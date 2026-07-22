World Brain Day 2026: Neurosurgeon recommends brain-friendly foods to improve cognitive functions, from curd to berries

World Brain Day 2026: July 22 is observed annually as World Brain Day to raise awareness about brain health. The brain controls several cognitive functions that are essential for everyday life, such as learning, reasoning, memory, attention and problem-solving.



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One of the first steps towards nourishing and caring for your brain is to pay special attention to your everyday habits, including your diet. The food you eat provides the energy and nutrients required to support cognitive functioning. Diet protects brain health.

A specialist discussed what to eat. Neurosurgeon Dr Shrikant Sharma, director of neurosciences at Kailash Healthcare, shared with us the key nutrients that support brain health and their dietary sources.

But first, why does the brain require nutritious food? The neurosurgeon answered this by highlighting an important fact about the brain: "The brain consumes nearly 20 per cent of the body's energy. It is the body's most energy-demanding organ. Every thought, memory, emotion and decision depends on a constant supply of nutrients that keep brain cells functioning efficiently."

Although other factors like genetics and age cannot be ruled out when it comes to brain health, Dr Sharma reiterated the indispensable role of everyday food choices. In fact, diet can create a chain effect, influencing several processes that collectively support cognitive functioning.

“The food we eat impacts blood circulation, inflammation, nerve cell signalling, and gut health; all essential elements for cognitive performance," he illustrated, which physiological functions benefit from a good diet.

Here are the food categories the neurosurgeon recommended adding to your diet to improve brain health and support cognitive functioning: