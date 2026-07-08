Are you using screens passively or actively? Clinical psychologist explains which worsens memory and focus more

Screen time takes up a sizeable portion of daily routine. It also receives its fair share of backlash for mental fatigue, memory lapses, and poor focus, which is valid, as enough evidence connects excessive screen time with dwindling attention spans. However, sweeping antagonisation of screen time is not realistic, especially when digital devices have become so deeply integrated into work, learning and everyday communication.



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Screen time is not of one kind. Broadly, it can be divided into: active and passive screen use. Let's identify each, what you may be doing and which one adversely affects memory, attention and emotional regulation the most.

To break down both types of screen time, Neha Sinha, dementia specialist and clinical psychologist, co-founder and CEO of Epoch Elder Care, offered her expert insights to HT Lifestyle on how active and passive screen use affect memory, attention and emotional regulation.

What is passive screen time? Passive screen time is not exactly rocket science to understand, as most people are already familiar with it, and ironically quite ‘active’ with it.

“Passive screen time, characterised by mindless scrolling, autoplay content, or background media consumption, places minimal cognitive demand,” the psychologist defined what passive screen time means.

Passive screen time typically includes habits like watching a movie while scrolling through social media, lying in bed and mindlessly doomscrolling. Nowadays, even features like auto-scroll have made digital consumption even more low-effort, making it easier to keep watching or scrolling without any conscious engagement.

We asked the psychologist how many hours she usually would estimate adults spend on screen passively and which cognitive functions are teh first to get impacted.

The psychologist answered, “Adults now spend an average of 6–7 hours per day on screens, much of it passively, which has been associated with diminished working memory and increased distractibility.”

The next doubt that arises is why people develop such an affinity for passive consumption. According to the psychologist, low-effort, immediate rewards play a major role.

For example, watching a reel till the end to be rewarded with good humour and laugh about it, waiting for the mystery hook in a video to pay off till the end and so on. Instant gratification is what makes users gravitate towards passive consumption, better if the content is short-form. At present, the feature of watching reels at 2x speed is present, which further impacts the attention span.

All these end up causing these problems which teh psychologist warned about again: frustration tolerance, poor task persistence, and cognitive fatigue.