Step inside Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir’s dreamy Morocco-inspired Mumbai home

Soundous entire house features a Moroccan and Turkish vibe. From lamps to decor pieces, carpets to lighting, each corner of the Soundous house follows a philosophy about life. The foyer welcomes with a gallery that delights with full-length mirrors and opens into an expansive living and dining space.

From authentic Moroccan-inspired interiors and bohemian décor to her cosy reading nook, home office, skincare sanctuary, and dreamy bedroom, Soundous's house in Mumbai is no less than a palace. In a house tour video with Pinkvilla in July 2026, Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir gave a house tour of her Mumbai home. Let’s take a closer look at the house.

The living room is designed as one expansive, open-plan space that prioritises natural light and visual openness. It features large windows dressed in sheer white curtains that soften the incoming daylight, and a sleek wall-mounted television eliminates unnecessary bulk. The console delights with a handful of thoughtfully chosen accessories—a framed photograph, sculptural objects, candles, and ceramics for a Bohemian vibe.

The seating arrangement features a couch and a love chair in earthy brown and muted beige tones that add warmth without overwhelming the palette. One of the room's most striking design elements is the oversized arched floor lamp.

The other side of the living space features a reading corner with wooden cabinetry that displays books and a few decorative pieces. A few large green plants are placed to add a touch of greenery and a serene ambience.