Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience explains panic attacks are terrifying: 'You literally feel you're going to die'

For those who have never experienced a panic attack, the symptoms can seem inexplicable. But for Dr Brian Hoeflinger, a US-based neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience, the experience is as visceral as sliding toward the edge of a cliff. In a detailed explanation shared on Instagram on March 30, Dr Hoeflinger broke down the physiological and psychological 'impending doom' that defines a panic attack, drawing from both his medical expertise and a 20-year personal battle with the condition. Also read | Here's what to do when you are having an anxiety attack Dr Hoeflinger's experience with panic attacks gives a raw look at the intense fear, anxiety, and feeling of impending doom that comes with it. (Freepik)

What is a panic attack? As per Cleveland Clinic, a panic attack causes sudden, temporary feelings of fear and strong physical reactions in response to ordinary, nonthreatening situations. When you’re having a panic attack, you may sweat a lot, have difficulty breathing and feel like your heart’s racing.

Panic attacks usually last 5 to 20 minutes, but some people have reported attacks lasting up to an hour, Cleveland Clinic shared. It may feel like you’re having a heart attack. If you are unsure whether it is a panic attack or a heart attack, it is always safer to be evaluated by a doctor to rule out underlying physical conditions.

'The fear is uncontrollable' To illustrate the sheer intensity of panic attacks, Dr Hoeflinger asked people to imagine a hike that goes horribly wrong. He said in the video he posted, "Imagine that you're hiking... onto a smooth granite plateau 3,000 feet above the valley below... as you're taking it all in, suddenly you feel your feet slip on the wet stone, and you start to slide downward."

He described the rapid escalation of the body’s survival systems in vivid detail: "Your heart starts racing immediately, your body tenses and you're trembling, and you start to hyperventilate... the situation is out of control as you slide faster and closer towards that ledge."

The crux of the experience, he shared was the total loss of agency. "You feel the impending doom of yourself falling off the cliff... and there's no way to stop it," Dr Hoeflinger explained, adding, "The fear is uncontrollable, and you are now in full-blown panic because you think that you're going to die at any second."

Fear without a target The medical anomaly of a panic attack isn't the physical reaction itself — which is a standard 'fight or flight' response — but rather the context in which it occurs. Dr Hoeflinger challenged people to take that exact 'sliding off a cliff' sensation and transplant it into a mundane setting.

He said, "Take that same reaction and put yourself in a much safer environment like a classroom, a restaurant, at a friend's party, a pet store, an aeroplane, a cruise ship, or even in your own bedroom at home. That is exactly what a panic attack feels like." Dr Hoeflinger defined the condition as a 'sudden episode of uncontrollable fear and impending doom, with no real imminent threat or danger'.