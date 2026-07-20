Step inside Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir’s dreamy Morocco-inspired Mumbai home
Here’s a sneak peek into Soundous Moufakir’s Moroccan-inspired Mumbai home, full of warmth and style.
From authentic Moroccan-inspired interiors and bohemian décor to her cosy reading nook, home office, skincare sanctuary, and dreamy bedroom, Soundous's house in Mumbai is no less than a palace. In a house tour video with Pinkvilla in July 2026, Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir gave a house tour of her Mumbai home. Let’s take a closer look at the house.
Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai
Inside Soundous Moufakir’s home
Soundous entire house features a Moroccan and Turkish vibe. From lamps to decor pieces, carpets to lighting, each corner of the Soundous house follows a philosophy about life. The foyer welcomes with a gallery that delights with full-length mirrors and opens into an expansive living and dining space.
The living room is designed as one expansive, open-plan space that prioritises natural light and visual openness. It features large windows dressed in sheer white curtains that soften the incoming daylight, and a sleek wall-mounted television eliminates unnecessary bulk. The console delights with a handful of thoughtfully chosen accessories—a framed photograph, sculptural objects, candles, and ceramics for a Bohemian vibe.
The seating arrangement features a couch and a love chair in earthy brown and muted beige tones that add warmth without overwhelming the palette. One of the room's most striking design elements is the oversized arched floor lamp.
The other side of the living space features a reading corner with wooden cabinetry that displays books and a few decorative pieces. A few large green plants are placed to add a touch of greenery and a serene ambience.
Into the home office
Soundous also gave a glimpse of her home office that features an accent chair and a working setup for her team. The wall behind the chair features a beautiful motivational picture and a few decor pieces. The room also features a separate seating area for relaxing.
Into the Morocco-inspired bedroom
The bedroom continues the same philosophy of understated elegance while introducing stronger Moroccan-inspired influences. At its centre stands a magnificent four-poster wooden bed, which is wrapped with sheer white drapes creating an ethereal, resort-like feeling. One of the corners of her bedroom has an accent chair where Soundous spends time while enjoying her morning coffee and meditating.
Who is Soundous Moufakir?
Born on February 17, 1995, Soundous Moufakir is an actor, known for Fateh (2025), Party Animals, and Guru Randhawa: Qatal (2025).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More