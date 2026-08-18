People-pleasing and panic are signs of childhood neglect? Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital psychiatrist explains

It happens on an ordinary Tuesday. You are answering an email. A colleague writes back with a curt line. A partner forgets to buy milk. Most people register it, shrug, and move on. For some adults, the body responds as if a threat has entered the room. Also read | Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience explains panic attacks are terrifying: 'You literally feel you're going to die'

The heart pounds. The palms go damp. A surge of dread or anger rises before thought can catch it. To anyone watching, it looks like an overreaction. Inside the brain, it is something older: a survival program running on time.

Dr Ashutosh Shah, a consultant psychiatrist at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, often sees this pattern. The flare is rarely about the email. It is about the architecture built years earlier.

“Development of the human brain and central nervous system begins at three weeks following conception,” Dr Shah shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, adding, “Full development is accomplished by early adulthood. Within the first few years of life, the brain is particularly vulnerable to the interplay of genetic and environmental factors.”

When those early years are marked by emotional unpredictability, chronic criticism, or quiet neglect, the brain adapts. It learns to scan for danger, to react fast, to stay ready, he highlighted – the cost of that adaptation can be a lifetime of heightened anxiety and depression. Also read | Here's what to do when you are having an anxiety attack

How early life builds the brain The brain is not finished at birth. It is built in public. In infancy and early childhood, it forms billions of connections at a speed it will never match again – Dr Shah explained that construction depends on the environment. Warmth, consistency, and responsiveness help wire circuits for regulation and trust.

Their absence does something else, he highlighted. The brain treats instability as data about the world. If caregivers are erratic or absent, the lesson is that safety cannot be assumed. The damage is not only psychological. It is biological.

“Biological injuries to the developing brain may occur due to intrauterine factors, including maternal depression, psychosis, infections, diabetes, and other chronic medical illnesses, leading to inflammation,” Dr Shah said. “In the initial period of life, injury may also be caused by nutritional deficiency, lack of environmental enrichment, and neglect related to maternal psychiatric illness," he added.

The result is a nervous system calibrated to a harsher setting. According to Dr Shah, three regions bear much of the imprint:

⦿ The amygdala: this almond-shaped cluster flags threat. In children who grew up without steady nurturance, it becomes hyper-armed. “The amygdala triggers an instant emotional and physiological response to stress even under non-threatening conditions,” Dr Shah said. In adulthood, that can look like a racing pulse during a minor disagreement or sudden panic in an objectively safe room.

⦿ The prefrontal cortex: this is the brain’s manager. It weighs options, inhibits impulses, and tells the amygdala to stand down. After early trauma, its connections to the amygdala are weaker, and its volume can be smaller. “The prefrontal cortex’s ability to signal the amygdala to stop the stress response is diminished,” Dr Shah explained.

⦿ The hippocampus: this structure files memories and gives them context: then vs now, there vs here. Under sustained stress, it struggles to make new neurons and can shrink. “It results in structural atrophy of the hippocampus,” Dr Shah said, 'which leads to difficulty differentiating current, safe situations from past traumatic memories'.

While those circuits are being shaped, the body’s stress system is also being tuned. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, or HPA axis, governs the release of cortisol and other stress hormones. “Being brought up in a dangerous or unpredictable environment results in the permanent activation of the brain’s stress process called the HPA axis,” Dr Shah shared, adding, “This ensures that the nervous system is continually kept in a physical state of fighting, fleeing, or freezing, even in adulthood.”

Neurochemistry follows. Key signalling systems — GABA, serotonin, dopamine — that normally help the brain downshift become dysregulated. “The disturbance reduces the brain’s capability to naturally inhibit anxiety or achieve a relaxed state,” Dr Shah said. Emotion from below overwhelms regulation from above.