Influencer Sharan Hegde’s Thailand moment with Soundous Moufakir grabs attention online

Financial influencer Sharan Hegde turned 30 and shared a carousel of visuals to showcase his celebrations in Thailand. One photo, which showed him posing with Soundous Moufakir, created a buzz. Sharan Hegde shared a picture with Soundous Moufakir in Thailand. (Instagram/financewithsharan)

“Wish me happy birthday coz I’m 30,” Hegde wrote on Instagram. Besides his picture with Soundous Moufakir, he shared photos of him posing with an elephant in the background and caressing a gentle giant.

His birthday post also contains videos of him taking a dip in waters with elephants in the back and feeding one elephant kept in an enclosure.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

While several people wished him “Happy birthday,” a few expressed curiosity about his picture with Soundous Moufakir.

BeerBiceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, shared a special remark for his “brother.” He wrote, “Happy birthday my brother. One of the nicest (and smartest) guys from the content world. Wish you even more success bro.”

An individual posted, “Happy-Birthday bro! Welcome to the 30s.” Another added, “Happy birthday Sharan! You're probably one of the earliest fin-fluencers I've been following.” A fourth asked, “Is the girl in Pic Soundous Moufakir with you??”

A fifth commented, “You should have waited a few more days bro.” Hegde replied, “For what?”