take a hit.