Cardiologist shares if your racing heart is panic attack or atrial fibrillation

Two of the most common causes of a racing heart can be panic attacks and atrial fibrillation. However, the symptoms of both these conditions are similar in the initial stages. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Keshava R, HOD and consultant, cardiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru said, "Both can produce palpitations, dizziness, and fear. But one is a heart rhythm disorder with dangerous health consequences, and the other is a stress response in the mind. Understanding the difference is critical." Both atrial fibrillation and panic attacks can produce palpitations, dizziness, and fear.

Dr Keshava R further explained the early warning signs of atrial fibrillation and panic attacks, and how to differentiate between both.

What is atrial fibrillation?

“Associated with valvular heart disease, AF is an irregular, usually rapid heartbeat due to abnormal electrical impulses in the heart. More frequent in older adults, and in individuals with diabetes, hypertension, or history of stroke, this results from minor or major strokes,” explained the cardiologist.

Early warning signs of atrial fibrillation:

Palpitations (heart rate like it's racing or pounding)

Giddiness or dizziness

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Why it is important to treat it immediately:

Atrial fibrillation can cause severe complications such as stroke, heart failure, and left ventricular weakening if left untreated.

What is a panic attack?

“A sudden attack of extreme fear or dread that frequently reaches a peak within minutes. Can be induced by stress, testing, emotional problems, or even for no apparent reason at all,” Dr. Keshava R explained.

Early warning signs of a panic attack:

Palpitations and irregular heartbeat

Dizziness, light-headedness

Sweating, shaking, chest pain

Feeling like something terrible is going to happen or losing control

Why panic attack happens:

“The body's fight-or-flight response gets over-activated unnecessarily, pumping the system full of adrenaline,” the doctor added.

How are panic attacks and atrial fibrillation similar?

Both can have a rapid heartbeat, palpitations, dizziness, and even shortness of breath.

Both can happen in recurrent episodes.

Symptoms alone usually aren't sufficient to differentiate them.

How to differentiate between panic attacks and atrial fibrillation?

For atrial fibrillation:

ECG (electrocardiogram) will reveal an irregular heart rhythm.

Echo (echocardiogram) evaluates heart structure and function.

Holter monitor or event recorder monitors heart rhythm for 24 hours to 7 days.

For panic attacks:

Heart rate can be rapid, but rhythm remains normal on ECG.

Heart rate can be rapid, but rhythm remains normal on ECG.

Diagnosis usually consists of eliminating heart disease initially, followed by consideration of psychological causes.

"Repeated episodes of fast heartbeat don't necessarily mean its anxiety. Atrial fibrillation is a dangerous disorder that causes stroke and should be treated urgently. Panic attacks, although not fatal, can severely impact quality of life and may require therapy, stress reduction, or medication," the cardiologist highlighted.

