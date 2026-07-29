From intricate rugs to stunning crockery: Why Morocco is a budget shopper's paradise

The weakening rupee means Indians have to spend more than ever while shopping abroad. Destinations like the US, Europe, Singapore, Japan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are packed with luxury brands, but what if you're travelling on a modest budget and still want to return home with meaningful souvenirs?

Last month, I spent 10 days travelling across Morocco, hopping from one fascinating city to another. From Casablanca and Fes to Chefchaouen, Ouarzazate and Marrakech, every stop offered breathtaking architecture, incredible food and bustling souks filled with handmade treasures. By the end of the trip, I had filled an entire suitcase with purchases that now sit proudly in my home.

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Here are the things I think are absolutely worth buying in Morocco.

Rugs Moroccan rugs are among the country's most iconic crafts. Traditionally handwoven by Berber tribes in the Atlas Mountains, they are made from soft wool and feature striking geometric patterns, earthy colours and symbols inspired by everyday life. Styles such as Beni Ourain, Azilal and Boucherouite are now sought after around the world for their craftsmanship and timeless appeal.

I bought my first rug on the banks of the Todra River. The shopkeeper, like many others during my trip, welcomed me with enthusiastic chants of "Shah Rukh Khan" the moment he realised I was Indian. The rug itself was impossible to resist—a vibrant tufted piece in yellow, red, black and white. Its compact size meant it wouldn't eat into my luggage allowance or my budget.

I hadn't planned on buying another, but during an evening stroll through Ouarzazate I came across a second one that was equally beautiful. Both measured roughly 4x2 feet and cost 500 Moroccan Dirhams (approximately ₹5,000) each.

Back home, they now hang above my dining table as colourful tapestries, instantly becoming conversation starters.